Present Tense is a modern izakaya style dining experience influenced by chef/owner Ryan Costanza’s cooking from around the world fused heavily into his love for minimalist Japanese cuisine. The menu is shaped by the sourcing of world class ingredients, fermentation, restraint, and Japanese charcoal. Expect a deep sake list, natural wines, and esoteric yet minimalist cocktails. The restaurant also features a 6 seat omakase counter where guests can experience a 12 course 2 hour long tasting menu with wine and sake pairings from GM/Partner Rick Margaritov. The minimalist modern interior is designed to be a warm inviting space with a detailed curation of sounds and scents to heighten our guests overall vibrations. We invite our guests to leave their troubles at the door, to not worry about yesterday or tomorrow, and to live in the present tense.

