Livingston Bar and Grille

130 N. Main Street

Livingston, MT 59047

Popular Items

Wild Walleye

$34.00

Smoked Steelhead Crostini

$16.00

Fries

$7.00

Drinks

Soda/Coffee/Tea

Coke

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Rootbeer

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

San Peligrino

$6.00

Tonic

$3.00

Soda Water

$3.00

Starters

Fried Deviled Eggs

$14.00

Panko breaded, filled with whipped yolks, topped with bacon and green onion

Smoked Steelhead Crostini

$16.00

Fried Brussel Sprouts

$12.00

Calamari

$14.00

Mussels Provencale

$20.00

LB&G Poutine

$19.00

Fried Shrimp

$17.00

Blackened Shrimp

$17.00

Baby Romaine Wedge

$9.00+

Caesar Salad

$11.00+

Caprese

$12.00

Spring Salad

$9.00+

Sandwiches

LB&G Burger

$18.00

LB&G Bison Burger

$22.00

Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

Sides

Fries

$7.00

Truffle Fries

$10.00

Mushrooms

$6.00

Coleslaw

$4.00

Mash

$3.00

Loaded Mash

$4.00

Entrées

Pasta Bolognese

$25.00

Shrimp Pasta

$33.00

Chicken Nodini

$29.00

Lasagna Bechamel

$27.00

Scallops

$39.00

Salmon Romesco

$34.00

Wild Walleye

$34.00

Ahi Yakisoba

$28.00

Cajun Shrimp

$33.00

Sirloin

$34.00

Beef Ribeye

$45.00

Filet

$49.00

Bison Ribeye

$57.00

Barbecue Ribs

$27.00

Prime Rib

$47.00

Desserts

Carrot Cake

$9.00

Chocolate Moose

$9.00

Chocolate torte

$9.00

Huckleberry Cheesecake

$12.00

Extras

To-go Box

$1.00

Share Plate

$5.00

Bar

Bottled beer

Bud Light

$6.00

Budweiser

$6.00

Coors Light

$6.00

Hokkaido seltzer

$6.00

Miller Lite

$6.00

Modelo

$6.00

Non- alcoholic rotator

$6.00

PBR

$6.00

Ultra

$6.00

White Claw

$6.00

Coors Banquet

$8.00

Draft Beer

Bayern Pilsner

$8.00

Midas Crush IPA

$8.00

Party Lager

$8.00

Tartanic Scottish Ale

$8.00

Blackfoot Pale Ale

$8.00

Huckleberry Heffe

$8.00

Ghost Town Coffee Stout

$8.00Out of stock

Sauza

$7.00+

Hornitos Blanco

$9.00+

Hornitos Reposado

$9.00+

Cazadores

$10.00+

Corazon Blanco

$11.00+

Corazon Reposado

$11.00+

Vida Mezcal

$11.00+

Casamigos Blanco

$15.00+

Casamigos Anejo

$18.00+

Clase Azul

$28.00+

Clase Azul Ultra

$198.00+

Don Julio 1942

$44.00+

Milagro Blanco

$10.00+

Milagro Reposado

$10.00+

Angel's Envy

$14.00+

Baker's

$19.00+

Barrell

$29.00+

Basil Hayden

$13.00+

Benchmark

$6.00+

Bighorn

$12.00+

Buffalo Trace

$7.00+

Bulleit

$10.00+

Eagle Rare

$10.00+

Elijah craig

$10.00+

Hancock's

$16.00+

Jefferson's

$15.00+

Knob Creek

$11.00+

Larceny

$8.00+

Makers Mark

$10.00+

Michters

$15.00+

Noah's Mill

$19.00+

Old Forester

$17.00+

Sam Houston

$33.00+

Widow Jane

$21.00+

Woodford

$11.00+

Yellowstone

$10.00+

Anselmo

$8.00

Aviation

$8.00

Beefeater

$7.00

Bombay Sapphire

$8.00

Botanist

$12.00

Hendrix

$12.00

Monkey 47

$14.00

New Amsterdam-Gin

$7.00

Old Tom

$8.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Whyte Laydie

$8.00

Angels Envy

$24.00+

Bulleit Rye

$10.00+

High West Rendevous

$22.00+

Highwood

$12.00+

Knob Creek

$11.00+

Michters Straight

$13.00+

Old Overholdt

$6.00+

Rittenhouse

$8.00+

Templeton

$20.00+

Whistlepig

$22.00+

Crown Royal

$9.00+

Dry Hills

$12.00+

Jack Daniels

$8.00+

Jameson

$8.00+

Knappouge Castle

$14.00+

Pendleton

$8.00+

Bacardi

$7.00+

Captain Morgan

$7.00+

Diplimatico

$10.00+

Malibu

$7.00+

Myers Dark

$7.00+

Ron Zacapa 23 Solara

$14.00+

44 North

$8.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Ketel One

$8.00

New Amsterdam-Vodka

$6.00

Stoli

$7.00

Tito's

$7.00

Van Gogh Espresso

$6.00

Specialty Cocktails

Mezcalina

$16.00

Apple Cider old-fashioned

$16.00Out of stock

Huckleberry Lemonade

$14.00

Espresso Martini

$16.00

French 75

$13.00

Angel's Envy

$14.00+

Baker's

$19.00+

Barrell

$29.00+

Basil Hayden

$13.00+

Benchmark

$6.00+

Bighorn

$12.00+

Buffalo Trace

$7.00+

Bulleit

$10.00+

Eagle Rare

$10.00+

Elijah craig

$10.00+

Hancock's

$16.00+

Jefferson's

$15.00+

Knob Creek

$11.00+

Larceny

$8.00+

Makers Mark

$10.00+

Michters

$15.00+

Noah's Mill

$19.00+

Old Forester

$17.00+

Sam Houston

$33.00+

Widow Jane

$21.00+

Woodford

$11.00+

Yellowstone

$10.00+

Courvoisier

$12.00+

Hine Rare

$18.00+

Remy XO

$63.00+

St Remy VSOP

$17.00+

Amaro Nonino

$13.00

Antica Vermouth

$10.00

Aperol

$9.00

Bailey's

$8.00

Benedictine

$11.00

Campari

$11.00

Chartreuse-Yellow

$19.00

Cointreau

$12.00

Disaronno Amaretto

$9.00

Dry Vermouth

$6.00

Fernet

$10.00

Fernet-Menta

$10.00

Frangelico

$10.00

Grand Mariner

$13.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Lillet Blanc

$7.00

Luxardo

$10.00

Orphan Girl Bourbon Cream

$8.00

St. Germaine

$11.00

Trail of Cedars Absinthe

$16.00

Willie's Apple Pie

$8.00

Willie's Coffee Cream liqueur

$8.00

Anselmo

$8.00+

Aviation

$8.00+

Beefeater

$7.00+

Bombay Sapphire

$8.00+

Botanist

$12.00+

Hendrix

$12.00+

Monkey 47

$14.00+

New Amsterdam-Gin

$7.00+

Old Tom

$8.00+

Tanqueray

$9.00+

Whyte Laydie

$8.00+

Dow's 10yr

$12.00

Dow's 2015

$20.00

Graham's 20yr

$19.00

Quinto Vesuvio

$23.00

Taylor's Fladgate

$10.00

Bacardi

$7.00+

Captain Morgan

$7.00+

Diplimatico

$10.00+

Malibu

$7.00+

Myers Dark

$7.00+

Ron Zacapa 23 Solara

$14.00+

Angels Envy

$24.00+

Bulleit Rye

$10.00+

High West Rendevous

$22.00+

Highwood

$12.00+

Knob Creek

$11.00+

Michters Straight

$13.00+

Old Overholdt

$6.00+

Rittenhouse

$8.00+

Templeton

$20.00+

Whistlepig

$22.00+

Chivas

$12.00+

Dewar's White Label

$9.00+

Glenlivet

$15.00+

Johnny Walker Red

$9.00+

Laphroaig

$19.00+

Macallan 12

$17.00+

Macallan 18

$102.00+

Glenfiddich

$15.00

Sauza

$7.00+

Hornitos Blanco

$9.00+

Hornitos Reposado

$9.00+

Cazadores

$10.00+

Corazon Blanco

$11.00+

Corazon Reposado

$11.00+

Vida Mezcal

$11.00+

Casamigos Blanco

$15.00+

Casamigos Anejo

$18.00+

Clase Azul

$28.00+

Clase Azul Ultra

$198.00+

Don Julio 1942

$44.00+

Milagro Blanco

$10.00+

Milagro Reposado

$10.00+

44 North

$8.00+

Grey Goose

$10.00+

Ketel One

$8.00+

New Amsterdam-Vodka

$6.00+

Stoli

$7.00+

Tito's

$7.00+

Van Gogh Espresso

$6.00+

Crown Royal

$9.00+

Dry Hills

$12.00+

Jack Daniels

$8.00+

Jameson

$8.00+

Knappouge Castle

$14.00+

Pendleton

$8.00+

Wine by the Bottle

Broadside

$36.00

Dusted Valley

$52.00

Walla Walla

$55.00

Tamarack

$56.00

Arrowwood

$58.00

Carpe Diem

$58.00

Robert Craig

$81.00

Faust

$98.00

Caymus

$120.00

Chateau Montelena

$124.00

Paul Hobbs

$164.00

Far Niente

$190.00

Robert Mondavi Reserve

$242.00

Caymus Special Select

$300.00

Shafer Hillside

$460.00

BV Georges De Latour

$182.00

Plumpjack Oakville 2020

$240.00

Chateau Montelena

$290.00

Groth 1.5L

$255.00

Dominus 2018

$335.00

Dominus 2017

$360.00

Heitz Trailside Vineyard 1.5L

$446.00

Stag's Leap Cask 23

$615.00

Heitz Martha's 2014

$655.00

Heitz Martha's 2013

$655.00

Heitz Martha's 2012

$715.00

Heitz Martha's 2010s

$755.00

Bramito Della Sala

$59.00

Chalk Hill

$75.00

Chateau Montelena

$80.00

Domaine J.A. Ferret

$68.00

Far Niente

$104.00

Hill Family

$50.00

Kistler

$128.00

Paul Hobbs

$102.00

Raeburn

$46.00

Ramey

$80.00

Staglin Famliy

$250.00

Bertani Valpolicella

$54.00

Bujanada Rioja

$63.00

Domaine Cour De Chaule

$64.00

Gaja

$424.00

Insoglio

$88.00

Mazzei Fonerutoli Chianti

$68.00

Poliziano Vino Nobile

$60.00

Produttori Del Barbaresco

$91.00

RIzzi

$68.00

Padrillos

$40.00

Bramare Vinos Cobos

$75.00

Red Schooner

$67.00

Duckhorn

$98.00

Plumpjack

$88.00

Pride

$117.00

Staggs Leap

$79.00

Pike Road

$42.00

Livio

$52.00

Archery Summit

$80.00

Belle Glos

$80.00

Carpe Diem

$50.00

Domaine Drouhin 2015

$110.00

Domaine Drouhin 2016

$104.00

Domaine Serene

$95.00

Kings Ridge 21

$52.00

Ken Wright

$54.00

Radio Coteau

$83.00

Sea Smoke Southing

$160.00

Sea Smoke Ten

$170.00

Truchard

$54.00

Bond Quella

$1,180.00

Chateau Beychevelle

$275.00

Chateau de St. Cosme

$96.00

Chateau Palmer

$660.00

Cheateau Pontete

$55.00

Continuum 2017

$428.00

Continuum 2018

$394.00

Curator

$44.00

Domaine D Boursan 2016

$110.00

Domaine D Boursan 2017

$98.00

Gaja Promis

$98.00

Justin Isosceles

$150.00

Justin Isosceles reserve

$295.00

Mullan Road

$55.00

Opus One

$266.00

Overture OPUS 1

$196.00

Quintessa

$314.00

Shafer Relentless

$190.00

Cade

$55.00

Cloudy Bay

$60.00

Silverado

$44.00

Greysac

$74.00

Honig Reserve

$56.00

Cristal 2004

$645.00

Cristal 2006

$645.00

Cristal 2007

$655.00

Cune Cava

$30.00

Drappier Rose

$82.00

Tattinger

$79.00

Totts

$30.00

Chateau Beaucastle

$150.00

Cote De Thau

$44.00

L'Ecole Chenin Blanc

$57.00

Trimbach

$43.00

Freixenet Rose Cava

$44.00

Black Chicken

$63.00

Black Chicken 1.5L

$178.00

Geyserville

$88.00

Green And Red

$54.00

Turley Juvenile

$52.00

Turley Old Vine

$56.00

Wine By the Glass

Malbec

$10.00

Cab

$9.00

Rose Sparkling

$11.00

Cvne

$10.00

Red Blend

$11.00

Sauv Blanc

$12.00

Pinot Noir

$13.00

Pinot Gris

$9.00

Chardonnay

$10.00

Rose Still

$11.00

Kids Menu

Chicken Strips

$10.00

Kid Burger

$10.00

Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Kid Pasta

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!

130 N. Main Street, Livingston, MT 59047

