- Home
- /
- Brownsville
- /
- Livingston’s - 60 S. Washington
Livingston’s 60 S. Washington
No reviews yet
60 S. Washington
Brownsville, TN 38012
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Breakfast
The Southern
Two eggs, bacon, sausage, or Tripp country ham, hashbrowns with biscuit or toast
The Pharmacist
3 eggs with cheddar cheese. Pick 3 add-ins: ham, bacon, sausage, mushrooms, onion, peppers, spinach, tomato, or green onions with choice of toast.
The Harvey Breakfast Sandwich
2 fried eggs in Texas toast, 2 slices of pepper jack cheese, bacon, lettuce, and tomato with green chile mayo and side of hashbrowns.
Billy's Duck Blind Breakfast
2 eggs, 2 pieces of bacon, 1 sausage patty, and 1 piece of Tripp country ham with a biscuit and gravy, hashbrowns, and a short stack.
Short Stack
2 pancakes with butter, syrup, and a side of bacon. Choose one topping.
French Toast
2 pieces of french toast served with butter, powdered sugar, syrup, with a side of bacon and garnished with fruit and whipped cream.
Farmer's Daughter
White or wheat toast with fresh smashed avocado topped with black pepper bacon, diced tomato, green onions, and sundried tomato sauce.
Granola Bowl
Non-fat vanilla Greek yogurt, fresh seasonal fruit, granola, local honey.
Breakfast Bowl
Scrambled eggs, bacon, tomato, spinach, cheddar cheese, smashed avocado, and green onion served in a bowl with toast.
The Good Rx
bowl of oats, seasonal fruit, and granola
The Grab & Go
biscuit with choice of meat. Choose bacon, sausage, fried chicken, or Tripp Country Ham.
Biscuit Sandwich
Buttermilk biscuit with choice of meat, fried egg, and cheese.
Biscuit with gravy
2 buttermilk biscuits with sausage gravy.
Bacon
Sausage
Tripp Country Ham
Toast
Pancake
Hashbrown
Biscuits
Cup of Fruit
Cup of Oats
Egg anyway
Side of gravy
Lunch
Salad Sandwich
Chicken, egg, pimento cheese, or tuna salad, all house made salads on choice of bread with lettuce and tomato.
Turkey Melt
shaved smoke turkey, pepper jack cheese, bacon, Alabama BBQ sauce, on grilled texas toast.
BLT
Black pepper bacon, lettuce, tomato, and sun-dried tomato mayo on your choice of bread with fries.
The Italian
Sliced ham, turkey, salami, provolone cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, shaved onion, mayo, oil and vinegar dressing on French roll with fries.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken with lettuce, tomato, with mayo on brioche bun.
Hot Roast Beef
Braised beef with gravy, lettuce, tomato, provolone, horseradish mayo on French roll with fries.
Marshall Fields
Open faced sandwich with ham, turkey, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, bacon, green olives, and thousand island dressing on rye bread.
Club sandwich
Ham, turkey, black pepper bacon, with lettuce, tomato, cheddar, mayo, and honey mustard on texas toast
Nashville Hot Chicken
Fried chicken tossed in spicy seasoning, shredded lettuce, pickles, mayo on texas toast
Grouper Sandwich
Livingston's Burger
Pimento cheese, candied bacon, shredded lettuce, tomato, mayo with fries.
Southwest Burger
Cheddar cheese, fried onions straws, avocado spread, lettuce, tomato, southwest sauce with fries.
Black Bean Burger
House-made panko crusted black bean patty with avocado spread, lettuce, tomato, shaved onion, and sundried tomato mayo with fries.
Ole Tyme Burger
Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo, and mustard with fries.
Exit 56 Burger
Cheddar cheese, lettuce, pickle, onion, thousand islands with fries.
Patty Melt
Sauteed onions, mushrooms, cheddar, provolone, thousand island dressing, on grilled rye bread with fries.
House Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumber, house croutons with oil and vinegar dressing.
Chopped
Romaine ,black pepper bacon pieces, egg, tomatoes, cucumber, green onion, shredded cheese, house croutons with house-made ranch dressing.
Caesar
Romaine, parmesan, and house croutons with Caesar dressing.
Mixed greens with fruit
Mixed greens, seasonal fruit, pecans, dried cranberries, and feta with balsamic dressing.
Dab
A dab of chicken, egg, tuna salad and pimento cheese over mixed greens with crackers.
The Mindfield Wrap
Salmon, bacon, spinach, tomato, herbed cream cheese, and sesame ginger dressing.
Turkey Wrap
Turkey, pepper jack cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, Alabama BBQ sauce, in a flour tortilla.
Veggie Wrap
Choose your fillings: spinach, tomato, shredded lettuce, sauteed mushrooms, green peppers, and onions, shredded cheese, with sesame ginger.
Southwest Quesadilla
Spinach, black beans, corn , and onion mixture with cheese, grilled in a flour tortilla with southwest dipping sauce with fries.
Chicken Strips
3 hand battered chicken strips served with choice of dipping sauce and fries.
House cut fries
Lays Chips
Sweet Potato Fries
Fried Okra
House side salad
House cut Onion Straws
Seasonal Fruit
Bowl of Soup
rotating soup
Cup of Soup
rotating soup
Scoop of salad
Lunch plate
Breakfast
Lunch
Milkshakes, etc
Specialty Milkshakes
The Stacmot
Strawberry/Blueberry shake with purple sprinkles, purple & white candy cane, with whipped cream and cherry.
The Muddy Hatchie River
Chocolate shake made with chocolate ice cream, drizzled with chocolate syrup, topped with whipped cream, chocolate bar, and a cherry.
The Delta Dawn
Vanilla shake with fruity pebble mixture, topped with sprinkles, sour patch belt, topped with whipped cream and cherry.
The Dandy
Salted caramel shake with heath bar toppings, chocolate bar, and topped with whipped cream and cherry.
NutBush City Limits
*Contains Nuts* Vanilla shake with chocolate and caramel syrup, pecan pieces, pretzel rod, topped with whipped cream and cherry.
Blue Oval
Icecream
Icecream
1 or 2 scoops of ice cream with choice of cone or cup.
Sundae
1 or 2 scoops of ice cream with choice of 1 topping.
Banana Split
A scoop of vanilla, strawberry, and chocolate ice cream between a sliced banana with chocolate, strawberry, and pineapple toppings, drizzled with walnuts and topped with whipped cream and cherry.
Cheesecake
Miss. Ann's Flight
Specialty Coffee
Latte
Steamed milk, a shot of espresso, and flavor of choice.
Iced Latte
Shot of espresso, milk, favor of choice, and ice.
Cappuccino
Steamed milk, extra foam, shot of espresso, and flavor of choice.
Espresso
Americano
Java Freeze Frappuccino
Shot of espresso, french vanilla, caramel sauce, and hot chocolate blended.
Starters
Brunch
Chicken and Waffles
Buttermilk waffle with 2 fried chicken strips garnished with candied bacon and hot honey.
Brunch Blues Fries
Braised beef with gravy and shredded cheese over house cut fries with Alabama BBQ sauce, green onions garnish and topped with a sunny side egg.
French Toast
2 texas toast slices, fresh mixed berry garnish, whipped cream, butter, and syrup with side of bacon.
Brunch Burger
7 oz hand pattied burger, with a fried egg, black pepper bacon, cheddar, green chile mayo on Brioche bun with fries.
The Pharmacist
3 egg omlette with cheddar cheese. Choice of 3 add-ins: bacon, sausage, ham, mushroom, onion, green peppers, spinach, tomato or green onions with a choice of toast.
Chopped Salad
Chopped romaine, black pepper bacon, egg, tomato, cucumber, green onion, shredded cheese, house-made croutons and ranch.
Kids Waffle
one buttermilk waffle and side of fruit
Kids French Toast
one piece of Texas Toast with fruit
Kids chicken strip
2 strips and a side of fries.
Kids Egg Breakfast
1 egg anyway with bacon and toast
Waffle
Egg Anyway
Fruit
house cut fries
Bacon
Candied Bacon
Black pepper Bacon
Toast
Sausage
Steak and eggs
Chicken and waffles
French toast
Brunch Burger
Brunch Blues fries
Chopped Salad
Brown sugar Ham
Pork Chops with gravy
Salmon Patty
Veggie plate
Kid Waffle
Kid French toast
Kid chicken strips
Kid egg breakfast
Kid burger
Flight of bacon
Deviled Eggs
Blues Fries
Biscuit Beignets
Sunday Plate Lunch
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
60 S. Washington, Brownsville, TN 38012