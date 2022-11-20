Main picView gallery

Livingston’s 60 S. Washington

60 S. Washington

Brownsville, TN 38012

Drinks

Water

Coke

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Fanta

$2.25

Rootbeer

$2.25

Dr.Pepper

$2.25

Sweet Tea

$2.25

Unsweet Tea

$2.25

Half and half

$2.25

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Regular

$1.50

Decaf

$1.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

hot apple cider

$1.50

Breakfast

The Southern

$9.00

Two eggs, bacon, sausage, or Tripp country ham, hashbrowns with biscuit or toast

The Pharmacist

$10.00

3 eggs with cheddar cheese. Pick 3 add-ins: ham, bacon, sausage, mushrooms, onion, peppers, spinach, tomato, or green onions with choice of toast.

The Harvey Breakfast Sandwich

$10.00

2 fried eggs in Texas toast, 2 slices of pepper jack cheese, bacon, lettuce, and tomato with green chile mayo and side of hashbrowns.

Billy's Duck Blind Breakfast

$15.00

2 eggs, 2 pieces of bacon, 1 sausage patty, and 1 piece of Tripp country ham with a biscuit and gravy, hashbrowns, and a short stack.

Short Stack

$9.00

2 pancakes with butter, syrup, and a side of bacon. Choose one topping.

French Toast

$9.00

2 pieces of french toast served with butter, powdered sugar, syrup, with a side of bacon and garnished with fruit and whipped cream.

Farmer's Daughter

$9.00

White or wheat toast with fresh smashed avocado topped with black pepper bacon, diced tomato, green onions, and sundried tomato sauce.

Granola Bowl

$8.00

Non-fat vanilla Greek yogurt, fresh seasonal fruit, granola, local honey.

Breakfast Bowl

$9.00

Scrambled eggs, bacon, tomato, spinach, cheddar cheese, smashed avocado, and green onion served in a bowl with toast.

The Good Rx

$6.00

bowl of oats, seasonal fruit, and granola

The Grab & Go

$4.00

biscuit with choice of meat. Choose bacon, sausage, fried chicken, or Tripp Country Ham.

Biscuit Sandwich

$5.00

Buttermilk biscuit with choice of meat, fried egg, and cheese.

Biscuit with gravy

$4.00

2 buttermilk biscuits with sausage gravy.

Bacon

$3.00

Sausage

$3.50

Tripp Country Ham

$5.00

Toast

$3.00

Pancake

$2.25

Hashbrown

$3.00

Biscuits

$2.00

Cup of Fruit

$3.60

Cup of Oats

$2.30

Egg anyway

$1.50

Side of gravy

$1.50

Appetizers

Blues Fries

$13.00

Fried Mushrooms

$7.00

Hot Pimento cheese dip

$7.00

Boom Boom Shrimp

$12.00

Lunch

Salad Sandwich

$7.00

Chicken, egg, pimento cheese, or tuna salad, all house made salads on choice of bread with lettuce and tomato.

Turkey Melt

$11.00

shaved smoke turkey, pepper jack cheese, bacon, Alabama BBQ sauce, on grilled texas toast.

BLT

$10.00

Black pepper bacon, lettuce, tomato, and sun-dried tomato mayo on your choice of bread with fries.

The Italian

$13.00

Sliced ham, turkey, salami, provolone cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, shaved onion, mayo, oil and vinegar dressing on French roll with fries.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Grilled chicken with lettuce, tomato, with mayo on brioche bun.

Hot Roast Beef

$14.00

Braised beef with gravy, lettuce, tomato, provolone, horseradish mayo on French roll with fries.

Marshall Fields

$13.00

Open faced sandwich with ham, turkey, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, bacon, green olives, and thousand island dressing on rye bread.

Club sandwich

$13.00

Ham, turkey, black pepper bacon, with lettuce, tomato, cheddar, mayo, and honey mustard on texas toast

Nashville Hot Chicken

$11.00

Fried chicken tossed in spicy seasoning, shredded lettuce, pickles, mayo on texas toast

Grouper Sandwich

$14.00

Livingston's Burger

$13.00

Pimento cheese, candied bacon, shredded lettuce, tomato, mayo with fries.

Southwest Burger

$12.00

Cheddar cheese, fried onions straws, avocado spread, lettuce, tomato, southwest sauce with fries.

Black Bean Burger

$10.00

House-made panko crusted black bean patty with avocado spread, lettuce, tomato, shaved onion, and sundried tomato mayo with fries.

Ole Tyme Burger

$11.00

Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, mayo, and mustard with fries.

Exit 56 Burger

$10.00

Cheddar cheese, lettuce, pickle, onion, thousand islands with fries.

Patty Melt

$11.00

Sauteed onions, mushrooms, cheddar, provolone, thousand island dressing, on grilled rye bread with fries.

House Salad

$7.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumber, house croutons with oil and vinegar dressing.

Chopped

$10.00

Romaine ,black pepper bacon pieces, egg, tomatoes, cucumber, green onion, shredded cheese, house croutons with house-made ranch dressing.

Caesar

$7.00

Romaine, parmesan, and house croutons with Caesar dressing.

Mixed greens with fruit

$11.00

Mixed greens, seasonal fruit, pecans, dried cranberries, and feta with balsamic dressing.

Dab

$13.00

A dab of chicken, egg, tuna salad and pimento cheese over mixed greens with crackers.

The Mindfield Wrap

$12.00

Salmon, bacon, spinach, tomato, herbed cream cheese, and sesame ginger dressing.

Turkey Wrap

$11.00

Turkey, pepper jack cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, Alabama BBQ sauce, in a flour tortilla.

Veggie Wrap

$9.00

Choose your fillings: spinach, tomato, shredded lettuce, sauteed mushrooms, green peppers, and onions, shredded cheese, with sesame ginger.

Southwest Quesadilla

$9.00

Spinach, black beans, corn , and onion mixture with cheese, grilled in a flour tortilla with southwest dipping sauce with fries.

Chicken Strips

$10.00

3 hand battered chicken strips served with choice of dipping sauce and fries.

House cut fries

$2.60

Lays Chips

$1.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.60

Fried Okra

$3.00

House side salad

$3.00

House cut Onion Straws

$4.00

Seasonal Fruit

$3.60

Bowl of Soup

$6.00

rotating soup

Cup of Soup

$4.00

rotating soup

Scoop of salad

$4.00

Lunch plate

bowl of soup and salad

$10.00

Tex-Mex chicken

$12.00

Taco soup, cornbread, chz Cass

$12.00

BBQ Spaghetti

$12.00

Breakfast

Kids Plate Breakfast

$6.00

1 egg anyway, 1 meat, biscuit or toast.

Kids Pancake

$6.00

1 pancake with choice of bacon or sausage.

Kids Biscuit Breakfast

$6.00

1 buttermilk biscuit with choice of bacon, sausage, or fried chicken.

Lunch

Kids Burger

$7.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Ranch

Honey Mustard

Milkshakes, etc

Milkshake

$5.50

Child's milkshake

$4.00

Black Cow

$4.50

Chocolate syrup, root beer, and vanilla ice cream.

Brown Cow

$4.50

Chocolate syrup, coke, and vanilla ice cream.

Malts

$6.00

Milkshake with added malt powder.

Floats

$4.00

Either root beer or coke with vanilla ice cream.

Specialty Milkshakes

The Stacmot

$10.00

Strawberry/Blueberry shake with purple sprinkles, purple & white candy cane, with whipped cream and cherry.

The Muddy Hatchie River

$10.00

Chocolate shake made with chocolate ice cream, drizzled with chocolate syrup, topped with whipped cream, chocolate bar, and a cherry.

The Delta Dawn

$10.00

Vanilla shake with fruity pebble mixture, topped with sprinkles, sour patch belt, topped with whipped cream and cherry.

The Dandy

$10.00

Salted caramel shake with heath bar toppings, chocolate bar, and topped with whipped cream and cherry.

NutBush City Limits

$10.00

*Contains Nuts* Vanilla shake with chocolate and caramel syrup, pecan pieces, pretzel rod, topped with whipped cream and cherry.

Blue Oval

$10.00

Icecream

Icecream

1 or 2 scoops of ice cream with choice of cone or cup.

Sundae

1 or 2 scoops of ice cream with choice of 1 topping.

Banana Split

$6.25

A scoop of vanilla, strawberry, and chocolate ice cream between a sliced banana with chocolate, strawberry, and pineapple toppings, drizzled with walnuts and topped with whipped cream and cherry.

Cake

Slice

$6.25

slice with icecream

$7.25

Pie

Slice

$4.25

Slice of pie with ice cream

$5.25

Cheesecake

NewYork Cheesecake

$8.25

Miss. Ann's Flight

A half piece of any 3 desserts.

Miss. Ann's Flight

$7.50

Specialty Coffee

Latte

$3.75

Steamed milk, a shot of espresso, and flavor of choice.

Iced Latte

$3.75

Shot of espresso, milk, favor of choice, and ice.

Cappuccino

$3.75

Steamed milk, extra foam, shot of espresso, and flavor of choice.

Espresso

$2.00

Americano

$2.00

Java Freeze Frappuccino

$4.25

Shot of espresso, french vanilla, caramel sauce, and hot chocolate blended.

Specials

Ribeye

$28.00

Hamburger Steak

$16.00

Grilled Salmon

$22.00

Catfish

$12.00

Cheese Manicotti

$18.00

Shephard's pie

$14.00

Pesto Chicken

$16.00

Chicken & Fries

$14.00

Bone-in pork chop

$28.00

Lamp chops

$35.00

T-Bone

$28.00

Domestic Beer

Budweiser

$3.50

Bud light

$3.50

Michelob Ultra

$3.50

Yuengling

$3.50

Miller Lite

$3.50

Coors Light

$3.50

Coors Golden

$3.50

Corona Extra

$3.50

Corona Premier

$3.50

Dos Equis

$3.50

Heineken

$3.50

Craft Beer

Hub City Hold My Beer

$4.50

Hub City Rivalry IPA

$4.50

Ghost River Gold

$4.50

Blue Moon

$4.50

Starters

Flight of Bacon

$9.00

2 pieces of bacon, 2 pieces of black pepper bacon, 2 pieces of candied bacon.

Beignets Powdered Sugar & Raspberry Sauce

$7.00

Beignets Cinnamon Sugar & Chocolate Sauce

$7.00

Beignets Powdered Sugar & Chocolate Sauce

$7.00

Beignets Cinnamon Sugar & Raspberry Sauce

$7.00

Brunch

Chicken and Waffles

$9.00

Buttermilk waffle with 2 fried chicken strips garnished with candied bacon and hot honey.

Brunch Blues Fries

$13.50

Braised beef with gravy and shredded cheese over house cut fries with Alabama BBQ sauce, green onions garnish and topped with a sunny side egg.

French Toast

$9.00

2 texas toast slices, fresh mixed berry garnish, whipped cream, butter, and syrup with side of bacon.

Brunch Burger

$12.00

7 oz hand pattied burger, with a fried egg, black pepper bacon, cheddar, green chile mayo on Brioche bun with fries.

The Pharmacist

$10.00

3 egg omlette with cheddar cheese. Choice of 3 add-ins: bacon, sausage, ham, mushroom, onion, green peppers, spinach, tomato or green onions with a choice of toast.

Chopped Salad

$10.00

Chopped romaine, black pepper bacon, egg, tomato, cucumber, green onion, shredded cheese, house-made croutons and ranch.

Kids Waffle

$6.00

one buttermilk waffle and side of fruit

Kids French Toast

$6.00

one piece of Texas Toast with fruit

Kids chicken strip

$7.00

2 strips and a side of fries.

Kids Egg Breakfast

$6.00

1 egg anyway with bacon and toast

Waffle

$4.00

Egg Anyway

$1.50

Fruit

$3.60

house cut fries

$2.60

Bacon

$3.00

Candied Bacon

$4.00

Black pepper Bacon

$4.00

Toast

$3.00

Sausage

$3.30

Steak and eggs

$12.00

Chicken and waffles

$9.00

French toast

$9.00

Brunch Burger

$12.00

Brunch Blues fries

$13.50

Chopped Salad

$10.00

Brown sugar Ham

$13.00

Pork Chops with gravy

$13.00

Salmon Patty

$13.00

Veggie plate

$10.00

Kid Waffle

$6.00

Kid French toast

$6.00

Kid chicken strips

$7.00

Kid egg breakfast

$6.00

Kid burger

$7.00

Flight of bacon

$9.00

Deviled Eggs

$6.00

Blues Fries

$13.00

Biscuit Beignets

$7.00

Sunday Plate Lunch

Meat with choice of sides with drink

Meat and 2 Veggies

$13.00

Meat and 3 Veggies

$14.00

Veggie Plate

$10.00

Steak and eggs

$22.00

Livingston's Merch

T-Shirt/Adult & Child Short Sleeve

$24.00

T-shirt 2X

$26.00

Mug

$8.00

Adult Long Sleeve t-shirt

$28.00

Child's Long Sleeve t-shirt

$26.00

Adult sweatshirt

$34.00
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Location

60 S. Washington, Brownsville, TN 38012

Directions

