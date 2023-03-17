Restaurant header imageView gallery

Livelys bbq and breakfast 1207 S Main St

review star

No reviews yet

1207 S Main St

Cedartown, GA 30125

BREAKFAST

Biscuits

Sausage Biscuit

$2.39

Bacon Biscuit

$2.39

Hot Link Biscuit

$2.79

Chicken Biscuit

$4.19

Baked Tenderloin Biscuit

$4.29

Country Ham Biscuit

$3.19

Bologna Biscuit

$2.69

Steak Biscuit

$3.39

Smoked Sausage Biscuit

$3.39

Gravy Biscuit

$2.39

BLT

$4.49

Plain

$1.49

Omelette Scramblers

Country Ham & Cheese Scamble

$6.29

Served with Texas toast and one side

Bacon & Cheese Scramble

$6.29

Served with Texas toast and one side

Sausage & Cheese Scramble

$6.29

Served with Texas toast and one side

Steak & Cheese Scramble

$6.29

Served with Texas toast and one side

Chicken & Cheese

$6.29

Smoked Sausage & Cheese

$6.29

Hotlink & Cheese

$6.29

Bologna & Cheese

$6.29

Breakfast Sides

Grits

$2.29

Gravy

$2.29

Tots

$2.29

Breakfast Potatoes

$2.29

Plates

Two Eggs Any Style Plate

Breakfast Beverages

Coffee

$1.19

OJ

$2.69+

Milk

$2.69+

Fountain Drink

$2.39+

Sweet Iced Tea

$2.39+

Unsweet Iced Tea

$2.39+

Hero

$0.00+

Water

$0.25

Large water

$0.45

Ala Cart

eggs

$0.89

Bacon

$1.29

Sausage

$1.29

chix

$1.90

Steak

$4.49

Hot link

$1.99

Bologna

$1.29

Country ham

Tenderloin

$2.69

smoked Sausage

$1.69

Biscuit

$1.29

Toast

$1.59

Bun

$1.59

BULK

Meats by the LB

1lb Pork

$14.99

1lb Beef

$14.99

1/2 Rack Ribs

$14.39

Whole Rack Ribs

$26.69

1/2 Smoked Chicken

$7.89

Whole Boston Butt

$56.69

1/2 lb pork

$6.59

1/2 lb beef

$6.59

1\4 lb pork

$3.99

1/4 lb beef

$3.99

Dessert Pans

Chocolate Oreo Pudding Pan

$27.19

Banana Pudding Pan

$27.19

Bread Pudding Pan

$27.19

Apple Pie Pan

$27.19

Boxed Lunches

Boxed Lunch (10 person min.)

$96.59

Hickory smoked pork, slaw, BBQ beans, cookie and drink

Boxed Lunch (each)

$10.79

*must purchase the 10 per min first*

Pick Up Buffet

Pick Up Buffet (15 person min.)

$6.39

Hickory smoked pork, beans, slaw, chips, buns (drink not included, no substitutions)

Family Packs

Jr. Pork Pack

$13.59

1/2 lb BBQ pork, 1 pint BBQ beans, 1 pint cole slaw, 4 bags of chips, 4 pack of buns

Family Pack

$24.89

1 lb BBQ Pork, 1 pint BBQ Beans,

BBQ Pork Picnic Pack

$50.99

2.5 lbs BBQ Pork, 1 pint BBQ beans, 2.5 pints cole slaw, 10 bags of chips, 10 pack of buns

BBQ Beef Pack

$24.89

1 lb BBQ beef, 1 pint BBQ beans, 1 lb coleslaw, 4 bags of chips, 2 pack buns

Bulk Sides

Bulk Brunswick Stew

$5.69+

Bulk Beans

$5.69+

Bulk Slaw

$5.69+

Bulk Chili

$5.69+

Buns (12 ct.)

$2.09

Mac N Cheese

$5.69+

Bulk Sauces

Owen's Classic

$0.29+

Ranch

$0.29+

Shack Sauce

$0.29+

Darbi

$0.29+

KC Hot

$0.29+

South Carolina

$0.29+

Add Bread

Bun

$0.39

Toast

$0.39

Bulk tea

Gal Sweet

$6.49

Gal Unsweet

$6.49

Gal 1/2 1/2

$6.49

Gal Pink Lemonade

$6.49
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1207 S Main St, Cedartown, GA 30125

Directions

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

