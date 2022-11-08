Restaurant header imageView gallery
Vegan
Juice & Smoothies

Living on the Veg Bay Avenue

No reviews yet

657 East Bay Avenue

Manahawkin, NJ 08050

Popular Items

Avocado Club
Avocado Tempeh Melt
Tempeh Ranch

Nosh Pit

Buffalo Tempeh Strips

Buffalo Tempeh Strips

$11.00

five buffalo tempeh strips served with homemade vegan ranch.

Nachos Ramos

Nachos Ramos

$13.50

blue corn chips, vegan cheese sauce, tomato, avocado, black beans, pepper, onion, salsa, and sour cream.

Raw Tacos

Raw Tacos

$10.50

three romaine leaf shells filled with walnut purée, salsa, and fresh guacamole

Fresh Guacamole

Fresh Guacamole

$13.75

guacamole and blue corn chips served with homemade salsa and sour cream

Hummus & Pita Chips

Hummus & Pita Chips

$10.00

our homemade garlic hummus with fresh baked, seasoned pita chips

Salads

Buffalo Ranch Salad

Buffalo Ranch Salad

$14.00

romaine, spinach, cucumber, carrot, tomato, white mushroom, red onion, & buffalo tempeh with our ranch dressing

Mexicali

Mexicali

$13.50

romaine, cabbage, walnut purée, brown rice, black beans, tomato, avocado, pepper, and onion with our catalina dressing.

Veg Cobb

Veg Cobb

$14.00

romaine, spinach, cucumber, tomato, avocado, carrot, red onion, tempeh bacon, tofu egg salad, & white mushroom with our thousand island dressing

Roasted Veggie

Roasted Veggie

$13.50

romaine, spinach, zucchini, squash, roasted red pepper, onion, portabella, cucumber, tomato, and sunflower seeds with balsamic vinegar & oil

House Salad

House Salad

$7.50

romaine, spinach, tomato, cucumber, carrot, almonds, and alfalfa sprouts with our herbed vinaigrette

Favorites

Avocado Club

Avocado Club

$12.00

homemade hummus, avocado, cucumber, carrot, romaine, tomato, and alfalfa sprouts on multigrain toast.

Portabella

Portabella

$11.50

portabella mushroom, roasted red pepper, red onion, spinach, tomato, and vegan mayo on a toasted round roll.

Avocado Tempeh Melt

Avocado Tempeh Melt

$11.75

avocado, tempeh bacon, lettuce, tomato, vegan mayo, and our vegan cheese sauce on toasted ciabatta.

Veggie

Veggie

$12.00

cucumber, carrot, romaine, tomato, roasted red pepper, spinach, red onion, and alfalfa sprouts with roasted garlic vegan mayo on toasted ciabatta.

Tu-No Melt

Tu-No Melt

$11.50

homemade tu-no salad, lettuce, tomato, and our vegan cheese sauce on toasted ciabatta.

Specialty Sandwiches

Black Bean Burger

Black Bean Burger

$13.50

homemade black bean burger patty with guacamole, romaine, tomato, and red onion on a toasted round roll.

Olde City

Olde City

$13.75Out of stock

seasoned seitan, peppers, onion, portabella, lettuce, our vegan cheese sauce, and vegan mayo on toasted ciabatta.

Tofu Deluxe

Tofu Deluxe

$13.00

steamed tofu, avocado, cucumber, carrot, romaine, and red onion with cranberry sauce, vegan mayo, and dijon mustard on toasted ciabatta.

Chuckwich

Chuckwich

$13.75Out of stock

seasoned seitan, coleslaw, cucumber, red onion, romaine, and our homemade barbecue sauce on toasted ciabatta

Deli Classics

Tempeh Bacon

Tempeh Bacon

$10.50

tempeh bacon with cucumber, carrot, romaine, tomato, alfalfa sprouts, and vegan mayo.

Tu-No Salad

Tu-No Salad

$10.50

tu-no salad with cucumber, carrot, romaine, tomato, alfalfa sprouts, and vegan mayo.

Eggless Salad

Eggless Salad

$11.75

tofu egg salad with cucumber, carrot, romaine, tomato, alfalfa sprouts, and vegan mayo.

Chickenless Salad

Chickenless Salad

$11.75

tofu chicken salad with cucumber, carrot, romaine, tomato, alfalfa sprouts, and vegan mayo.

Wraps & Burritos

Tofu Veg

Tofu Veg

$12.50

steamed tofu, spinach, carrot, roasted red pepper, cucumber, tomato, red onion, cabbage, romaine, and alfalfa sprouts with roasted garlic vegan mayo.

Tempeh Ranch

Tempeh Ranch

$12.00

Buffalo Tempeh, Cucumber, Tomato, Avocado & Romaine with our vegan Ranch Dressing.

Mediterranean

Mediterranean

$12.50

roasted zucchini, squash, portabella, pepper, onion, and spinach with tomato, romaine, and our homemade hummus.

Barbecue Seitan

Barbecue Seitan

$13.75Out of stock

brown rice, black beans, seasoned seitan, peppers, onion, romaine, tomato, avocado, and cabbage with our homemade barbecue sauce.

Cheesy Tempeh

Cheesy Tempeh

$13.75

brown rice, black beans, buffalo tempeh, zucchini, squash, romaine, tomato, avocado, and cabbage with our homemade vegan cheese sauce.

Daily Specials

Enchiladas Con Huevos (3)

$14.75

tofu scramble, our vegan cheese sauce, bean puree, curtido, verde.

Tofu Bahn Mi

$12.25

pickled tofu, avocado, cucumber, radish slaw, wasabi mayo

Curried Potato Spinach

Curried Potato Spinach

$6.00+

Lil' Sprouts

Mini Nachos

Mini Nachos

$6.00

blue corn tortilla chips smothered in our homemade cheese sauce with black beans and tomatoes.

Yummy Hummus Sandwich

Yummy Hummus Sandwich

$6.00

our homemade hummus with avocado on multigrain toast and a side of blue corn chips.

Lil' Tu-No

Lil' Tu-No

$6.00

our homemade tu-no salad with cucumber on multigrain toast and a side of blue corn chips.

Lil' Sprout Brown Rice & Black Beans

Lil' Sprout Brown Rice & Black Beans

$6.00

brown rice topped with seasoned black beans

Tofu, Avocado, and Brown Rice

Tofu, Avocado, and Brown Rice

$6.00

Brown Rice, Steamed Tofu & Avocado

Nosh Pit

GF Buffalo Tempeh Strips

GF Buffalo Tempeh Strips

$11.00

five buffalo tempeh strips served with homemade vegan ranch.

GF Nachos Ramos

GF Nachos Ramos

$13.50

blue corn chips, vegan cheese sauce, tomato, avocado, black beans, pepper, onion, salsa, and sour cream.

GF Raw Tacos

GF Raw Tacos

$10.50

three romaine leaf shells filled with walnut purée, salsa, and fresh guacamole

GF Fresh Guacamole

GF Fresh Guacamole

$13.75

guacamole and blue corn chips served with homemade salsa and sour cream

Salads

GF Buffalo Ranch Salad

GF Buffalo Ranch Salad

$14.00

romaine, spinach, cucumber, carrot, tomato, white mushroom, red onion, & buffalo tempeh with our ranch dressing

GF Mexicali

GF Mexicali

$13.50

romaine, cabbage, walnut purée, brown rice, black beans, tomato, avocado, pepper, and onion with our catalina dressing.

GF Veg Cobb

GF Veg Cobb

$14.00

romaine, spinach, cucumber, tomato, avocado, carrot, red onion, tofu egg salad, & white mushroom with our thousand island dressing

GF Roasted Veggie

GF Roasted Veggie

$13.50

romaine, spinach, zucchini, squash, roasted red pepper, onion, portabella, cucumber, tomato, and sunflower seeds with balsamic vinegar & oil

GF House Salad

GF House Salad

$7.50

romaine, spinach, tomato, cucumber, carrot, almonds, and alfalfa sprouts with our herbed vinaigrette

Sandwiches

GF Avocado Club

GF Avocado Club

$12.00

homemade hummus, avocado, cucumber, carrot, romaine, tomato, and alfalfa sprouts.

GF Portabella

GF Portabella

$11.50

portabella mushroom, roasted red pepper, red onion, spinach, tomato, and vegan mayo.

GF Veggie

GF Veggie

$12.00

cucumber, carrot, romaine, tomato, roasted red pepper, spinach, red onion, and alfalfa sprouts with roasted garlic vegan mayo.

GF Tu-No Melt

GF Tu-No Melt

$11.50

homemade tu-no salad, lettuce, tomtao, and our vegan cheese sauce.

GF Tofu Deluxe

GF Tofu Deluxe

$13.00

steamed tofu, avocado, cucumber, carrot, romaine, and red onon with cranberry sauce, vegan mayo, and dijon mustard.

GF Tu-No Salad

GF Tu-No Salad

$10.50

tu-no salad with cucumber, carrot, romaine, tomato, alfalfa sprouts, and vegan mayo.

GF Eggless Salad

GF Eggless Salad

$11.75

tofu egg salad with cucumber, carrot, romaine, tomato, alfalfa sprouts, and vegan mayo.

GF Chickenless Salad

GF Chickenless Salad

$11.75

tofu chicken salad with cucumber, carrot, romaine, tomato, alfalfa sprouts, and vegan mayo.

GF Tempeh Bacon

$10.50

with cucumber, carrot, romaine, tomato, alfalfa sprouts & vegan mayo.

GF Avocado Tempeh Melt

$11.75

avocado, tempeh bacon, romaine, tomato & our vegan cheese sauce.

Bowls

GF Tofu Veg

GF Tofu Veg

$14.50

steamed tofu, spinach, carrot, roasted red pepper, cucumber, tomato, red onion, cabbage, romaine, and alfalfa sprouts with roasted garlic vegan mayo.

GF Tempeh Ranch

$14.00

buffalo tempeh, cucumber, tomato, avocado, and romaine with our ranch dressing.

GF Mediterranean

GF Mediterranean

$14.50

roasted zucchini, squash, portabella, pepper, onion, and spinach with tomato, romaine, and our homemade hummus.

GF Barbecue Portabella

GF Barbecue Portabella

$15.75

brown rice, black beans, portabella, peppers, onion, romaine, tomato, avocado, and cabbage with our homemade barbecue sauce.

GF Cheesy Tempeh

GF Cheesy Tempeh

$15.75

brown rice, black beans, buffalo tempeh, zucchini, squash, romaine, tomato, avocado, and cabbage with our homemade vegan cheese sauce.

Fresh Fruit Smoothies

Good Morning Glory

Good Morning Glory

$8.00

strawberry, banana, homemade granola, and apple juice.

Berry Banana

$8.00

blueberry, strawberry, banana, and cranberry juice.

Smooth Operator

$8.00

strawberry, banana, pineapple, blueberry, and soy milk.

The King

The King

$8.00

banana, peanut butter, homemade granola, and chocolate almond milk.

Tropical Delight

Tropical Delight

$8.00

mango, papaya, banana, coconut milk, and orange juice.

Soy Delicious

Soy Delicious

$8.00

pineapple, mango, papaya, banana, and soy milk.

Strawberry Lemonade

$8.00

strawberry, banana, and homemade lemonade.

Fresh Pressed Juices

Crazy Juice

Crazy Juice

$6.00

carrot, cucumber, celery, spinach, garlic, kale, and ginger.

Grateful Veg

Grateful Veg

$6.00

carrot, celery, lemon, and red apple.

Veg On!

Veg On!

$6.00

beet, carrot, celery, and ginger.

Number 6

Number 6

$6.00

cucumber, celery, green apple, lemon, and ginger.

Green Supreme

Green Supreme

$6.00

spinach, cucumber, celery, kale, and green apple.

Red Medicine

Red Medicine

$6.00

beet, carrot, kale, red apple, and lemon.

Calypso

Calypso

$6.00

carrot, beet, orange juice, and lemon.

Beverages

Sweet Green Tea

Sweet Green Tea

$2.50+

Bigelow Organic Green Tea brewed in-house, chilled, and served over ice. Sweetened with Sugar in the Raw.

Unsweet Green Tea

$2.50+

Bigelow Organic Green Tea brewed in-house, chilled, and served over ice.

Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.50+

Housemade lemonade, sweetened with Sugar in the Raw.

Cold Brew Iced Coffee

$3.00+Out of stock

Smooth Cold-Brew Black Coffee.

Coffee

$2.00+

Freshly brewed Organic Peruvian Roast.

Hot Green Tea

$2.00+

freshly brewed Bigelow Organic Green Tea.

Bottled Beverages

Fiji Water

Fiji Water

$2.50
Honest Tea

Honest Tea

$2.50
Soda

Soda

$2.75

Synergy Raw Kombucha

$4.50
Nantucket Juice

Nantucket Juice

$2.50Out of stock

Chameleon Cold Brew

$3.50Out of stock

Sweets

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.00
Brownie

Brownie

$2.50

Brookie

$3.00Out of stock
Lemon Loaf

Lemon Loaf

$3.00

Cranberry Orange Loaf

$3.00Out of stock
Crumb Cake

Crumb Cake

$4.00Out of stock

Blueberry Lemon Loaf

$3.00

Strawberry Lemon Loaf

$3.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
657 East Bay Avenue, Manahawkin, NJ 08050

