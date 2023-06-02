  • Home
Little Whitefish Resort & Cafe

18987 460th St

Garrison, MN 56450

Breakfast

2 eggs your way

$6.00

2 eggs your way, comes with choice of toast

All American

$10.00

2 eggs your way, crispy hashbrowns, with choice of toast and meat

Build your own omelet

$10.00

Rule your palate! Choose what ingredients you want to add. Each ingradient adds $1. Comes with crispy hashbrowns and choice of toast.

Loon omelet

$13.00

A customer favorite! Cooked to perfection omelet includes a tasty trio of wild rice, musrooms and sausage. Add hollandaise sauce for $2. Comes with crispy hashbrowns and choice of toast

Stuffed Hashbrown

$14.00

Our top seller! Heaping mound of hashbrowns that include egg, cheddar cheese, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, ham, sausage, bacon. Comes with choice of toast

Large French Toast

$9.00

3 slices of Texas Toast topped with butter

Mini French Toast

$7.00

Large Apple Fritter French Toast

$10.00

3 slices to Texas Toast, topped with warm apple slices, drizzled caramel sauce, and choice of meat

Mini Apple Fritter French Toast

$8.00

Half Order Biscuits & Gravy

$6.00

1 fluffy biscuit sliced open smothered with sausage gravy

Full order biscuits and gravy

$8.00

2 fluffy biscuits sliced open, smothered with sausage gravy

Eggs Benedict

$12.00

English muffin topped with a perfectly poached egg, canadian bacon and hollandaise sauce. Comes with hashbrowns

Breakfast Sandwhich

$9.00

A classic. Eggs your way, choice of meat, on a fluffy english muffin. Comes with hashbrowns

Kids Pancakes

$5.00

2 fluffy buttery pancakes with choice of meat.

Kids Cheesy Scrambled eggs

$5.00

1 scrambled egg with cheesy goodness mixed in. Comes with choice of toast and meat

Kids french toast

$5.00

1 slice of Texas Toast topped with butter, comes with choice of meat

Lunch and Dinner

Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.00

Comes with french fries and coleslaw

BLT

$12.00

A classic with bacon, lettuce, tomato. Comes with french fries and coleslaw

California Cheeseburger

$14.00

Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion. Comes with french fries and coleslaw

Cheeseburger

$14.00

Comes with french fries and coleslaw

Chef Salad

$10.00

Chicken Tenders

$13.00

5 juicy tenders with choice of dipping sauce. Comes with french fries and coleslaw

Fish Sandwhich

$14.00

Cod fllet topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and house specialty tartar sauce. Comes with french fries and coleslaw

Grilled Chicken Sandwhich

$14.00

With lettuce, tomato, and onion. Comes with french fries and coleslaw

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Comes with french fries and coleslaw

Hamburger

$13.00

Comes with french fries and coleslaw

Hangover sandwhich

$15.00

Stuffed with green peppers, mushrooms, onions, and smothered in sauce. Comes with french fries and coleslaw

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$14.00

Comes with french fries and coleslaw

Panini Sandwhich

$14.00

Choice of ham, turkey, chicken, or candian bacon. Select your sauce condiment. Comes with french fries and coleslaw

Philly Steak and Cheese

$14.00

Stuffed with green peppers, mushrooms, onions. Comes with french fries and coleslaw

Pulled Pork

$14.00

Topped with coleslaw and fried onions. Comes with french fries

Pizza

$14.00

Dine in or take it home with you to bake

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Hamburger

$7.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Kids Mac n Cheese

$5.00

Beverages

Drinks

Apple Juice (Small)

$2.25

Apple Juice (Large )

$3.25

Chocolate milk (small)

$2.25

Chocolate milk (large)

$3.25

Milk (small)

$2.25

Milk (large)

$3.25

Orange Juice (small)

$2.25

Orange Juice (Large)

$3.25

Lemonade

$1.75

Coffee

$2.50

Coke - Canned

$1.75

Diet Coke - Canned

$1.75

Diet Dr. Pepper - Canned

$1.75

Dr. Pepper - Canned

$1.75

Diet Mtn Dew - Canned

$1.75

Fanta Orange -Canned

$1.75

Iced Tea

$2.50

Mtn Dew - Canned

$1.75

Sprite -Canned

$1.75

Sprite Zero - Canned

$1.75

Fountain Coke

$3.00

Fountain Diet Coke

$3.00

Fountain Diet Sprite

$3.00

1919 Root Beer on tap

$4.00

Kiddie Cocktail

$1.75

Water

Weekly Specials

Wednesday Specials

Wednesday Wings Special

$5.00

Wednesday special comes in an order of 5, bone in, comes with 1 sauce, extra sauce $1

Wednesday Domestic Beer special

$3.50

Wednesday Onion Rings

$8.00

Wednesday French Fries

$5.00

Thursday Special

Mexican Night Tacos

$3.50+

Taco (hard or soft)

Mexican Night Quesadilla

$7.00

quesadilla

Mexican Night Taco Salad

$7.00

Taco salad

Margharetta or Corona

$4.00

Lime

Friday Special

Fish

$14.00

Deep fried Cod

Saturday Special

Steak

$17.00

Bourbon whiskey or Butter Garlic

Shrimp

$15.00

5 shrimp with choice of potato

Sunday Special

Burgers

$5.00

1/4 lb burgers

Domestic Beer Bucket

$12.00

Fries

$2.00

Onion Rings

$8.00

Appetizers

Appetizer

Broccoli Cheddar Bites

$10.00

Chicken Wings

$12.00

Cheese Curds

$12.00

Corn Nuggets

$10.00

French Fries

$5.00

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$8.00

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$10.00

Thai Chili Shrimp Rolls

$12.00

Treats

1919 Root Beer Float

$6.00

Fanta Orange Float

$4.00

2 scoops Ice Cream

$2.00
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
An Up North destination providing calming lake views, deliciously fresh meals, your favorite adult beverages, and a welcoming family run business with a small town feel

18987 460th St, Garrison, MN 56450

