Liv Pure Acai 4044 South 2700 East

4044 South 27th East

Holladay, UT 84124

Food

Bowls

Pitaya, Coconut Water, Strawberries, Pineapple, Bananas, Lemon, Basil
PB Crazy, 16 oz

PB Crazy, 16 oz

$13.50

BASE: ACAI • PEANUT BUTTER•STRAWBERRIES • BANANAS • ALMOND MILK TOPPINGS: GF /VEGAN GRANOLA • BANANAS • STRAWBERRIES • COCONUT • PEANUT BUTTER • CHIA SEEDS

Cruz, 16 oz

Cruz, 16 oz

$10.50

BASE: ACAI BLEND • STRAWBERRIES • BANANAS • BLUEBERRIES • ALMOND MILK TOPPINGS: GF/VEGAN GRANOLA * BANANAS • STRAWBERRIES • BLUEBERRIES

Ute, 16 oz

Ute, 16 oz

$12.00

BASE: PITAYA BLEND • BANANAS • RASPBERRIES • ALMOND MILK TOPPINGS: BANANAS • STRAWBERRIES • PEANUT BUTTER • CHOC CHUNKS

Wasatch, 16 oz

Wasatch, 16 oz

$12.00

BASE: GRAVIOLA• STRAWBERRIES • PINEAPPLE •MANGO * ALMOND MILK TOPPINGS: BANANAS • STRAWBERRIES • GF -Vegan GRANOLA • HONEY

Rainbow Life Bowl, 16 oz

Rainbow Life Bowl, 16 oz

$13.00

BASE: ACEROLA • BANANAS • PEACH • STRAWBERRIES • APPLE JUICE TOPPINGS: STRAWBERRIES • PEACHES • PINEAPPLE • KIWIS • HEMP SEEDS

Lihue, 16 oz

Lihue, 16 oz

$11.00

BASE: ACAI BLEND • BANANAS • PINEAPPLE • BLUEBERRIES • COCONUT MILK TOPPINGS: GF/VEGAN GRANOLA • PINEAPPLE • KIWI • BANANAS • COCONUT • AGAVE

Summer Breeze, 16 oz

$11.95

Blended: Graviola, Mango, Pineapple, Bananas with orange juice Topped: Raspberries, pineapple, bananas and hemp seed , granola and honey

Kona

Kona

$14.00

Acai , blended with bananas and almond milk. Topped with bananas, granola , crushed macadamia nuts, Cacao nibs, Goji berries, Organic Peanut Butter* honey and dash of cinnamon

Cruz, 16 oz (Copy)

Cruz, 16 oz (Copy)

$12.00

BASE: ACAI BLEND • STRAWBERRIES • BANANAS • BLUEBERRIES • ALMOND MILK TOPPINGS: GF/VEGAN GRANOLA * BANANAS • STRAWBERRIES • BLUEBERRIES

LaBella Bowl

LaBella Bowl

$12.00

Base: Pitaya blended with coconut water, strawberries , lemon , basil . Topped: Strawberries, pineapple, red grapes, shredded coconut and honey.

Gourmet Toast

Gloria Toast

Gloria Toast

$9.00

ARTISAN BREAD TOPPED WITH AVOCADO • GLORIA (SPICY MAYO & SALSA VERDE) • FRESH COTIJA CHEESE • CILANTRO • RADISH • PICKLED ONION

Strawberry Toast

Strawberry Toast

$7.00

ARTISAN BREAD TOPPED WITH NUTELLA • STRAWBERRIES • CHIA SEEDS

PB & Banana Toast

PB & Banana Toast

$7.00

ARTISAN BREAD TOPPED WITH PEANUT BUTTER • BANANAS • HONEY • CHIA SEEDS

Avocado Toast

$10.00

Grain Bread, Avocado, lemon, Micro greens, parsley

Chia Pudding

Chia Pudding

Chia Pudding

$8.00

Smoothies

No Name Smoothie

No Name Smoothie

$8.00

ORANGE JUICE • MANGO • PINEAPPLE • BANANAS • VANILLA PLANT-BASED PROTEIN

Uncle Buck

Uncle Buck

$9.00

CHOCOLATE PLANT-BASED PROTEIN • PEANUT BUTTER • BANANAS • FLAX SEED • ALMOND MILK

Mixed Berry Smoothie

Mixed Berry Smoothie

$8.50

MIXED BERRY BLEND • VANILLA PLANT-BASED PROTEIN • FLAX SEED • ACEROLA • APPLE JUICE

Acai Smoothie

Acai Smoothie

$8.00

ACAI BLEND • BANANAS • STRAWBERRIES • BLUEBERRIES* OAT MILK* VANILLA PROTEIN

Pitaya Smoothie

Pitaya Smoothie

$8.50

PITAYA BLEND • BANANAS • STRAWBERRIES • BLUEBERRIES • COCONUT MILK OR COCONUT WATER

IVY GREEN SMOOTHIE

IVY GREEN SMOOTHIE

$9.00

MATCHA • PINEAPPLE • MANGO • COCONUT WATER • PROTEIN POWDER* HONEY

Simple Strawberry Smoothies

$7.00

ORGANGE JUICE *STRAWBERRIES * YOGURT *HONEY

IMMUNE BOOSTER SMOOTHIE

$9.00

PINEAPPLE*BANANA*SPINACH*TURMERIC*GINGER*HONEY* COCONUT MILK

Raspberry Smoothie

$9.00

Raspberries, bananas, coconut sorbet with Coconut Water or Coconut Milk

Drinks

Kombucha

Hans GInger

$4.99

Elevate Water

Elevate Water

$2.50
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Preparing Acai Bowls, Smoothies and Gourmet Toast Come in and enjoy!

Location

4044 South 27th East, Holladay, UT 84124

Directions

Main pic

