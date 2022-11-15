Live Oak Music Row Nashville
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info
The Best Live Music Venue & Sports Bar On Music Row! Great Food & Cold Drinks! Locally Owned & Operated
Location
1530 DEMONBREUN ST, NASHVILLE, TN 37203
Gallery
