Liv and Charlies Real Food 5 N Union St

5 N Union St

Lambertville, NJ 08530

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Egg Up

$7.00

Local farm fresh eggs from Michisk Farm served with choice of toast and seasoned home fries

Over easy

$7.00

local farm fresh eggs from Michisk Farm served with choice of toast and seasoned home fries

Over hard

$7.00

Local farm fresh eggs from Michisk Farm served with choice of toast and seasoned home fries

Over Medium

$7.00

local farm fresh eggs from Michisk Farm served with choice of toast and seasoned home fries

Poached

$7.00

Local farm fresh eggs from Michisk Farm served with choice of toast & seasoned home fries

Scrambled

$7.00

Local farm fresh eggs from Michisk Farm served with choice of toast and seasoned home fries

Breakfast sandwich

Bacon Egg and Cheese

$7.00

Bacon, egg and American cheese on a choice of bagel, kaiser or wrap.

Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

$5.00

Breakfast Sandwich on choice of Bagel , Kaiser, or Wrap.

Ham/egg/cheese

$7.00

Pork roll/egg/cheese

$7.00

Sausage/egg/cheese

$7.00

Breakfast Sandwich on choice of Bagel , Kaiser, or Wrap.

tempeh/egg/cheese

$8.00

turkey sausage/egg/cheese

$7.00

From The Griddle

Belgian Waffle

$8.00

Belgian Waffle with Maple Syrup

Challah French Toast

$8.00

Challah French Toast with Maple Syrup

Full Stack Pancakes

$7.00

Buttermilk Pancakes with Maple Syrup

Short Stack Pancakes

$5.00

Buttermilk Pancakes with Maple Syrup

Kids Breakfast

KIDS One Egg with Toast & Potatoes

$5.00

One Egg with Toast & Potatoes

kids Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$5.00

Two Chocolate Chip Pancakes with Organic Maple Syrup

French Toast Sticks

$6.00

French Toast Sticks with Organic Maple Syrup

oatmeal

oatmeal

$5.00

made with whole milk, cinnamon, brown sugar

Omelets

Served with Home-Fries & Toast.

CALIFORNIA

$10.00

CALIFORNIA with Tomato, Onion, Avocado, & Provolone Farm fresh eggs from Michisk Farm served with choice of toast and seasoned home fries

CRAFTSMAN

$11.00

CRAFTSMAN with Egg Whites, Turkey Sausage, Spinach, & Pepper Jack Cheese Farm fresh eggs from Michisk Farm

create your own omelet

$8.00

create your own vegan scramble

$8.00

Organic tofu scrambled with your choice of add ons

LITTLE ITALY

$10.00

LITTLE ITALY with Roasted Red Pepper, Artichoke, Fresh Basil , & Mozzarella Farm fresh eggs from Michisk Farm served with toast & home fries

MEDITERRANEAN

$10.00

MEDITERRANEAN with Spinach, Tomato, Red Onion, & Feta Farm fresh eggs from Michisk Farm

SOUTHWEST

$10.00

SOUTHWEST with Black Beans, Peppers, Onions, Jalapeño, Queso Fresco, Avocado, & Salsa Farm fresh eggs from Michisk farm served with choice of toast and seasoned home fries

Sides

Home Fries

$4.50

Ham

$4.00

Pork Roll

$4.00

Turkey Sausage

$5.00

Tofu

$4.00

Tempeh Bacon

$4.00

Bagel

$2.50

Choose from plain, sesame, everything, or cinnamon raisin

Side of Fresh Fruit

$4.50

bananas, blueberries, strawberries

Hearty Oatmeal

$5.00

Hearty Oatmeal made with Whole Milk, Cinnamon & Brown Sugar

sausage

$5.00

toast 2 slices

$2.00

side of 2 eggs

$4.00

sautéed veggies

$4.50

Spinach, tomato, red peppers, artichoke hearts, red onion, mushroom

Toast 1 slice

$1.00

Side of 1 egg

$2.00

Soup

Bowl Fire Roasted Tomato Basil

$7.00

vegan & gluten-free (without the croutons)

Bowl Soup Du Jour

$8.00

Cup Fire Roasted Tomato Basil Soup

$5.00

vegan & gluten-free (without the croutons)

cup turkey chili

$7.00Out of stock

bowl turkey chili

$9.00Out of stock

Salad/side salads

Caesar salad

$10.00

CAESAR SALAD with Shaved Pecorino Romano Cheese, home made dressing

Garden Salad

$8.00

GARDEN SALAD with Mixed Greens, Cucumber, Tomato, Red Onion, & Balsamic Vinaigrette

Romaine Salad

$10.00

ROMAINE SALAD with Chipotle Ranch, Avocado, tomato & Queso Fresco

Side cole slaw

$3.00

Side macaroni salad

$3.00

side potato salad

$3.00

small garden salad

$4.00

Paninis

Panini's served with a side of macaroni salad, potato salad, or cole slaw. Choice of bread: Baguette, Hoagie Roll, Wrap. Gluten-Free Wrap, Gluten-Free Bread add $1.00

PESTO GRILLED CHICKEN

$13.00

PESTO GRILLED CHICKEN with Fresh Mozzarella, Artichokes, Roasted Red Peppers, Spinach, & Pesto Aioli

ROAST TURKEY

$13.00

ROAST TURKEY with Apples, Sharp Cheddar, & Dijon Mustard

CUBAN

$13.00

CUBAN with Maple Glazed Honey Ham, Slow Cooked Pork, Swiss cheese, Sliced Dill Pickle, Dijon Mustard, & Mayonnaise

SLOW COOKED BBQ BRISKET

$13.00

SLOW COOKED BBQ BRISKET with Cheddar Cheese & Thinly Sliced Red Onion

VEGGIE

$13.00

VEGGIE with Grilled Eggplant, Zucchini, Red Onion, Roasted Red Peppers, Tomato, Fresh Basil, Fresh Mozzarella, & Garlic Aioli

Classics

Chicken Salad

$9.00

Tuna Salad

$9.00

BLT

$8.00

Egg Salad

$8.00

with local farm fresh eggs from Michisk Farm

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

classic grilled cheese with American cheese. Bread and cheese can be modified

cold deli sandwich

$9.00

choose from honey roasted ham, or oven roasted turkey, cheese, bread, & condiments

Kids Lunch

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

kids grilled cheese with American cheese on white bread

Mac & Cheese

$7.00

elbow macaroni, with home made creamy cheese sauce

Chicken Fingers & Apple Sauce

$7.00

home made chicken fingers, with a side of home made honey mustard, & apple sauce

Peanut Butter & Jelly

$5.00

peanut butter & jelly on white bread

Cold Drinks

Boylan Soda

choose from Root beer, Diet root beer, orange, ginger ale, or black cherry

cold apple cider

$3.00

Deer Park Spring Water

$2.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Honest Kids Juice Box

$2.00

Honest Tea

Joe’s

Mash

Mexican Coke

$3.00

milk

$3.00

Nantucket juice

OJ fresh to go

$5.00

Orangina

$3.00

Organic Choc Milk

$2.00

Pellegrino

V8

$3.00

Iced Beverage

Iced Coffee

$3.00

Homemade Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.00

Iced Chai Tea Latte

$5.00

Iced Lattes

$5.00

Espresso Bar

Espresso

$3.00

Americano

$4.00

Shot of espresso diluted with hot water

Red Eye

$4.00

coffee with a shot of espresso

Cafe Au Lait

$4.00

coffee with steamed milk

Chai Tea Latte

$5.00

Latte

$5.00

espresso & steamed milk

Cappuccino

$5.00

double espresso, steamed milk foam, hot milk

Beans

1# Organic Coffee Beans

$19.00

Hot Beverage

Coffee TO-GO

$2.00+

Organic Coffee (regular, decaf)

Lipton Hot Tea TO-GO

$2.00+

Lipton’s Hot Tea (regular, decaf)

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Large

Herbal tea TO-GO

$2.00+

-Earl Grey -Premiuim Green Tea -Orange Spice -English Breakfast -Chai Spice Stash Herbal Tea Caffeine-Free -Peppermint -Chamomile -Lemon Ginger -Earl Grey

hot apple cider

$3.00

Apple Cider from Solebury Orchards

sweets

Chips

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.00

GF Peanut Butter Cookies

$2.00

Baguette

$6.00

Par baked from Brooklyn. Bring it home finish cooking for 7-9 minutes or have us finish baking here. Delicious with any meal!

Pita Chips

$1.50

Banana Bread

$3.50

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$7.00

Containers To Go

Chicken Salad

$5.00+

all white meat shredded chicken with onion, celery & mayo

Tuna Salad

$5.00+

White albacore wild tuna with onion, celery & mayo

Potato Salad

$4.50+

home made with onion, celery, & hard boiled eggs

Egg Salad

$4.00+

Made with local farm fresh eggs from Michisk Farm

Coleslaw

$4.00+

Macaroni Salad

$4.50+

home made with onions, celery, red pepper & hard boiled eggs

All hours
Sunday 9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday 9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday Closed
Wednesday 9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday 9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday 9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday 9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Real Food, Made with love, served with love

Location

5 N Union St, Lambertville, NJ 08530

Directions

