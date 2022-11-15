Restaurant header imageView gallery
Vegan

Living Kitchen

2,050 Reviews

$$

2000 South Blvd

Suite 300

Charlotte, NC 28203

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

GREY HULK

BREAKFAST ALL DAY

AVOCADO TOAST

AVOCADO TOAST

$12.00

sour dough bread, avocado mashed, arugula, roasted pepitas, basil cilantro vinaigrette

RAW GRANOLA

RAW GRANOLA

$10.00

granola topped with fruit and served with cashew-almond milk

VANILLA CHIA BOWL

VANILLA CHIA BOWL

$10.00

chia seeds soaked in cashew-almond milk, vanilla bean, orange zest, maple syrup, fresh fruit

OVERNIGHT OATS

OVERNIGHT OATS

$10.00

rolled oats soaked in oat milk, raisins, almond butter, green apple, fresh fruit, chia seeds, orange zest

FRESH FRUIT SALAD

$7.00
TOAST

TOAST

$5.00

REQUESTS UTENSILS

REQUESTS NO UTENSILS

DESSERT

CARAMEL BROWNIE

CARAMEL BROWNIE

$7.00

coconut, cacao , pecan, date

CARROT CAKE

CARROT CAKE

$9.50

carrot, almond, date, topped with house made caramel and walnuts

LEMONBERRY CHEESECAKE

LEMONBERRY CHEESECAKE

$9.50

mixed berries, lemon, vanilla, cashews, pecan crust topped with coconut and berry coulis

TURTLE CAKE

TURTLE CAKE

$9.50

cacao, coconut, cashew with a pecan crust topped with cacao nibs and house made caramel sauce

DULCE AMOR

DULCE AMOR

$9.50

coconut fudge, vanilla, cashews, pecan crust topped cacao nibs and berry coulis

STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE CHEESECAKE

$9.50Out of stock

PUMPKIN CHEESECAKE

$9.50

BOTTLES

Gateway to Green

Gateway to Green

$13.00
Zinger

Zinger

$13.00Out of stock

Pura Vida

$13.00

Kale Pearadise

$13.00

Summer Lovin'

$13.00Out of stock

Volcano

$13.00Out of stock

Tree of Life

$13.00

Power Cleanser

$13.00Out of stock

SMOOTHIES

BERRY BLISS

BERRY BLISS

$10.50

berries, bananas, cacao powder, and made in house coconut milk

CHARLIE BROWN

$10.50

bananas, berries, peanut butter, and apple juice

FLYING LUCY

$10.50

spinach, pineapple, bananas, ginger, spirulina, and made in house lemonade

GREY HULK

$10.50

berries, bananas, spirulina, maca, hemp protein, and made in house coconut milk

MANGO TANGO

$10.50

mango, orange, bananas, cayenne, maple syrup, and made in house coconut milk

MINT TO BE

$10.50

bananas, fresh mint, cacao nibs, and made in house coconut milk

OGRE

$10.50

bananas, cacao nibs, cacao powder, a kick of coffee, and made in house coconut milk

PINA COLADA

$10.50

pineapple, bananas, and made in house coconut milk

PINKO DRINKO

$10.50

orange, berries, bananas, açaí powder, ginger, and made in house lemonade

POPEYE PUNCH

$10.50

spinach, pineapple, bananas, hemp protein, and apple juice

ULTIMATE WARRIOR

$10.50

maca, cinnamon, cacao powder, bananas, almond butter, and made in house coconut milk

SPINACH AVOCADO

$10.50

avocado, spinach, bananas, hemp protein, and made in house coconut milk

MEAN GREEN PROTEIN

$10.50

YOU'RE KALE'IN ME

$10.50

kale lemonade, pineapple, cucumber, spinach, kale, cilantro

CITRUS BERRY

$10.50Out of stock

raspberries, blackberries, blueberries, strawberries, bananas, orange juice

DRINKS

ICE TEA

$3.50

Unsweetened Thai tea

GINGERALE

$6.50

House made ginger ale with sparkling water!

MATCHA LEMONADE

$7.00

Our “Tree of Life” cold-pressed juice mixed with, apple juice for some sweetness, and house made lemonade for a delicious kale sweet and tart lemonade blend!

LEMONADE

$6.50

House made lemonade mix with coconut nectar for a deliciously healthy drink!

COCONUT WATER

$7.00

KALE LEMONADE

$8.50

Orange Juice

$8.00Out of stock

SAUCES

Cashew Sour Cream

Thai Chili Sauce

Chimichurri Sauce

Chipotle Cashew Aioli

BBQ Sauce

Hot Sauce

Out of stock

Fire and Brimstone sauce

Chimichurri Sauce

Maple Syrup

Mocha Sauce

Caramel Sauce

Lavender Syrup

Vanilla Syrup

Agava

CHEESE/SPREADS

Cashew Basil Cheese

Cashew Cheddar Cheese

Fig Butter

Cashew Ricotta Cheese

Brazil Nut Parmesan

Chipotle Hummus

Carrot Hummus

Butternut Squash Queso

Pimento Cheese

Cashew Ricotta Cheese

Guacamole

DRESSINGS

Maple Mustard

Cashew Caesar

Basil Cilantro

Citrus Champagne

Hemp Dressing

Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fueled by plants.

Website

Location

2000 South Blvd, Suite 300, Charlotte, NC 28203

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Living Kitchen image

Similar restaurants in your area

Fern, Flavors From The Garden
orange starNo Reviews
1419 E Blvd,Ste A Charlotte, NC 28203
View restaurantnext
DAKSHIN INDIAN GRILL
orange starNo Reviews
16640 hawfield way dr, #103 Charlotte, NC 28277
View restaurantnext
Dee’s Vegan To-Go - 1540 West Blvd Ste 100
orange starNo Reviews
1540 West Blvd Ste 100 Charlotte, NC 28208
View restaurantnext
Grumpy Grandpas Mexican
orange starNo Reviews
7107 Mapleridge Rd. Charlotte, NC 28210
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Charlotte

Bulgogi Box
orange star4.7 • 1,427
1750 Camden Rd Charlotte, NC 28203
View restaurantnext
Clean Juice - South End
orange star4.6 • 1,147
1616 Camden Road Charlotte, NC 28203
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Charlotte
Uptown
review star
Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)
Steele Creek
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Plaza Midwood
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
South Park
review star
Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)
South End
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
NoDa
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
University City
review star
Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Elizabeth
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Ballantyne
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston