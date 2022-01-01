Liv's Dockside Grill - Clinton Marina
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Located at the Clinton Town Marina. Liv's Dockside Grill offers Lobster Rolls and more...
37 Riverside Dr, Clinton, CT 06413
