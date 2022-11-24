  • Home
  • Warren
  • The Living Room Tavern - 5000 East Market St. 14
A map showing the location of The Living Room Tavern 5000 East Market St. 14View gallery

The Living Room Tavern 5000 East Market St. 14

87 Reviews

$$

5000 East Market St. 16

Warren, OH 44484

Popular Items

Bang Bang Shrimp
Tavern Burger

Small Plates

Bang Bang Shrimp

$9.00

Blackened Tuna

$12.00Out of stock

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$9.00

Burrata

$9.00

Crab & Shrimp Duo

$15.00Out of stock

Crab Cake

$16.00Out of stock

Crispy Calamari

$10.00

Greens & Beans

$9.00Out of stock

Hot Peppers In Oil

$7.00

House-Made Potato Chips

$7.00

Lobster Egg Rolls

$14.00

Lobster Fondue

$14.00

Meatball Skillet

$11.00

Mussels

$12.00

New Zealand Lamb Lollipops (3)

$14.00

Salads & Soup

Add Side salad

$2.00

Bowl Soup

$6.00

Tavern Cobb

$14.00

Caprese

$9.00Out of stock

Classic Caesar

$12.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Tavern BBQ Salad

$14.00Out of stock

Pizza

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$12.00Out of stock

Buffalo Chicken

$12.00Out of stock

Margherita

$13.00

Tavern Pepperoni

$12.00

Wings

1/2 DZN Boneless Wings

$10.00

1/2 DZN Wings

$10.00

Celery Carrots & Bleu

$3.00

Dozen Boneless Wings

$18.00

One Dozen Wings

$18.00

Handhelds

Bacon Cheese Burger

$12.00

Blt Chicken Club

$12.00

Fried Fish Sandwich

$13.00

Pulled Pork Sand

$12.00

Spicy Avocado Burger

$13.00

Tavern Burger

$13.00

Mains

16 Oz. Ribeye

$39.00Out of stock

8oz Filet Mignon

$38.00Out of stock

Ahi Tuna Tacos

$18.00Out of stock

Bone In Pork Chop

$22.00

Chicken Piccata

$18.00

Fish & Chips

$18.00

Jambalaya

$21.00

Lobster Mac N Cheese

$22.00Out of stock

Maine Lobster Tacos

$19.00

Salmon

$23.00

Sirloin

$19.00

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$14.00

Spaghetti Squash Mushroom Ragu

$18.00Out of stock

Spicy Shrimp Pasta

$18.00

Tortiglioni Amatriciana

$16.00Out of stock

Tuna Poke Bowl

$19.00

NY Strip

$21.00

Sides

Broccolini

$4.00

Extra Pita

$2.00

French Fries

$4.00

Rice

$3.00

Seasonal Veg

$4.00

Side Fingerling Potatoes

$4.00

Side Potato Chips

$3.00

1 PC GRILLED CHIX

$5.00

Desserts

Almond Cream Cake

$7.00

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$7.00

Loaded Ice Cream

$7.00

Molten Chocolate Cake

$7.00

Tiramisu

$7.00

Kids

Kid Chicken Tender

$6.00

Kid Hamburger

$6.00

Kid Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Kid Butter pasta

$6.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.00

Kid pasta marinara

$6.00

Kids pizza

$6.00Out of stock

CIGAR

CIGAR

$15.00

DAILY SPECIALS

BUCATINI SP

$17.00

FILET SP

$30.00

FLATBREAD SP

$12.00

ORING BASKET

$8.00

PIZZA SP

$14.00

SALMON SP

$24.00

LAMB SP (3)

$16.00

LAMB SP (6)

$32.00

MON-SAT SP

MON BURGER SP

$10.00

TUES PASTA & 1 MB SP

$10.00

WED PEP PIZZA SP

$10.00

THURS 2 CHIX TACOS

$10.00

THURS 2 SHRIMP TACOS

$10.00

FRI COD SP

$15.00

SAT NY STRIP SP

$15.00
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

5000 East Market St. 16, Warren, OH 44484

