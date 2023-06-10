The Bozeman Stable
158 Johnson St.
Big Horn, WY 82833
Popular Items
Salt & Vinegar Chicken Strips
3 of our house made specialty salt & vinegar chicken strips served with malt vinegar aioli for dipping.
Caribbean Cowboy Coconut Shrimp
5 large 16-20 shrimp butterflied and battered with coconut then fried. Served with our house made cocktail and pineapple colada sauces and Texas toast.
Daily Menu
Appetizers
Le Doux - Chos
Hand fried tortilla chips piled high with diced jalapenos, tomatoes, red onions, and black olives. Served with sour cream and melted cheese on the side.
Fried Olives/Pickles
Green manzanillo olives and dill pickle spears lightly battered and fried to perfection, served with croutons, bacon, and our signature honey buffalo aioli.
Quesadilla
Large flour tortilla filled with melted cheese, grilled peppers, and onions. Served with sour cream and salsa.
Horse Shoe Onion Rings
Shrimp Cocktail
6 large shrimp chilled on a bed of greens and served with our house made cocktail sauce.
Beef Skewers
Mug of Chili
House made western style chili with ground beef, polish sausage, and chorizo, simmered in spices to give the perfect punch of flavor.
Seafood Bisque
Bone Marrow
Chips & Salsa
French Onion Soup Mug
Salads
Steak Out Salad
Your choice of sliced prime rib, grilled chicken breast, grilled salmon filet, shrimp, or lump lobster on a bed of mixed greens with tomatoes, red onion, carrots, red peppers, black olives, and white cheddar. Served with your choice of ranch, blue cheese, blood orange vinaigrette or balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
Wedge Salad
Iceberg lettuce, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, cherry tomatoes with your choice of dressing.
PokeBowl
Arugula Peach Salad
Sides
Sandwiches
Lobster Roll
Chopped lobster in mixed mayonnaise, fresh squeezed lemon juice, diced celery, fresh tarragon, and a hint of hot sauce on a new England style bun.
BBQ Prime Steak Sandwich
Shaved Prime New York grilled and tossed with Just LeDoux it bourbon BBQ sauce and topped with house made cilantro slaw on a brioche bun.
S&V Chicken Sandwich
Home made salt & vinegar breaded chicken, garlic aioli, and pickles served on a brioche bun.
Legerski Roll
Legerski award winning Polish sausage served with grilled red peppers, caramelized onions, Stoneground mustard, and swiss cheese, served on a brioche bun.
Southwest Veggie Melt
Avocado, tomatoes, red peppers, onions, cucumbers, alfalfa sprouts with chili-lime sauce, whit cheddar cheese on grilled Texas toast.
Philly Steak Roll
Prime New York grilled with onions, peppers, topped with swiss cheese, horseradish aioli, on a new England style bun.
Cowboy Cuisine
Bareback Jack Spare Ribs
Non-corn, non GMO raised baby back ribs smoked and slathered with our house made Just LeDoux It Whiskey BBQ sauces and served with Texas toast.
Bronco Burger
8oz juicy burger, crispy bacon, and white cheddar cheese with lettuce, tomato, and red onion served on a brioche bun.
Chicken Fried Steak
Double Cut Pork Chop
Seafood
Lobster Mac n' Cheese
tender cavatappi pasta mixed with creamy béchamel cheese sauce, and lump crab meat topped with panko bread crumbs.
Lobster Tail
2 5-6 oz. battered butterflied lobster tail fried or grilled to perfection. Served with clarified butter or cocktail sauce and Texas toast.
Bacon Wrapped Scallops
Mussels
Atlantic Salmon Filet
Sustainably wild caught salmon filet, flash frozen on the boat and hand cut locally, seasoned with your choice of sesame ginger soy or traditional lemon seasoning, then grilled to temperature of your liking. Served with sautéed peppers and onions and Texas toast.
Chilean Seabass
8 oz sea bass filet pan seared and topped with avocado salsa.
Fish N Chips
Alaskan King Crab
Dessert
Donuts
Peanut Butter Stout Float
Kids Scoop
Apple Tart a la mode with our signature house ice cream infused with our craft sprits.
Root Beer Float
Ice Cream - Vanilla
A plain scoop of vanilla ice cream.
Cinnamon Whiskey IceCream
Lava Cake W/ Ice Cream
Lemon Sorbet
Churros
Prime Steaks
Ribeye
New York
Tenderloin
Baseball Cut Sirloin
Prime Rib
Kids Menu
Kid’s Menu
Beverages
Beverage
Coke
Ice Tea
Coffee
Apple Juice
Chocolate Milk
Diet Coke
Sweet Tea
Hot Cocoa
Cranberry Juice
Milk
Sprite
Rasberry Tea
Hot Tea
Orange Juice
Soda / San Peligrino etc
Dr Pepper
Lemonade
Soda water
Can Coke
Can Sprite
Root Beer
Arnold Palmer
Ginger Beer
Ginger Ale
Can Diet Coke
Mellow Yellow
Shirley Temple
Bottle Sweet Tea
Bottle Iced Tea
Powerade
Red Bull
Roy Rogers
Can Dr. Pepper
Decaf
Apple Cider
Merch
Glasses
Shot Glass
Rocks Glass
Wine Glass
Coffee Mug
Steak Knife
Pint Glass
Black Shirt XS
Black Shirt S
Black Shirt M
Black Shirt L
Black Shirt XL
Black Shirt XXL
Black Shirt XXXL
Red Shirt XS
Red Shirt S
Red Shirt M
Red Shirt L
Red Shirt XL
Red Shirt XXL
Pink Hat
Black Hat
Charcoal Gray Hat
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Family dining ~ lunch and dinner ~ everyone is welcome ~ full bar and package ~ drive up window ~ take out food and beverage ~ good cheer
158 Johnson St., Big Horn, WY 82833