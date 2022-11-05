Restaurant header imageView gallery
Juice & Smoothies
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Living Green

1,452 Reviews

$$

1305 E Commercial Blvd

Oakland Park, FL 33334

Popular Items

Chocolate Strength
Living Green
Veggie Monster

Breakfast

Whole wheat croissant, cage free eggs, smoked salmon, dill, red onion, greek yogurt ***Small quality portion** not intended if you're really hungry. In that case you should go with one of our wraps or a bigger sandwich like the "Oh Veggie!" and "Turkeys fly" ***

Gluten free ciabatta, cage free eggs, tomato, pesto, daiya cheese, spinach

Egg Classic

$9.00

GF Ciabatta, Cage Free Eggs, Tomato, Organic Sliced Turkey & Swiss Cheese

Acai

Bowls

Sandwiches

Lox

$13.00

Multigrain Bagel, Smoked Atlantic Salmon, Greek Yogurt, Kalamata Olives, Lemon, Spinach, Tomato, Red Onion

Egg Classic

$9.00

GF Ciabatta, Cage Free Eggs, Tomato, Organic Sliced Turkey & Swiss Cheese

Tuna es Melting

$10.00

Sesame Bagel, Tuna Salad (no mayo, greek yogurt instead), Kale, Swiss Cheese.

Wraps

Dessert

Pastries

Boulder

$3.28

Popcorn

$8.99

Cold Coffee & Tea

Iced Espresso

$4.00

Iced Latte

$4.50

Iced Mocha Dark/ White

$5.00

Iced Tea

$3.50

Cold Brew

$6.00

Hot Coffee & Tea

Espresso

$3.50

Double Espresso

$4.00

Macchiato

$4.00

Cappuccino

$4.50

Americano

$4.50

Latte

$4.50

Mocha

$5.00

Drip Coffee

$2.50

Hot Tea

$3.00

Chai Latte

$5.50

Chai tea, ginger, honey, nutmeg, cayenne pepper, cinnamon, milk

Matcha Latte

$5.00

Shots

Organic Wheatgrass

$4.00

Ginger

$3.50
Superman

$3.50

Ginger, lemon, turmeric

Juices

Berry Ban

$11.00
Eye of the Tiger

$10.00
Flu You

$11.00

Celery Heart

$15.00
Chocolate Strength

$11.00

Banana, Strawberry, Chocolate, Protein, Peanut Butter, Almond Milk

Custom Juice/Smoothie

$12.00

Organic Custom Juice/Smoothie

$14.00
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
1305 E Commercial Blvd, Oakland Park, FL 33334

