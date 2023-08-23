Livingston's Cafe 4733 E Douglas Ave
4733 E Douglas Ave
Wichita, KS 67218
Breakfast
Eggs
#1. 2 Eggs
Two eggs, served with hashbrowns and toast or biscuit.
#2. Meat w/ 2 eggs
Your choice of ham, bacon, or sausage, with two eggs, served with hashbrowns and toast or biscuit.
#3. Polish Sausage with 2 Eggs
Polish sausage, served with two eggs, hashbrowns and toast or biscuit.
#4. Hamburger Steak with 2 Eggs
9 oz hand-pattied hamburger steak, served with two eggs, hashbrowns and toast or biscuit.
#5. Ham Steak with 2 Eggs
Thick ham steak served with two eggs, hashbrowns, and toast or biscuit.
#6. Mini Chicken Fried Steak with 2 Eggs
Mini chicken fried steak with two eggs, served with hashbrowns and toast or biscuit.
#7. Chicken Fried Steak with 2 Eggs
8 oz chicken fried steak served with two eggs, hashbrowns, and toast or biscuit.
#8. 3 Eggs Scrambled with Ham
Three scrambled eggs with diced ham, served with hashbrowns, and toast or biscuit.
The Healthy Choice
Cholesterol-free eggs scrambled with mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, and spinach. Served with a dry English muffin. Add turkey for $1.
3 Egg Omelettes
#9. Cheese Omelette
American cheese omelette served with hashbrowns and toast or biscuit.
#10. Meat & Cheese Omelette
Your choice of ham, bacon, or sausage, cheese, hashbrowns, and toast or biscuit.
#11. Vegetable & Cheese Omelette
Spinach, mushroom, tomato, green peppers, onions, and cheese omelette served with hashbrowns and toast or biscuit.
#12. Mushroom & Cheese Omelette
Mushroom and American cheese omelette served with hashbrowns and toast or biscuit.
#13. Western Omelette
Ham, American cheese, green peppers, and onion omelette, served with hashbrowns and toast or biscuit.
#14. Meat Lovers Omelette
Ham, bacon, sausage, and American cheese omelette, served with hashbrowns and toast or biscuit.
#15. Bacon, Mushroom, & Swiss Omelette
Bacon, mushroom, and Swiss cheese omelette with hashbrowns and toast or biscuit.
#16. Grilled Chicken, Cheese, Green Pepper, & Onion Omelette
Grilled chicken, American cheese, green pepper, and onion omelette served with hashbrowns and toast or biscuit.
#17. Spinach, Bacon, Tomato, & Swiss Omelette
Spinach, bacon, tomato, and Swiss cheese omelette served with hashbrowns and toast or biscuit.
Hot Cakes
Full Stack (3)
Three hotcakes. Add blueberries, chocolate chips, or coconut for $1 per cake.
Full Stack (3) with meat
Three hotcakes with ham, bacon, or sausage. Add blueberries, chocolate chips, or coconut for $1 per cake.
Short Stack (2)
Two hotcakes. Add blueberries, chocolate chips, or coconut for $1 per cake.
Short Stack (2) with meat
Two hotcakes and your choice of ham, bacon, or sausage. Add blueberries, chocolate chips, or coconut for $1 per cake.
Short Stack (2) with two eggs
Two hotcakes and your choice of egg preparation. Add blueberries, chocolate chips, or coconut for $1 per cake.
One Hotcake
1 piece
1-2-3 Special
One hot cake, two eggs, and three bacon.
Livingston's Special
2 hotcakes or 2 pieces of French toast, 2 eggs, one bacon, and one sausage patty.
French Toast
Sprinkled with powdered sugar.
French Toast with meat
French toast, sprinkled with powdered sugar, served with ham, bacon, or sausage.
Especially for Kids!
Livingston Favorites
Bob's Skillet
Grilled potatoes with onion, green peppers, and topped with American cheese and two eggs. Your choice of ham, bacon, or sausage. Served with toast or biscuit.
1/2 Bob's Skillet
Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled eggs, sausage, shredded cheese, green peppers, and onions rolled in a flour tortilla. Add potatoes inside for $1.25!
Corned Beef Hash
With two eggs and toast or biscuit.
Cook's Special
1/2 order of biscuits and gravy, two eggs, and hashbrowns.
Half Order Homemade Biscuits and Gravy
Full Order Homemade Biscuits and Gravy
Breakfast Sandwich
Breakfast sandwich served on an English muffin with your choice of ham, bacon, or sausage, and an egg. Served with skillet potatoes.
Sides
Bacon
Bowl of oatmeal
Bowl of oatmeal served with raisins and brown sugar.
Cinnamon Roll
Our homemade cinnamon roll, topped with delicious powdered sugar icing.
Cup of oatmeal
Cup of oatmeal served with raisins and brown sugar.
Fruit
In season
Ham
Hashbrowns
One egg
Two eggs
Sausage Links
Sausage Patties
Side of cottage potatoes
Side of gravy
Side of skillet potatoes
Side of sour cream
Toast
Your choice of wheat, white, rye, sourdough, or English muffin.
Polish sausage
Biscuit
Daily Specials
Lunch
Soups and Salads
Café Classics
Chicken Fried Steak
8 oz chicken fried steak, served with cream gravy, mashed potatoes, vegetable, a dinner roll, and soup or salad.
Mini Chicken Fried Steak
Served with cream gravy, mashed potatoes, vegetable, a dinner roll, and soup or salad.
Hamburger Steak
9 oz hand-pattied Angus beef, served with mashed potatoes and brown gravy, vegetable, a dinner roll, and soup or salad.
Grilled Chicken Breast
Seasoned nicely, served with mashed potatoes, cream gravy, vegetable, a dinner roll, and soup or salad.
Chicken Fried Chicken
10 oz chicken fried chicken, served with cream gravy, mashed potatoes, vegetable, a dinner roll, and soup or salad.
Roast Beef Dinner
Served with brown gravy, mashed potatoes, vegetable, a dinner roll, and soup or salad.
For the Kids
Burgers
Hamburger
6 oz hand-pattied Angus beef, served on a toasted bun with grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, and pickle.
Double Hamburger
Two 6 oz hand-pattied Angus beef, served on a toasted bun with grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, and pickle.
Bacon Swiss Cheeseburger
6 oz hand-pattied Angus beef, served on a toasted bun with grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, pickle, bacon, and Swiss cheese.
Mushroom and Swiss Burger
6 oz hand-pattied Angus beef, served on a toasted bun with grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, pickle, mushroom, and Swiss cheese.
Sandwiches
Cold Roast Beef Sand
Roast beef, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on grilled sourdough with a pickle spear.
Sliced Turkey
Turkey, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on grilled sourdough with a pickle spear.
Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich
Chicken fried steak, lettuce, tomato, and mayo served on grilled Texas Toast with a pickle spear.
Mini Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich
Chicken fried steak, lettuce, tomato, and mayo served on a toasted bun with a pickle spear.
Turkey Bacon Melt
Turkey, bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato, and mayo served on grilled Texas Toast with a pickle spear.
Patty Melt
Hand-pattied Angus beef with grilled onions, Swiss cheese on grilled rye with a pickle spear.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, and mayo, on a toasted bun with a pickle spear.
Hot Roast Beef Sandwich
Sliced roast beef, open-faced with mashed potatoes and gravy.
Chicken Fried Chicken Club
Chicken fried chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, American cheese, and mayo on grilled Texas Toast with a pickle spear.
Tuna Salad Sandwich
With lettuce and mayo on grilled sourdough bread with a pickle spear.
BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on toast with a pickle spear.
Reuben
Corned beef or turkey, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and Thousand Island on grilled rye bread with a pickle spear.
Double-Decker Grilled Turkey Club
Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and cheese on whole wheat toast with a pickle spear.
Ham Sandwich
Hot on a toasted bun or cold on grilled sourdough. With lettuce, tomato, mayo, and a pickle spear.
Grilled Cheese
A true classic, grilled to a melty goodness. Comes with a pickle spear.
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Dessert
Slice of pie
Call for Open Hours
Serving breakfast and lunch from 7AM-2PM.
4733 E Douglas Ave, Wichita, KS 67218