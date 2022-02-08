A map showing the location of Live Vibes 1482 East Shelby Dr.View gallery

Live Vibes 1482 East Shelby Dr.

review star

No reviews yet

1482 East Shelby dr.

Memphis, TN 38116

Order Again

Chicken

8 Party Wings

$10.00

20 Party Wings

$25.00

30 Party Wings

$35.00

40 Party Wings

$45.00

50 Party Wings

$55.00

Appertizers

Chicken Tenders Basket

$10.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

BBQ Chicken Nachos

$10.00

Chicken Quesadillas

$8.00

Sliders/Sandwiches

Chesseburger Sliders

$10.00

Smoke Turkey Club

$10.00

Entree

Lamb Chops Half Rack

$20.00

Chicken Pasta

$12.00

Shrimp Pasta

$18.00

Sides

Broccoli

$3.00

Fries

$3.00

Garlic Mash

$3.00

Mac & Cheese

$3.00

Sauteed Asparagus

$3.00

Liquor

Absolut

$10.00

Belvedere

$10.00

Ciroc

$10.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Titos

$10.00

Two Fingers

$10.00

DBL Absolut

$20.00

DBL Belvedere

$20.00

DBL Ciroc

$20.00

DBL Grey Goose

$20.00

DBL Ketel One

$20.00

DBL Titos

$20.00

DBL Two Fingers

$20.00

Well Gin

$10.00

Bombay Saphire

$10.00

DBL Well Gin

$20.00

DBL Bombay Saphire

$20.00

Well Rum

$10.00

Bacardi

$10.00

Captain Morgan

$10.00

DBL Well Rum

$20.00

DBL Bacardi

$20.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$20.00

Well Tequila

$10.00

1800 Sliver

$10.00

Avion

$10.00

Casamigos Gold

$12.00

Casamigos Silver

$10.00

Disbalef

$10.00

Don Julio Gold

$10.00

Don Julio Silver

$10.00

Jose Cuervo

$10.00

Patron

$10.00

DBL Well Tequila

$20.00

DBL 1800 Silver

$20.00

DBL Avion

$20.00

DBL Casamigos Gold

$24.00

DBL Casamingos Silver

$20.00

DBL Disbalef

$20.00

DBL Don Julio Gold

$20.00

DBL Don Julio Silver

$20.00

DBL Jose Cuervo

$20.00

DBL Patron

$20.00

Well Whiskey

$10.00

Hennessy

$10.00

Remy

$12.00

Dusse

$10.00

Crown Apple

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Jim Beam

$10.00

Jameson

$10.00

Maker Mark

$10.00

Crown

$10.00

DBL Well Whiskey

$20.00

DBL Hennessy

$20.00

DBL Remy

$24.00

DBL Dusse

$20.00

DBL Crown Apple

$20.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$20.00

DBL Jim Beam

$20.00

DBL Jameson

$20.00

DBL Maker Mark

$20.00

DBL Crown

$20.00

Bottle Belair

$150.00

Bottle Blue Belair

$150.00

Bottle Moet

$175.00

Bottle Crown Apple

$200.00

Bottle Hennessy

$250.00

Bottle Patron

$200.00

Bottle Remy

$250.00

Bottle Dusse

$250.00

Bottle Jack Daniels

$200.00

Bottle Ciroc

$200.00

Bottle Don Julio 1942

$300.00

Bottle Casamigos

$275.00

Bottle Clase Azul

$300.00

Bottle Ace of Spades

$500.00

Bottle Don Julio

$200.00

Gallon Don Julio 1942

$800.00

Bottle- Came w/Booth

Cocktails

Amaretto Sour

$8.00

Green Tea Shot

$8.00

Hurricane

$10.00

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Mai Tai

$10.00

Margarita

$12.00

Sex on the Beach

$10.00

Strawberry Hennessy

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise

Tequlia Sunrise

$10.00

The Drako

$12.00

Walk Me Down

$10.00

Whiskey Sour

$10.00

Incredible Hulk

$10.00

Buzz Balls

$3.00

Beer

Bud Light

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Corona

$6.00

Modelo

$6.00

Dos Equis

$6.00

M.Ultra

$5.00

Budlite

$20.00

Miller

$20.00

Corona

$25.00

Modelo

$25.00

M. Ultra

$25.00

Dos Equis

$25.00

Wine

Moscato

$6.00

Pinto

$6.00

Riesling

$6.00

NA Beverages

Sprite

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Pineapple Juce

$2.00

RedBull

$5.00

Water

$3.00

O.J

$2.00

HOOKAH

SMALL HOOKAH-REGULAR

$40.00

BIG HOOKAH-REGULAR

$45.00

SMALL HOOKAH REFILL-REGULAR

$10.00

BIG HOOKAH REFILL-REGULAR

$10.00

SMALL HOOKAH REFILL-CBD

$15.00

BIG HOOKAH REFILL-CBD

$15.00

New. Coal

Hookah-Came W/Booth

DO NOT USE

$30.00

WOMEN

Before 11pm

$10.00

After 11pm

$20.00

VIP

$30.00

MEN

Before 11pm

$20.00

After 11pm

$40.00

VIP

$50.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 am
