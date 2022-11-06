Restaurant header imageView gallery
Juice & Smoothies
Sandwiches
Vegan

Living Green Cafe East Boca

378 Reviews

$$

2202 n federal hwy

boca raton, FL 33431

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

My Protein
Veggie Monster
Living Green

Breakfast

Le Paris

Le Paris

$12.00

Whole wheat croissant, cage free eggs, smoked salmon, dill, red onion, greek yogurt

Simple

Simple

$8.50

Gluten free ciabatta, cage free eggs, tomato, pesto, daiya cheese, spinach

Old School Croissant

Old School Croissant

$9.00

Whole wheat croissant, Organic Turkey, Swiss Cheese

Egg Classic

$9.00

GF Ciabatta Bread, Sliced Turkey Breast, Tomato, Eggs, Swiss Cheese, Olive Oil

Sesame Bagel

$3.50

Multigrain Croissant

$3.50

Acai

Original Brazillian

Original Brazillian

$15.00

Açaí berry, banana, apple, granola, blueberries, goji berries, chia seeds, local honey, coconut flakes, sliced almonds

Choconut Brazillian

Choconut Brazillian

$14.00

Açaí berry, banana, apple, cacao nibs, peanut butter, chia seeds, peanut chunks, honey, granola

Bowls

Greek Yogurt Parfait

Greek Yogurt Parfait

$10.00

Extra Thick Greek Yogurt , Granola, Banana, Blueberries, Goji Berries, Walnuts, Cocoa Nibs, Honey

Cold Granola

Cold Granola

$9.00

Granola, Banana, Blueberries, Pecans, Raisins, Pumpkin Seeds, Honey, Milk

Sandwiches

Oh Veggie

Oh Veggie

$12.00

WW Toast, Pesto, Portabella, Crumbled Goat Cheese, Rstd. Eggplant/Peppers, Red Onion, Lemon, Berry Juice, Alfalfa Sprouts

Oh Veggie on Ciabatta

Oh Veggie on Ciabatta

$11.00

GF Ciabatta, Pesto, Portabella, Rstd. Eggplant/Peppers, Red Onion, Lemon, Berry Juice, Alfalfa Sprouts

Caprese

Caprese

$9.50

Multigrain Croissant, Pesto, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Basil

Tuna es Melting

$10.00

Sesame bagel, tuna salad (no mayo, greek yogurt instead), swiss cheese, kale

Lox

$13.00

Sesame Bagel, Greek Yogurt Spread (Kalamata Olive & Lemon Juice), Smoked Salmon, Tomato, Spinach, Red Onion

Spanakopita

Spanakopita

$6.99

Filo Dough, Spinach, Feta Cheese, Scallions

Wraps

Veggie Monster

Veggie Monster

$12.00

Spinach Wrap, Organic Quinoa, Avocado, Alfalfa sprouts, Hummus, Raisins, Almonds, Sundried Tomato, Red Onion, Scallions

Chicken Gordo

Chicken Gordo

$13.50

WW Wrap, Chicken, Spring mix, Goat Cheese, Pesto, Red Onion, Avocado

The Beast

The Beast

$13.50Out of stock

WW Wrap, Grass Fed Meatballs with Marinara Sauce, Free Range Chicken Tarragon, Feta, Swiss Cheese, Red Cabbage, Portabella, Kale & a dash of Greek yogurt

Hungry Man's Burrito

Hungry Man's Burrito

$13.50

WW wrap, cage free eggs, cheddar cheese, tomato, avocado, chicken sausage, berry juice, red onion

Dessert

Orange Bread Pudding

$3.99

Baklava

$5.95

Assorted Baklava

$12.99

Red Velvet

$6.95

Macaroons

$1.29

Eddie's Vegan Dark Chocolate

$5.99

-Plain -Almond Butter - Fruit & Nut -Caramel Turtle -Caramel Chocolate -Caramel Stuffed Pretzel

Oreo Cookie Cake

$6.95

Cookies & Cream Cake

$6.95

Ferrero Roche Cake

$6.95

Praline Hazelnut Cake

$6.95

Chocolate Heart Cake

$6.95

Strawberry Heart

$6.95

Black & White Cake

$6.95

Caramel Cake

$6.95

Keylime Cake

$6.95

Vegan Chocolate

$6.95

Vegan Lemon

$6.95

Orange Cake

$6.95

Walnut Nest

$6.95

Carrot Cake

$6.95

Citrus Vegan

$6.95

Tiramisu

$6.95

Pastries

GF Chocolate Flax Muffins

$1.50

GF Flax Cookies

$1.49

Vegan Donuts

$3.99

-Strawberry -Chocolate -Glazed

Assorted Muffins

$3.99

-Chocolate Chip -Banana Walnut -Blueberry

Banana Walnut Coffee Cake

$3.99

Affaire Cookies

$3.99

Zabees 2.2 Oz

$3.99

Zabees 5 Oz

$5.99

GF Muffins (Lrg)

$3.00

GF Flax Chocolate Chip Muffins

$2.99

GF Flax Carrot Raisin Muffin

$2.99

GF Flax Toasted Coconut Muffin

$2.99

Juices

BerryBan

$11.00

Strawberry, Banana, Apple Juice.

Summer Breeze

$12.50

Mango, Apple, Pineapple, Mint

Healthy & Sexy

$10.00

Kale, Beets, Cucumber, Carrot, Banana, Apple, Lemon

Eye of the Tiger

$10.00

Carrot, Ginger, Red Apple.

Red Stiletto

$10.00

Beets, Carrot, Celery, Cucumber, Ginger, Lemon

Living Green

$11.00

Kale, Spinach, Cucumber, Celery, Green Apple, Lemon, Ginger, Mint.

Flu You

$11.00

Celery, Red Apple, Turmeric, Garlic, Goji, Ginger, Beets, Mint, OJ.

Celery Heart

$15.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Berry Blues

$12.50

Hemp Protein, Strawberry, Blueberry, Blackberry, Banana, Apple, Mint

Chocolate Strength

$11.00

Banana, Strawberry, Chocolate, Protein, Peanut Butter, Almond Milk

My Protein

$12.50

Banana, Blueberry, Cacao nibs, Hemp Protein, Almond Butter, Almond Milk, Goji Berries, Maca, Chia Seeds

Kombucha Mint Lime

$6.99Out of stock

Kombucha Ginger Turmeric

$6.99

Custom Juice/Smoothie

$12.00

Organic Custom Juice/Smoothie

$14.00

Hot Coffee & Tea

Espresso

$3.50

Double Espresso

$4.00

Macchiato

$4.00

Cappuccino

$4.50

Americano

$4.50

Latte

$4.50

Hot Mocha

$5.00

Drip Coffee

$2.50

Hot Tea

$3.00

Matcha Latte

$5.00

Chai Latte

$5.50

Chai tea, ginger, honey, nutmeg, cayenne pepper, cinnamon, milk

Cold Coffee & Tea

Iced Espresso

$4.00

Iced Latte

$4.50

Iced Mocha

$5.00

Iced Tea

$3.50

Cold Brew

$6.00

Iced Matcha Latte

$5.00

Iced Chai Latte

$5.50

Organic Shots

Organic Wheatgrass

$4.00

Ginger

$3.50

-Digestive Health-

Turmeric

$3.50

-Immune, Anti Inflammatory-

Superman

$3.50

-Ginger, Lemon, Turmeric-

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:30 pm
Make your own plate or choose one of our sandwiches. Start the day with a juice, lunch with a sandwich, make your own hot plate for dinner with a bottle of wine for here or take it home. Simple & to the point. Cheers!

