The Bozeman Stable

159 Reviews

158 Johnson St.

Big Horn, WY 82833

Popular Items

Salt & Vinegar Chicken Strips

$16.00

3 of our house made specialty salt & vinegar chicken strips served with malt vinegar aioli for dipping.

Chicken Wings

$16.00

One dozen wings in your choice of traditional spicy buffalo, garlic parmesan, sesame ginger soy, or Just LeDoux It Whiskey BBQ sauce. Served with your choice of ranch or blue cheese.

Caribbean Cowboy Coconut Shrimp

Caribbean Cowboy Coconut Shrimp

$19.00

5 large 16-20 shrimp butterflied and battered with coconut then fried. Served with our house made cocktail and pineapple colada sauces and Texas toast.

Daily Menu

Appetizers

Le Doux - Chos

$10.00

Hand fried tortilla chips piled high with diced jalapenos, tomatoes, red onions, and black olives. Served with sour cream and melted cheese on the side.

Chicken Wings

$16.00

One dozen wings in your choice of traditional spicy buffalo, garlic parmesan, sesame ginger soy, or Just LeDoux It Whiskey BBQ sauce. Served with your choice of ranch or blue cheese.

Fried Olives/Pickles

$10.00

Green manzanillo olives and dill pickle spears lightly battered and fried to perfection, served with croutons, bacon, and our signature honey buffalo aioli.

Quesadilla

$11.00

Large flour tortilla filled with melted cheese, grilled peppers, and onions. Served with sour cream and salsa.

Horse Shoe Onion Rings

$12.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$19.00

6 large shrimp chilled on a bed of greens and served with our house made cocktail sauce.

Beef Skewers

$19.00

Mug of Chili

$8.00

House made western style chili with ground beef, polish sausage, and chorizo, simmered in spices to give the perfect punch of flavor.

Seafood Bisque

$18.00

Bone Marrow

$26.00

Chips & Salsa

$6.00

French Onion Soup Mug

$8.00Out of stock

Salads

Steak Out Salad

Steak Out Salad

$10.00

Your choice of sliced prime rib, grilled chicken breast, grilled salmon filet, shrimp, or lump lobster on a bed of mixed greens with tomatoes, red onion, carrots, red peppers, black olives, and white cheddar. Served with your choice of ranch, blue cheese, blood orange vinaigrette or balsamic vinaigrette dressing.

Wedge Salad

$11.00

Iceberg lettuce, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, cherry tomatoes with your choice of dressing.

PokeBowl

$22.00

Arugula Peach Salad

$19.00

Sides

Fries

$8.00

Tots

$8.00

Sweet Tots

$8.00

Side Salad *

$5.00

Cup of Chili *

$5.00

Side Sauce

$0.50

Baked Potato

$8.00

Country Style Mashed Potatoes

$8.00

Grilled Asapargus

$10.00

Roasted Brussel Sprouts

$10.00

Sandwiches

Lobster Roll

$25.00

Chopped lobster in mixed mayonnaise, fresh squeezed lemon juice, diced celery, fresh tarragon, and a hint of hot sauce on a new England style bun.

BBQ Prime Steak Sandwich

$18.00

Shaved Prime New York grilled and tossed with Just LeDoux it bourbon BBQ sauce and topped with house made cilantro slaw on a brioche bun.

S&V Chicken Sandwich

S&V Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

Home made salt & vinegar breaded chicken, garlic aioli, and pickles served on a brioche bun.

Legerski Roll

Legerski Roll

$16.00

Legerski award winning Polish sausage served with grilled red peppers, caramelized onions, Stoneground mustard, and swiss cheese, served on a brioche bun.

Southwest Veggie Melt

Southwest Veggie Melt

$15.00

Avocado, tomatoes, red peppers, onions, cucumbers, alfalfa sprouts with chili-lime sauce, whit cheddar cheese on grilled Texas toast.

Philly Steak Roll

$18.00

Prime New York grilled with onions, peppers, topped with swiss cheese, horseradish aioli, on a new England style bun.

Cowboy Cuisine

Bareback Jack Spare Ribs

Bareback Jack Spare Ribs

$29.00

Non-corn, non GMO raised baby back ribs smoked and slathered with our house made Just LeDoux It Whiskey BBQ sauces and served with Texas toast.

Bronco Burger

Bronco Burger

$18.00

8oz juicy burger, crispy bacon, and white cheddar cheese with lettuce, tomato, and red onion served on a brioche bun.

Salt & Vinegar Chicken Strips

$16.00

3 of our house made specialty salt & vinegar chicken strips served with malt vinegar aioli for dipping.

Chicken Fried Steak

$21.00

Double Cut Pork Chop

$47.00

Seafood

Lobster Mac n' Cheese

$26.00

tender cavatappi pasta mixed with creamy béchamel cheese sauce, and lump crab meat topped with panko bread crumbs.

Caribbean Cowboy Coconut Shrimp

Caribbean Cowboy Coconut Shrimp

$19.00

5 large 16-20 shrimp butterflied and battered with coconut then fried. Served with our house made cocktail and pineapple colada sauces and Texas toast.

Lobster Tail

Lobster Tail

$29.00

2 5-6 oz. battered butterflied lobster tail fried or grilled to perfection. Served with clarified butter or cocktail sauce and Texas toast.

Bacon Wrapped Scallops

$29.00

Mussels

$26.00

Atlantic Salmon Filet

$32.00

Sustainably wild caught salmon filet, flash frozen on the boat and hand cut locally, seasoned with your choice of sesame ginger soy or traditional lemon seasoning, then grilled to temperature of your liking. Served with sautéed peppers and onions and Texas toast.

Chilean Seabass

$42.00

8 oz sea bass filet pan seared and topped with avocado salsa.

Fish N Chips

$21.00

Alaskan King Crab

$38.40+

Dessert

Donuts

$8.00

Peanut Butter Stout Float

$6.00Out of stock

Kids Scoop

Apple Tart a la mode with our signature house ice cream infused with our craft sprits.

Root Beer Float

$5.00

Ice Cream - Vanilla

$3.00

A plain scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Cinnamon Whiskey IceCream

$10.00

Lava Cake W/ Ice Cream

$10.00

Lemon Sorbet

$5.00Out of stock

Churros

$8.00

Prime Steaks

Ribeye

RB 10 oz

$48.00

RB 11 oz

$52.35

RB 12 oz

$56.70

RB 13 oz

$61.05

RB 14 oz

$65.40

RB 15 oz

$69.75

RB 16 oz

$74.10

RB 17 oz

$78.45

RB 18 oz

$82.80

RB 19 oz

$87.15

RB 20 oz

$91.50

RB 21 oz

$95.85

RB 22 oz

$100.20

New York

NY 10 oz

$42.00

NY 11 oz

$45.90

NY 12 oz

$49.80

NY 13 oz

$53.70

NY 14 oz

$57.60

NY 15 oz

$61.50

NY 16 oz

$65.40

NY 17 oz

$69.30

NY 18 oz

$73.20

NY 19 oz

$77.10

NY 20 oz

$81.00

NY 21 oz

$84.90

NY 22 oz

$88.80

NY 24 Oz

$93.60

Tenderloin

TL 6 oz

$32.04

TL 7 oz

$36.99

TL 8 oz

$41.94

TL 9 oz

$46.89

TL 10 oz

$51.84

TL 11 oz

$56.79

TL 12 oz

$61.74

TL 13 oz

$66.69

TL 14 oz

$71.64

TL 15 oz

$76.59

TL 16 oz

$81.54

Baseball Cut Sirloin

Baseball Cut Sirloin

$32.00

Prime Rib

PR 10 oz

$48.00

PR 11 oz

$52.35

PR 12 oz

$56.70

PR 13 oz

$61.05

PR 14 oz

$65.40

PR 15 oz

$69.75

PR 16 oz

$74.10

PR 17 oz

$78.45

PR 18 oz

$82.80

PR 19 oz

$87.15

PR 20 oz

$91.50

PR 21 oz

$95.85

PR 22 oz

$100.20

Kids Menu

Kid’s Menu

All kids meals come with a choice of fries, tater tots, or sweet potato tots, a beverage and a vanilla ice cream cup.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Grilled Texas toast with creamy cheddar cheese.

Kids Quesadilla

$7.00

Melted cheddar cheese in a folded flor tortilla.

Kids Corn Dog

$7.00

Classic corn dog.

Kid's Cheeseburger

$11.00

Kids Mac

$8.00

Beverages

Beverage

Coke

Coke

$3.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$4.00
Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00
Hot Cocoa

Hot Cocoa

$3.00Out of stock

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Rasberry Tea

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Soda / San Peligrino etc

$2.00
Dr Pepper

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Soda water

$2.00

Can Coke

$2.00

Can Sprite

$2.00

Root Beer

$3.00
Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Can Diet Coke

$3.00
Mellow Yellow

Mellow Yellow

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Bottle Sweet Tea

$3.00

Bottle Iced Tea

Powerade

Powerade

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Roy Rogers

$3.00

Can Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Decaf

Apple Cider

$3.00

Merch

Glasses

Shot Glass

$6.00

Rocks Glass

$12.00

Wine Glass

$12.00

Coffee Mug

$18.00

Steak Knife

$15.00

Pint Glass

$12.00

Black Shirt XS

$35.00

Black Shirt S

$35.00

Black Shirt M

$35.00

Black Shirt L

$35.00

Black Shirt XL

$35.00

Black Shirt XXL

$35.00

Black Shirt XXXL

$35.00

Red Shirt XS

$35.00

Red Shirt S

$35.00

Red Shirt M

$35.00

Red Shirt L

$35.00

Red Shirt XL

$35.00

Red Shirt XXL

$35.00

Pink Hat

$30.00

Black Hat

$30.00

Charcoal Gray Hat

$30.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Family dining ~ lunch and dinner ~ everyone is welcome ~ full bar and package ~ drive up window ~ take out food and beverage ~ good cheer

Website

Location

158 Johnson St., Big Horn, WY 82833

Directions

