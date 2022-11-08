- Home
Living on the Veg Bay Avenue
657 East Bay Avenue
Manahawkin, NJ 08050
Popular Items
Nosh Pit
Buffalo Tempeh Strips
five buffalo tempeh strips served with homemade vegan ranch.
Nachos Ramos
blue corn chips, vegan cheese sauce, tomato, avocado, black beans, pepper, onion, salsa, and sour cream.
Raw Tacos
three romaine leaf shells filled with walnut purée, salsa, and fresh guacamole
Fresh Guacamole
guacamole and blue corn chips served with homemade salsa and sour cream
Hummus & Pita Chips
our homemade garlic hummus with fresh baked, seasoned pita chips
Salads
Buffalo Ranch Salad
romaine, spinach, cucumber, carrot, tomato, white mushroom, red onion, & buffalo tempeh with our ranch dressing
Mexicali
romaine, cabbage, walnut purée, brown rice, black beans, tomato, avocado, pepper, and onion with our catalina dressing.
Veg Cobb
romaine, spinach, cucumber, tomato, avocado, carrot, red onion, tempeh bacon, tofu egg salad, & white mushroom with our thousand island dressing
Roasted Veggie
romaine, spinach, zucchini, squash, roasted red pepper, onion, portabella, cucumber, tomato, and sunflower seeds with balsamic vinegar & oil
House Salad
romaine, spinach, tomato, cucumber, carrot, almonds, and alfalfa sprouts with our herbed vinaigrette
Favorites
Avocado Club
homemade hummus, avocado, cucumber, carrot, romaine, tomato, and alfalfa sprouts on multigrain toast.
Portabella
portabella mushroom, roasted red pepper, red onion, spinach, tomato, and vegan mayo on a toasted round roll.
Avocado Tempeh Melt
avocado, tempeh bacon, lettuce, tomato, vegan mayo, and our vegan cheese sauce on toasted ciabatta.
Veggie
cucumber, carrot, romaine, tomato, roasted red pepper, spinach, red onion, and alfalfa sprouts with roasted garlic vegan mayo on toasted ciabatta.
Tu-No Melt
homemade tu-no salad, lettuce, tomato, and our vegan cheese sauce on toasted ciabatta.
Specialty Sandwiches
Black Bean Burger
homemade black bean burger patty with guacamole, romaine, tomato, and red onion on a toasted round roll.
Olde City
seasoned seitan, peppers, onion, portabella, lettuce, our vegan cheese sauce, and vegan mayo on toasted ciabatta.
Tofu Deluxe
steamed tofu, avocado, cucumber, carrot, romaine, and red onion with cranberry sauce, vegan mayo, and dijon mustard on toasted ciabatta.
Chuckwich
seasoned seitan, coleslaw, cucumber, red onion, romaine, and our homemade barbecue sauce on toasted ciabatta
Deli Classics
Tempeh Bacon
tempeh bacon with cucumber, carrot, romaine, tomato, alfalfa sprouts, and vegan mayo.
Tu-No Salad
tu-no salad with cucumber, carrot, romaine, tomato, alfalfa sprouts, and vegan mayo.
Eggless Salad
tofu egg salad with cucumber, carrot, romaine, tomato, alfalfa sprouts, and vegan mayo.
Chickenless Salad
tofu chicken salad with cucumber, carrot, romaine, tomato, alfalfa sprouts, and vegan mayo.
Wraps & Burritos
Tofu Veg
steamed tofu, spinach, carrot, roasted red pepper, cucumber, tomato, red onion, cabbage, romaine, and alfalfa sprouts with roasted garlic vegan mayo.
Tempeh Ranch
Buffalo Tempeh, Cucumber, Tomato, Avocado & Romaine with our vegan Ranch Dressing.
Mediterranean
roasted zucchini, squash, portabella, pepper, onion, and spinach with tomato, romaine, and our homemade hummus.
Barbecue Seitan
brown rice, black beans, seasoned seitan, peppers, onion, romaine, tomato, avocado, and cabbage with our homemade barbecue sauce.
Cheesy Tempeh
brown rice, black beans, buffalo tempeh, zucchini, squash, romaine, tomato, avocado, and cabbage with our homemade vegan cheese sauce.
Daily Specials
Lil' Sprouts
Mini Nachos
blue corn tortilla chips smothered in our homemade cheese sauce with black beans and tomatoes.
Yummy Hummus Sandwich
our homemade hummus with avocado on multigrain toast and a side of blue corn chips.
Lil' Tu-No
our homemade tu-no salad with cucumber on multigrain toast and a side of blue corn chips.
Lil' Sprout Brown Rice & Black Beans
brown rice topped with seasoned black beans
Tofu, Avocado, and Brown Rice
Brown Rice, Steamed Tofu & Avocado
Nosh Pit
GF Buffalo Tempeh Strips
five buffalo tempeh strips served with homemade vegan ranch.
GF Nachos Ramos
blue corn chips, vegan cheese sauce, tomato, avocado, black beans, pepper, onion, salsa, and sour cream.
GF Raw Tacos
three romaine leaf shells filled with walnut purée, salsa, and fresh guacamole
GF Fresh Guacamole
guacamole and blue corn chips served with homemade salsa and sour cream
Salads
GF Buffalo Ranch Salad
romaine, spinach, cucumber, carrot, tomato, white mushroom, red onion, & buffalo tempeh with our ranch dressing
GF Mexicali
romaine, cabbage, walnut purée, brown rice, black beans, tomato, avocado, pepper, and onion with our catalina dressing.
GF Veg Cobb
romaine, spinach, cucumber, tomato, avocado, carrot, red onion, tofu egg salad, & white mushroom with our thousand island dressing
GF Roasted Veggie
romaine, spinach, zucchini, squash, roasted red pepper, onion, portabella, cucumber, tomato, and sunflower seeds with balsamic vinegar & oil
GF House Salad
romaine, spinach, tomato, cucumber, carrot, almonds, and alfalfa sprouts with our herbed vinaigrette
Sandwiches
GF Avocado Club
homemade hummus, avocado, cucumber, carrot, romaine, tomato, and alfalfa sprouts.
GF Portabella
portabella mushroom, roasted red pepper, red onion, spinach, tomato, and vegan mayo.
GF Veggie
cucumber, carrot, romaine, tomato, roasted red pepper, spinach, red onion, and alfalfa sprouts with roasted garlic vegan mayo.
GF Tu-No Melt
homemade tu-no salad, lettuce, tomtao, and our vegan cheese sauce.
GF Tofu Deluxe
steamed tofu, avocado, cucumber, carrot, romaine, and red onon with cranberry sauce, vegan mayo, and dijon mustard.
GF Tu-No Salad
tu-no salad with cucumber, carrot, romaine, tomato, alfalfa sprouts, and vegan mayo.
GF Eggless Salad
tofu egg salad with cucumber, carrot, romaine, tomato, alfalfa sprouts, and vegan mayo.
GF Chickenless Salad
tofu chicken salad with cucumber, carrot, romaine, tomato, alfalfa sprouts, and vegan mayo.
GF Tempeh Bacon
with cucumber, carrot, romaine, tomato, alfalfa sprouts & vegan mayo.
GF Avocado Tempeh Melt
avocado, tempeh bacon, romaine, tomato & our vegan cheese sauce.
Bowls
GF Tofu Veg
steamed tofu, spinach, carrot, roasted red pepper, cucumber, tomato, red onion, cabbage, romaine, and alfalfa sprouts with roasted garlic vegan mayo.
GF Tempeh Ranch
buffalo tempeh, cucumber, tomato, avocado, and romaine with our ranch dressing.
GF Mediterranean
roasted zucchini, squash, portabella, pepper, onion, and spinach with tomato, romaine, and our homemade hummus.
GF Barbecue Portabella
brown rice, black beans, portabella, peppers, onion, romaine, tomato, avocado, and cabbage with our homemade barbecue sauce.
GF Cheesy Tempeh
brown rice, black beans, buffalo tempeh, zucchini, squash, romaine, tomato, avocado, and cabbage with our homemade vegan cheese sauce.
Fresh Fruit Smoothies
Good Morning Glory
strawberry, banana, homemade granola, and apple juice.
Berry Banana
blueberry, strawberry, banana, and cranberry juice.
Smooth Operator
strawberry, banana, pineapple, blueberry, and soy milk.
The King
banana, peanut butter, homemade granola, and chocolate almond milk.
Tropical Delight
mango, papaya, banana, coconut milk, and orange juice.
Soy Delicious
pineapple, mango, papaya, banana, and soy milk.
Strawberry Lemonade
strawberry, banana, and homemade lemonade.
Fresh Pressed Juices
Crazy Juice
carrot, cucumber, celery, spinach, garlic, kale, and ginger.
Grateful Veg
carrot, celery, lemon, and red apple.
Veg On!
beet, carrot, celery, and ginger.
Number 6
cucumber, celery, green apple, lemon, and ginger.
Green Supreme
spinach, cucumber, celery, kale, and green apple.
Red Medicine
beet, carrot, kale, red apple, and lemon.
Calypso
carrot, beet, orange juice, and lemon.
Beverages
Sweet Green Tea
Bigelow Organic Green Tea brewed in-house, chilled, and served over ice. Sweetened with Sugar in the Raw.
Unsweet Green Tea
Bigelow Organic Green Tea brewed in-house, chilled, and served over ice.
Lemonade
Housemade lemonade, sweetened with Sugar in the Raw.
Cold Brew Iced Coffee
Smooth Cold-Brew Black Coffee.
Coffee
Freshly brewed Organic Peruvian Roast.
Hot Green Tea
freshly brewed Bigelow Organic Green Tea.
Tap Water
Bottled Beverages
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
657 East Bay Avenue, Manahawkin, NJ 08050