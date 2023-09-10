Popular Items

PLAIN CHEESE

$18.00

Rosso (Tomato Sauce) | Tomato, Grana, Mozzarella, Olive Oil (Our Pizzas are 12-inch cut into six slices)

CAESAR SALAD

$14.00

Romaine, Fried Croutons, Parm, Black Pepper

PLAIN PEPPERONI

$19.00

Rosso (Tomato Sauce) | Tomato, Grana, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Olive Oil

FOOD

ANTIPASTI / STARTER

BURRATA

$13.00

Marinated Seasonal Offering, Herbs, Crostini

CAESAR SALAD

$14.00

Romaine, Fried Croutons, Parm, Black Pepper

COBB SALAD

$18.00

Romaine, Roasted Turkey, Avocado, Bacon, Cherry Tomatoes, Egg, Blue Cheese, Dijon Vinaigrette

FRENCH FRIES

$9.00

Herbs, Truffle Aioli

FRIED BRUSSELS SPROUTS & CAULIFLOWER

$11.00

Lemon, Capers, Calabrian Chilies, Mint

FRIED CALAMARI

$15.00

Lemon, Fennel, Onion, Tartar Sauce, Chili Aioli

FRIED CHEESE RAVIOLI

$12.00

5 Ravioli per order, served with marinara

GNOCCO FRITTO

$11.00

Fried Bread, Prosciutto San Daniele, Black Pepper

LITTLE GEM SALAD

$14.00

Little Gems, Beets, Olive Tapenade, Walnuts, Ricotta Salata

MEATBALLS

$14.00

Pork And Beef Meatballs, Marinara, Herb Pesto, Parm, Bread

OLIVES

$8.00

Marinated With Citrus, Herbs, Garlic

PLAIN FRIES

$9.00

Herbs, Truffle Aioli

TRICOLORE

$10.00

Arugula, Treviso, Romaine, Balsamic Vinaigrette

ZUPPA

$9.00

Vegetarian Minestrone With Farro, Beans And Vegetables, Grana And Olive Oil

PIZZA

BIANCA

$20.00

White Pizza | Ricotta, Prosciutto San Daniele, Seasonal Offering, Grana, Arugula (Our Pizzas are 12-inch cut into six slices)

CALAMARI PIZZA

$20.00

Rosso (Tomato Sauce) | Tomato, Squid, Capers, Garlic, Oregano, Chiles, Arugula, Aioli, Olive Oil (Our Pizzas are 12-inch cut into six slices)

FOUR CHEESE

$20.00

Bianca (No Tomato Sauce) | Mozzarella, Gorgonzola Dolce, Pecorino, Grana, Garlic, Oregano, Arugula (Our Pizzas are 12-inch cut into six slices)

FOUR MEAT

$27.00

Bianca (No Tomato Sauce) | Bacon, Sausage, Pepperoni, Prosciutto, Parmesan, Mozzarella, Chili, Oregano (Our Pizzas are 12-inch cut into six slices)

MARGHERITA

$19.00

Rosso (Tomato Sauce) | Tomato, Mozzarella, Grana, Basil, Olive Oil (Our Pizzas are 12-inch cut into six slices)

MARINARA

$16.00

Rosso (Tomato Sauce) | Tomato, Garlic, Oregano, Olive Oil (Our Pizzas are 12-inch cut into six slices)

MUSHROOM

$24.00

Bianca (No Tomato Sauce) | Roasted Mushrooms, Smoked Mozzarella, Ricotta, Garlic, Parmesan, Oregano (Our Pizzas are 12-inch cut into six slices)

NAPA VEGAN

$20.00

Rosso (Tomato Sauce) | Tomato, Seasonal Vegetables, Olive Oil (Our Pizzas are 12-inch cut into six slices)

PEPPERONI & PEPPERS

$20.00

Rosso (Tomato Sauce) | Tomato, Pepperoni, Roasted Peppers, Mozzarella, Grana, Red Onion, Garlic, Oregano, Chiles, Olive Oil (Our Pizzas are 12-inch cut into six slices)

PLAIN CHEESE

$18.00

Rosso (Tomato Sauce) | Tomato, Grana, Mozzarella, Olive Oil (Our Pizzas are 12-inch cut into six slices)

PLAIN PEPPERONI

$19.00

Rosso (Tomato Sauce) | Tomato, Grana, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Olive Oil

SAUSAGE PIZZA

$24.00

Rosso (Tomato Sauce) | Tomato, Fatted Calf Pork Sausage, Mozzarella, Grana, Spinach, Red Onion, Garlic, Oregano, Chiles, Olive Oil (Our Pizzas are 12-inch cut into six slices)

PIZZA DOUGH

$7.00

(1) Homemade Live Fire Pizza Dough 300 grams. (Vegan)

SUMMER PIZZA

$22.00

Rosso (Tomato Sauce) Corn, Zucchini, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onion, Cilantro, Chili Flakes, Garlic, Goat Cheese, Mozzarella (Our Pizzas are 12-inch cut into six slices)

SIDES

Side of Ranch

$2.00

Housemade LFP Ranch

Chili Flakes to go

Oregano to go

Chili Oil to go

Grana Padano (Parm) to go

$2.00

Side Marinara

$2.00
BEVERAGES

N/A BEVERAGE

BTL COCA COLA

$4.50

Btl Coca Cola

BTL PELLEGRINO

$3.50

Btl Sparkling Water

BTL WATER

$2.50

Btl Water

CAN COCA COLA

$3.50

Can Cola

ORANGE SODA

$3.50

Can Orange Soda

DIET COLA

$3.50

Can Diet Cola

FANTA GRAPE

$4.50

Fanta

FROZE -LIMEADE

$5.00

Non Alcoholic Froze Margarita

GINGERALE

$4.50

Gingerale

ORANGE JUICE

$5.00

Orange Juice

ROOT BEER

$4.50

Root Beer

SAN PELLEGRINO blood orange

$3.00

Can San Pellegrino

SPRITE

$3.50

Can Sprite

SQUIRT

$3.50

Can Squirt

TEJAVA ICED TEA

$3.50

Btl Iced Tea

Harney & Sons Lemonade

$5.00

Btl Iced Tea