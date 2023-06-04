- Home
Livingston Bar and Grille
No reviews yet
130 N. Main Street
Livingston, MT 59047
Starters
Starters
Starters-Entree
Bar
Bottled beer
Draft Beer
Cocktails
Sauza
$7.00+
Hornitos Blanco
$9.00+
Hornitos Reposado
$9.00+
Cazadores
$10.00+
Corazon Blanco
$11.00+
Corazon Reposado
$11.00+
Vida Mezcal
$11.00+
Casamigos Blanco
$15.00+
Casamigos Anejo
$18.00+
Clase Azul
$28.00+
Clase Azul Ultra
$198.00+
Don Julio 1942
$44.00+
Milagro Blanco
$10.00+
Milagro Reposado
$10.00+
Angel's Envy
$14.00+
Baker's
$19.00+
Barrell
$29.00+
Basil Hayden
$13.00+
Benchmark
$6.00+
Bighorn
$12.00+
Buffalo Trace
$7.00+
Bulleit
$10.00+
Eagle Rare
$10.00+
Elijah craig
$10.00+
Hancock's
$16.00+
Jefferson's
$15.00+
Knob Creek
$11.00+
Larceny
$8.00+
Makers Mark
$10.00+
Michters
$15.00+
Noah's Mill
$19.00+
Old Forester
$17.00+
Sam Houston
$33.00+
Widow Jane
$21.00+
Woodford
$11.00+
Yellowstone
$10.00+
Anselmo
$8.00
Aviation
$8.00
Beefeater
$7.00
Bombay Sapphire
$8.00
Botanist
$12.00
Hendrix
$12.00
Monkey 47
$14.00
New Amsterdam-Gin
$7.00
Old Tom
$8.00
Tanqueray
$9.00
Whyte Laydie
$8.00
Angels Envy
$24.00+
Bulleit Rye
$10.00+
High West Rendevous
$22.00+
Highwood
$12.00+
Knob Creek
$11.00+
Michters Straight
$13.00+
Old Overholdt
$6.00+
Rittenhouse
$8.00+
Templeton
$20.00+
Whistlepig
$22.00+
Crown Royal
$9.00+
Dry Hills
$12.00+
Jack Daniels
$8.00+
Jameson
$8.00+
Knappouge Castle
$14.00+
Pendleton
$8.00+
Bacardi
$7.00+
Captain Morgan
$7.00+
Diplimatico
$10.00+
Malibu
$7.00+
Myers Dark
$7.00+
Ron Zacapa 23 Solara
$14.00+
44 North
$8.00
Grey Goose
$10.00
Ketel One
$8.00
New Amsterdam-Vodka
$6.00
Stoli
$7.00
Tito's
$7.00
Van Gogh Espresso
$6.00
Specialty Cocktails
Spirits
Angel's Envy
$14.00+
Baker's
$19.00+
Barrell
$29.00+
Basil Hayden
$13.00+
Benchmark
$6.00+
Bighorn
$12.00+
Buffalo Trace
$7.00+
Bulleit
$10.00+
Eagle Rare
$10.00+
Elijah craig
$10.00+
Hancock's
$16.00+
Jefferson's
$15.00+
Knob Creek
$11.00+
Larceny
$8.00+
Makers Mark
$10.00+
Michters
$15.00+
Noah's Mill
$19.00+
Old Forester
$17.00+
Sam Houston
$33.00+
Widow Jane
$21.00+
Woodford
$11.00+
Yellowstone
$10.00+
Courvoisier
$12.00+
Hine Rare
$18.00+
Remy XO
$63.00+
St Remy VSOP
$17.00+
Amaro Nonino
$13.00
Antica Vermouth
$10.00
Aperol
$9.00
Bailey's
$8.00
Benedictine
$11.00
Campari
$11.00
Chartreuse-Yellow
$19.00
Cointreau
$12.00
Disaronno Amaretto
$9.00
Dry Vermouth
$6.00
Fernet
$10.00
Fernet-Menta
$10.00
Frangelico
$10.00
Grand Mariner
$13.00
Kahlua
$8.00
Lillet Blanc
$7.00
Luxardo
$10.00
Orphan Girl Bourbon Cream
$8.00
St. Germaine
$11.00
Trail of Cedars Absinthe
$16.00
Willie's Apple Pie
$8.00
Willie's Coffee Cream liqueur
$8.00
Anselmo
$8.00+
Aviation
$8.00+
Beefeater
$7.00+
Bombay Sapphire
$8.00+
Botanist
$12.00+
Hendrix
$12.00+
Monkey 47
$14.00+
New Amsterdam-Gin
$7.00+
Old Tom
$8.00+
Tanqueray
$9.00+
Whyte Laydie
$8.00+
Dow's 10yr
$12.00
Dow's 2015
$20.00
Graham's 20yr
$19.00
Quinto Vesuvio
$23.00
Taylor's Fladgate
$10.00
Bacardi
$7.00+
Captain Morgan
$7.00+
Diplimatico
$10.00+
Malibu
$7.00+
Myers Dark
$7.00+
Ron Zacapa 23 Solara
$14.00+
Angels Envy
$24.00+
Bulleit Rye
$10.00+
High West Rendevous
$22.00+
Highwood
$12.00+
Knob Creek
$11.00+
Michters Straight
$13.00+
Old Overholdt
$6.00+
Rittenhouse
$8.00+
Templeton
$20.00+
Whistlepig
$22.00+
Chivas
$12.00+
Dewar's White Label
$9.00+
Glenlivet
$15.00+
Johnny Walker Red
$9.00+
Laphroaig
$19.00+
Macallan 12
$17.00+
Macallan 18
$102.00+
Glenfiddich
$15.00
Sauza
$7.00+
Hornitos Blanco
$9.00+
Hornitos Reposado
$9.00+
Cazadores
$10.00+
Corazon Blanco
$11.00+
Corazon Reposado
$11.00+
Vida Mezcal
$11.00+
Casamigos Blanco
$15.00+
Casamigos Anejo
$18.00+
Clase Azul
$28.00+
Clase Azul Ultra
$198.00+
Don Julio 1942
$44.00+
Milagro Blanco
$10.00+
Milagro Reposado
$10.00+
44 North
$8.00+
Grey Goose
$10.00+
Ketel One
$8.00+
New Amsterdam-Vodka
$6.00+
Stoli
$7.00+
Tito's
$7.00+
Van Gogh Espresso
$6.00+
Crown Royal
$9.00+
Dry Hills
$12.00+
Jack Daniels
$8.00+
Jameson
$8.00+
Knappouge Castle
$14.00+
Pendleton
$8.00+
Wine by the Bottle
Broadside
$36.00
Dusted Valley
$52.00
Walla Walla
$55.00
Tamarack
$56.00
Arrowwood
$58.00
Carpe Diem
$58.00
Robert Craig
$81.00
Faust
$98.00
Caymus
$120.00
Chateau Montelena
$124.00
Paul Hobbs
$164.00
Far Niente
$190.00
Robert Mondavi Reserve
$242.00
Caymus Special Select
$300.00
Shafer Hillside
$460.00
BV Georges De Latour
$182.00
Plumpjack Oakville 2020
$240.00
Chateau Montelena
$290.00
Groth 1.5L
$255.00
Dominus 2018
$335.00
Dominus 2017
$360.00
Heitz Trailside Vineyard 1.5L
$446.00
Stag's Leap Cask 23
$615.00
Heitz Martha's 2014
$655.00
Heitz Martha's 2013
$655.00
Heitz Martha's 2012
$715.00
Heitz Martha's 2010s
$755.00
Bramito Della Sala
$59.00
Chalk Hill
$75.00
Chateau Montelena
$80.00
Domaine J.A. Ferret
$68.00
Far Niente
$104.00
Hill Family
$50.00
Kistler
$128.00
Paul Hobbs
$102.00
Raeburn
$46.00
Ramey
$80.00
Staglin Famliy
$250.00
Bertani Valpolicella
$54.00
Bujanada Rioja
$63.00
Domaine Cour De Chaule
$64.00
Gaja
$424.00
Insoglio
$88.00
Mazzei Fonerutoli Chianti
$68.00
Poliziano Vino Nobile
$60.00
Produttori Del Barbaresco
$91.00
RIzzi
$68.00
Padrillos
$40.00
Bramare Vinos Cobos
$75.00
Red Schooner
$67.00
Duckhorn
$98.00
Plumpjack
$88.00
Pride
$117.00
Staggs Leap
$79.00
Pike Road
$42.00
Livio
$52.00
Archery Summit
$80.00
Belle Glos
$80.00
Carpe Diem
$50.00
Domaine Drouhin 2015
$110.00
Domaine Drouhin 2016
$104.00
Domaine Serene
$95.00
Kings Ridge 21
$52.00
Ken Wright
$54.00
Radio Coteau
$83.00
Sea Smoke Southing
$160.00
Sea Smoke Ten
$170.00
Truchard
$54.00
Bond Quella
$1,180.00
Chateau Beychevelle
$275.00
Chateau de St. Cosme
$96.00
Chateau Palmer
$660.00
Cheateau Pontete
$55.00
Continuum 2017
$428.00
Continuum 2018
$394.00
Curator
$44.00
Domaine D Boursan 2016
$110.00
Domaine D Boursan 2017
$98.00
Gaja Promis
$98.00
Justin Isosceles
$150.00
Justin Isosceles reserve
$295.00
Mullan Road
$55.00
Opus One
$266.00
Overture OPUS 1
$196.00
Quintessa
$314.00
Shafer Relentless
$190.00
Cade
$55.00
Cloudy Bay
$60.00
Silverado
$44.00
Greysac
$74.00
Honig Reserve
$56.00
Cristal 2004
$645.00
Cristal 2006
$645.00
Cristal 2007
$655.00
Cune Cava
$30.00
Drappier Rose
$82.00
Tattinger
$79.00
Totts
$30.00
Chateau Beaucastle
$150.00
Cote De Thau
$44.00
L'Ecole Chenin Blanc
$57.00
Trimbach
$43.00
Freixenet Rose Cava
$44.00
Black Chicken
$63.00
Black Chicken 1.5L
$178.00
Geyserville
$88.00
Green And Red
$54.00
Turley Juvenile
$52.00
Turley Old Vine
$56.00
Wine By the Glass
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
130 N. Main Street, Livingston, MT 59047
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
