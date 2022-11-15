Restaurant header imageView gallery

Live Oak Music Row Nashville

review star

No reviews yet

1530 DEMONBREUN ST

NASHVILLE, TN 37203

Order Again

Popular Items

Steak Quesadilla
Bavarian Pretzel Sticks
Fried Pickles

Sharables

Jalapeno Egg Rolls

$9.00

Cream Cheese, Jalapenos, Bacon And Cheddar Cheese. Served With Ranch

Mozzarella Egg Rolls

$8.00

Hand Wrapped Mozzarella Served with Sweet Chili Sauce

Bavarian Pretzel Sticks

$8.00

Served with Beer Cheese and Honey Mustard

Fried Pickles

$8.00

Served with Ranch

Mac N' Cheese Bites

$9.00

Served With Chipotle Creama

Pulled Pork Nacho

$11.00

Cheddar Cheese, Tomato, Onion, Black Olives, Jalapeno

Loaded Chicken Nacho

$11.00

Cheddar Cheese, Tomato, Onion, Black Olives, Jalapeno, Sour Cream

Traditional Wings

$12.00

Tossed In Your Choice of Sauce or Dry Rub

Boneless Wings

$12.00

Tossed In Your Choice of Sauce or Dry Rub

Chipotle Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole, Sour Cream

Pulled Pork Quesadilla

$12.00

Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole, Sour Cream

Steak Quesadilla

$14.00

Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole, Sour Cream

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole, Sour Cream

Veggie Quesadilla

$10.00

Tomato, Onion, Black Beans, Corn, Black Olives

Chips and Salsa

$5.00

Chips and Queso

$9.00

Served with Salsa

Onion Rings

$8.00

Served with Ranch

Potato Skins

$11.00

Cheddar Cheese, Sour Cream, Bacon

Basket of Fries

$6.00

Handhelds

Chicken Pita

$11.00

Ranch, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion

All American Burger

$12.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Garlic Aioli

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Hand battered tenders with choice of dipping sauce

Gyro

$12.00

Tzatziki Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.00

Topped with Pineapple Salsa

Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Grilled or Crispy with Garlic Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion

Tacos

Taco Plate

Steak Taco includes Salsa Verde, Pico De Gallo, Queso Fresco. Chipotle Chicken Taco includes Cheddar Cheese, Pico De Gallo. Pulled Pork includes Pineapple Salsa, Sweet Chili Sauce. Black Bean Taco includes Corn, Green Peppers, Onions, Chipotle Crema, Queso Fresco, Cilantro. Avocado Taco includes Breaded Avocado, Chipotle Crema, Pico De Gallo.

Salads

Southwest Salad

$11.00

Chipotle Chicken, Black Bean, Corn, Green Pepper, Onion, Breaded Avocado, Tortilla Strips

Black And Blue Salad

$13.00

Steak, Tomato, Onion, Blue Cheese

Chicken Salad

$12.00

Cheddar Cheese, Tomato, Onion, Black Olive, Croutons

Small House Salad

$6.00

Cheddar Cheese, Tomato, Onion, Black Olive, Croutons

Large House Salad

$10.00

Cheddar Cheese, Tomato, Onion, Black Olive, Croutons

Retail-Merch

Can Koozies

$3.00

Red Or Mossy Oak

T-shirts

$20.00

Red, Black or Army Green with the Live Oak Logo.

Live Oak Sticker

$1.00

Shot Glass

$3.00

Sun Glasses

$4.00

Pint Glass

$4.00

Black Zip Up Hoodie

$40.00

Black Jacket

$75.00

Heavy Black Hoodie

$45.00

V-neck

$20.00

Black Hat

$25.00

Bottle Opener

$1.50

Halloween T Shirt

$15.00

To Go Beverage

16oz Pepsi

$1.50

16oz Diet Pepsi

$1.50

16oz 7up

$1.50

16oz Lemonade

$1.50

Liquid Death Water

$3.00

Liquid Death Sparking Water

$3.00

Red Bull

$3.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
The Best Live Music Venue & Sports Bar On Music Row! Great Food & Cold Drinks! Locally Owned & Operated

Location

1530 DEMONBREUN ST, NASHVILLE, TN 37203

Live Oak Music Row Nashville image
Live Oak Music Row Nashville image
Live Oak Music Row Nashville image

