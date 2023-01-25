Restaurant header imageView gallery

Livite - Washington St. Brookline

1644 Beacon St

Brookline, MA 02445

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Chicken Bacon Wrap
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Buffalotarian-Vegetarian

Panini Wraps - With Complimentary side of Plantain Chips

NEW! Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.50

Oven Roasted Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Mozzarella Cheese, House made Parmesan Crisps, Caesar Dressing

Buffalotarian-Vegetarian

Buffalotarian-Vegetarian

$11.50

Organic Farro, chickpeas, avocado, romaine, mozzarella, marinated red onions, buffalo sauce, and blue cheese dressing

Chicken Bacon Wrap

Chicken Bacon Wrap

$11.50

Oven roasted chicken, applewood smoked bacon, marinated red onions, mozzarella, romaine and house-made avocado cilantro spread

Vegan Chickpea Tuna

Vegan Chickpea Tuna

$11.00

Chickpeas, romaine, vegan mayo, diced celery, grape tomatoes, sliced marinated red onions, and dill pickles

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.50

Oven roasted chicken, romaine, mozzarella, marinated red onions, buffalo sauce and blue cheese dressing.

Vegan Burrito - NEW

Vegan Burrito - NEW

$11.50

Cilantro lime farro or quinoa, avocado, black beans, roasted corn, grape tomatoes, marinated red onions, romaine, avocado cilantro spread, salsa verde.

Buff Chick Quesadilla

Buff Chick Quesadilla

$11.50

Oven roasted chicken, mozzarella, buffalo sauce, marinated red onions, and blue cheese dressing.

Greek Wrap

Greek Wrap

$11.50

Roasted Chicken, feta cheese, marinated red onions, tomato, cucumber, sliced black olives, organic spinach, and house-made herb vinagrette dressing.

Roasted Turkey Wrap

Roasted Turkey Wrap

$11.50

Roasted turkey, house-made hummus, sliced granny smith apples, microgreens, kale and romaine.

The Veggie Garden-Vegan

The Veggie Garden-Vegan

$11.25

Now with Avocado! House-made hummus, avocado, marinated zucchini, organic spinach, yellow peppers, shredded carrots and sliced tomato

Chicken Salad Wrap

Chicken Salad Wrap

$10.75

Oven Roasted Chicken, romaine, roasted corn, a squeeze of lime, and house-made avocado cilantro spread.

Caprese Grilled Cheese-Vegetarian

Caprese Grilled Cheese-Vegetarian

$9.00

Mozzarella, sliced red tomatoes, fresh basil, and a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil.

Toasts

NEW! Avocado Toast

NEW! Avocado Toast

$6.50Out of stock

Locally Baked SourDough Bread, Fresh Avocado, House Marinated Onions, Sliced Tomato, Arugula, Everything Bagel Seasoning, and fig Balsamic Reduction.

Healthy Delicious Plant Based Smoothies 18 ounce

Grasshopper

Grasshopper

$8.50

A Game Changer! Tastes just like mint chocolate chip! Spinach, cashews, medjool dates, cacao nibs, peppermint, and oatmilk.

Green Energy

Green Energy

$7.75

Organic kale, granny smith apple, organic spinach, banana, almonds, matcha and oat milk.

Nutty Professor

Nutty Professor

$9.25

30 grams of plant based protein! Vegan Chocolate Protein, medjool dates, cacao nibs, peanut butter, oat milk

Healthy Elvis

Healthy Elvis

$8.50

Banana, peanut butter, medjool dates, and oatmilk

Java Twist

Java Twist

$8.75

Cold brew coffee, vanilla bean extract, almonds, medjool dates, and oat milk.

Live Right

Live Right

$7.50

Mango, pineapple, banana, goji berries, and coconut milk

Vanilla Cream

Vanilla Cream

$8.75

Medjool dates, almonds, vanilla extract, oat milk

Row the Charles

Row the Charles

$8.00

Strawberries, banana, blueberries, blackberries, splash agave, almond milk

Strawberry Shortcake

Strawberry Shortcake

$8.75

Strawberries, medjool dates, vanilla bean extract, granola, and oat milk (Note: granola contains honey)

Dr. Green Mango

Dr. Green Mango

$8.50

Spinach, mango, coconut flakes, pineapple, banana, and fresh orange

Pina Colada

Pina Colada

$7.25

Pineappple, banana, coconut flakes, splash agave and coconut milk

PB &J

PB &J

$8.75

Strawberries, Dates, Blackberries, Peanut butter. and oat milk .

Boston Bulldog

Boston Bulldog

$9.25

Strawberries, blueberries, banana, Vanilla Vegan protein (can sub whey protein) oat milk

Buenos Dias

Buenos Dias

$8.00

Cold brew coffee, medjool dates, banana, cacao nibs and vanilla bean extract.

Blue Mango

Blue Mango

$7.50

Mango, blueberries, banana, granola and almond milk (note: granola contains honey)

Creamsicle

Creamsicle

$8.50

Fresh Orange, medjool dates, vanilla bean extract, orange extract, goji berries and oat milk

Make Your Own Smoothie w/ Protein

$9.75

Make Your Own Smoothie-No Protein

$8.75

Super Fresh Salads - Dressing on the Side

NEW! Plant based Thai Peanut Salad -GF

NEW! Plant based Thai Peanut Salad -GF

$12.50

Roasted Tofu, Edamame, Quinoa, Kale, Cilantro, Shredded Carrots, Cucumbers, Red Cabbage, Roasted Peanuts, Thai Peanut Dressing

Southwest Vegan Bowl

Southwest Vegan Bowl

$12.50

Organic farro or quinoa, organic kale, avocado, grape tomatoes, shredded carrots, roasted chickpeas, black beans, roasted corn, marinated red onions and house-made herb vinagrette dressing. Gluten Free with Quinoa only

Apple Walnut Salad - Vegetarian/GF

Apple Walnut Salad - Vegetarian/GF

$12.50

Organic spinach and romaine blend, sliced granny smith apples, feta cheese, chopped walnuts, dried cranberries, house-made balsamic vinagrette.

Buff Chick Salad - GF

Buff Chick Salad - GF

$12.00

Romaine Lettuce, Roasted Buffalo Chicken, Feta Cheese, Cucumbers, Grape Tomatoes, Marinated Onions, Blue Cheese Dressing.

Berry Berry Avocado-Vegetarian/GF

Berry Berry Avocado-Vegetarian/GF

$12.00

Organic Spinach, avocado, sliced strawberries, blueberries, feta cheese, sliced almonds, chia seeds, and house-made balsamic vinagrette

Livite House Salad - GF

Livite House Salad - GF

$12.50

Oven roasted chicken, organic kale and romaine blend, feta cheese, black olives, sliced cucumbers, marinated red onions, grape tomatoes, cubanelle peppers, and house-made herb vinagrette dressing.

The Livite Bowl

The Livite Bowl

$11.75

Organic farro or quinoa, oven roasted chicken, organic kale, feta cheese, grape tomatoes, cubanelle peppers, roasted corn, marinated red onions, and house-made herb vinagrette dressing. Gluten Free with Quinoa only.

Just Pressed Juice 18 ounce cup (Mason Jar Available)

Green Healthy Monster

Green Healthy Monster

$8.75

Organic kale, organic spinach, apple, celery, cucumber and lemon

The Cure

The Cure

$8.75

Carrot, orange, celery, beet, lemon and ginger.

Super Hydrator

Super Hydrator

$8.50

Cucumber, green apple, celery, lemon and ginger

Detox

Detox

$8.25

Carrot, orange, pineapple, and ginger.

Cold Buster

Cold Buster

$9.00

Pineapple, orange, yellow pepper, celery, turmeric, and ginger.

Busy Beet

Busy Beet

$8.50

Beets, carrots, organic kale, green apple, and ginger.

Make Your Own Juice

Make Your Own Juice

$8.95

Choose four items for a custom blended juice.

Extreme Wellness Shot 4ounce

$4.75

Ginger, lemon, turmeric, black pepper

Water/Spindrift

Spindrift

$2.75

Bottled Spring Water

$1.50

Dells Pink Lemonade

$3.00

Dells Lemonade

$3.00

Pop Culture

$2.75

All Snacks

Plantains

$1.25

Dirty Potato Chips

$2.50
Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie

Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.75

Holiday Cookie Pack (5 Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie)

$12.50Out of stock

Soups

Lentil Soup- Vegan and Gluten Free

$5.95+

Vegan, Green Lentils, Onions, Fresh Garlic, bay leaf, and extra virgin olive oil. 12 ounce bowl or 32 ounce quart.

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Healthy Takeout with indoor seating. Grilled panini wraps, delicious healthy vegan smoothies, fresh pressed juices, super fresh salads, wellness shots.

Website

Location

1644 Beacon St, Brookline, MA 02445

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

