Liv's Oyster Bar

Popular Items

8 oz. Ground Short Rib Hamburger
Clam Chowder
Pan Seared Faroe Island Salmon

Starters

Marinated Cucumber, Basil Oil, Chives

House Salad

$9.00

Field greens, tomatoes, radish

Clam Chowder

$11.00

New England Clam Chowder, Cream Bacon, Chives- Buttermilk Biscuit

Plain Fries

$6.00

Hand- Cut Fries, Fried to Perfection

Truffle Fries

$9.00

Hand Cut Fries tossed in Truffle Oil, Parmesan Cheese on Top

Old Bay Fries

$6.00

Hand -Cut Fries tossed with Old Bay Seasoning and served w/ Aioli

Liv's Mussel

$17.00

Shallots, White Wine, Dijon, Chives, Touch of Cream

BLT Salad

$13.00

Baby Iceberg Lettuce, Tomatoes, Bacon, Croutons, Buttermilk Ranch Dressing

Fried Rhode Island Calamari

$15.00

Cherry Peppers, Thai Sweet Chili Mayo

Tuna Tartare

$17.00

Mango- Chili Vinaigrette, Avocado Mayo, Tosated Almond, Hijiki, Jalapeno, Crispy Wonton

Parsnip Soup

$14.00

Smoked Mussels, Crispy Parsnips, Truffle Oil, Espelette

Fall Salad

$14.00

Brussel Sprouts, Butternut Squash, Apple, Blue Cheese, Brown Butter Vinaigrette

Mushroom Salad

$16.00

Arugula, Goat Cheese, Bacon, Truffle Vinaigrette

Shrimp Empanada

$15.00

Queso Fresco, Pickled Red Onion-Cucumber Slaw, Salsa Verde

Tagliatelle Pasta

$18.00

Tagliatelle Pasta Duck Confit and Mushroom Ragout, Roasted Root Vegetables, Herbed Goat Cheese

OB Fried Shrimp

$15.00

Tuna Pizza

$11.00Out of stock

Mains

Scallop, Shrimp, Lobster, Sesame-Bean Sprouts, Vegetables, Chilies, Eggs

8 oz. Ground Short Rib Hamburger

$19.00

Bacon, Farmhouse Cheddar or Bleu Cheese, Old Bay Fries

Sesame Crusted Tuna

$36.00

Thai Peanut Noodles, Baby Corn, Broccoli, Soy-Hoisin

Pan Seared Faroe Island Salmon

$32.00

Cauliflower-Kale Mashed, Cauliflower Florets, Roasted Tomatoes, Caper-Brown Butter Sauce

Butter and White Wine Roasted Cod*

$35.00

Mushroom Couscous, Braised Leeks, Arugula-Crab Salad, Sherry-Mustard

Grilled Hanger Steak

$35.00

Caramelized Onion Croquette, Kale, Mushrooms, Black Garlic Butter 35

Pan Seared Scallops

$36.00

Roasted Corn Velloute, Pearl Onions, Mushroom, Asparagus, Bacon, Tomato Vinaigrettte

General Tso Fried Shrimp

$18.00

Bok Choy Slaw, Carrot-Ginger Dressing, Scallion Mayo (choice of Corn or Flour Tortilla

Beer Battered Fish and Chips

$25.00

Beer Battered Fish and Chips Barramundi, Old Bay Fries, Coleslaw, Malt Aioli

Shrimp & Grits

$27.00

Cheddar Grits, Holy Trinity, Bacon-Onion Jam, Crispy Leeks, Paprika Gravy

Duck

$34.00

Parsnip Puree, Brussel Sprouts, Roasted Beets, Cherry Jus

Sides

Peanut Noodles, Broccoli, Baby Corn

$16.00

Mushroom Couscous, Braised Leeks

$12.00

Sd Brussels/Bacon/Sherry Vin

$13.00

Polenta

$8.00

Pee Wee Folks Menu

Kid Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Sole Fingers & Fries

$12.00

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$11.00

Grilled Hot Dog & Fries

$7.00

Kids Burger & Fries

$10.00

Desserts

Cinnamon Bread Pudding Salted Caramel Anglaise, Cinnamon Tuile, Vanilla Ice Cream

Warm Blueberry Crisp

$13.00

Corn Flake Crumble, Vanilla Ice Cream, Touch of Cinamon

Dark Chocolate Cremeux

$13.00

Hazelnut Creme, Crumbled Hazelnuts, Vanilla Ice Cream

Olive Oil Cake

$13.00

Taco Night

Corn Dip

$8.00

Shrimp Taco

$18.00

Pork Belly Taco

$16.00

Buffalo Cauliflower Taco

$16.00

Fish taco

$18.00

Oyster Shooter

Shallot Infused Mezcal, House Pickle Brine, Freshly Shucked Oyster on Top

Oyster Shooter

$10.00

Liv's Classics

Reyka Vodka, Carpano Bianco Vermouth, Choice of : House Bleu Cheese Stuffed Olives or Plain Olives

Livs Martini

$13.00

Reyka Vodka, Carpano Bianco Vermouth, Choice of: House Blue Cheese Stuffed or Plain Olives

Goonies Never Die

$13.00

Tito's Vodka, Orange Liquor, Lime, Ginger Syrup, Grapefruit

Cider House Rules

$12.00

Uncle Val's Peppered Gin, Pear Puree, Lemon, Spiced Pear Liquor, Ginger Syrup, Smoked Rosemary Glass

Cape Cod Sour

$13.00

Bower Hill Rye Whiskey, Chamomile Honey Syrup, Lemon, St. Elder

I Put A Spell On You

$14.00

Pueblo Viejo Tequila, Mango Puree, Muddled Jalapeno, Lime, Triple Sec, Chipotle Honey

French Martini

$13.00

Lemontini

$13.00

James Bond

$13.00

Bellini

$11.00

Margarita Special

$12.00

Seasonal Cocktails

Figgy Smalls

$13.00

Nobushi Whiskey, Earl Gey Syrup, Muddled Orange & Cherry, Lavender Bitters

Truffle Shuffle

$14.00

Banknote Blended Whiskey, Blood Orange Syrup, Bully Boy Amaro Rabarbaro

Ecto Cooler

$12.00

Rayu Mezcal, Aperol, Lime, Habanero Simple, Currant Jam, Egg White

Black Betty

$13.00

Appleton Estate Rum, Passionfruit Puree, Thai Chili Syrup, Lime, Cardamom Bitters

Don't Take It Pearsonal

$13.00

Tequila, Lime, Lemon, Agave, Triple Sec, Muddled Blackberries

Something To Warm You

Nutty Mariner

$10.00

Kahlua Coffee

$10.00

Bailey's Coffee

$10.00

Keoke Coffee

$11.00

Irish Coffee

$12.00

Jamaican Coffee

$11.00

Mexican Coffee

$11.00

Jameson Coffee

$11.00

Sweet Endings

Chocolate Milk

$12.00

Vanilla Vodka, Chocolate Syrup, Milk, Coffee Liquor

Thin Mint

$12.00

Key Lime Disease

$12.00

Cafezilla

$12.00

Easy White Chocolate

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$13.00

Vodka

Grey Goose

$11.00

Ketel One

$11.00

Monkey In Paradise

$9.00

Reyka

$10.00

Rime

$9.50

Stoli

$9.50

Titos

$9.00

Boyd & Blair

$10.00

Nue

$8.50

Gin

Beefeater

$9.00

Bombay Saphire

$10.00

Gunpowder

$10.00

Hendricks

$11.00

Malfy

$9.50

Nolet

$10.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

Junipero

$10.00

Greenals

$8.50

Rum

Bully Boy Rum

$8.50

Goslings

$9.00

Mt. Gay

$9.00

Myers Dark

$9.00

Havana Club

$8.50

Sailor Jerry

$9.00

Sugar Island Spiced

$8.50

Sugar Island Coconut

$8.50

Shipwreck

$10.00

Tequila

Cabo Wabo

$11.00

Casamigos

$14.00

Casamigos Reposado

$15.00

Casamigos Anejo

$16.00

Clase Azul

$24.00

Don Julio

$13.00

Fortaleza Anejo

$18.00

Jaja Reposado

$10.00

Libulela

$9.00

Mijenta

$12.00

Paladar Blanco

$13.00

Paladar Reposado

$14.00

Patron Silver

$11.00

Patron Reposado

$12.00

Patron Anejo

$13.00

Pueblo Viejo

$9.00

Rayu Mezcal

$10.00

Illegal Mezcal

$12.00

Los Amantes Mezcal

$16.00

Whiskey/Bourbon

Angel's Envy

$13.00

Angel's Envy Rye

$17.00

Basil Hayden

$13.00

Baller

$12.00

Bibb & Tucker

$10.00

Blantons

$13.00Out of stock

Bookers

$13.00

Bulliet Bourbon

$10.00

Crown Royal

$9.50

Canadian Club

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$8.50

Jameson

$9.00

Jefferson

$12.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Noble Oak

$9.00

Nobushi

$11.00

Pepper Rye

$10.00

Red Breast

$14.00

Seagrams 7

$8.00

Seagrams V.O.

$9.00

Whistlepig Rye

$14.00

West Cork

$10.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Litchfield

$10.00

Slaughterhouse

$10.00

Kings County

$14.00

Evan Williams

$9.00

Scotch

Bowmore 12 YR

$12.00

Dewars

$8.50

Glennlivit 12YR

$10.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$9.50

Lagavulin 8YR

$14.00

Macallan 12YR

$12.00

Oban 14YR

$14.00

Balvenie 12 Yr

$17.00

Bunnahabhain 12

$16.00

Cognac

Courvoiser VS

$9.00

Courvoiser VSOP

$11.00

Courvoiser 12

$12.00

Remy Martin XO

$26.00

Cordial

Amaretto DI Saronno

$9.00

Amaro Averna

$10.00

Rabarbaro Amaro

$10.00

Aperol

$9.00

Bailey's Irish Cream

$9.00

B&B

$9.00

Bianco Vermouth

$8.00

Calvados

$10.00

Campari

$9.00

Caravella Limoncello

$11.00

Christian Brothers Brandy

$8.50

Creme De Cacao

$7.00

Chombord

$7.50

Creme De Menthe

$6.50

Cointreu

$9.00

Drambuie

$7.50

Dry Vermouth

$8.00

Fernet

$8.00

Frangelico

$8.00

Galliano

$8.50

Grand Mariner

$10.00

Kahlua

$8.00

Lustatu Brandy

$9.00

Marie Brizzard

$8.00

Pama

$9.00

Peachtree

$9.00

Rumchata

$9.00

Sambucca White

$9.00

Sweet Vermouth

$8.00

Tia Maria

$8.00

Drinks

Dark & Stormy

$12.00

James Bond

$13.00

Corpse Reviver

$13.00

Chocolate Martini

$13.00

White Russian

$11.00

Paloma

$12.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Strawberry Fizz

$10.00

Bellini

$10.00

French 75

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Appletini

$12.00

Black Russian

$11.00

Bottled Beer

Allagash White

$7.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Citizen Cider

$6.00

Corona

$5.00

CT Casual

$9.00

Grey Sail 2x IPA

$10.00

Guinness

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Heineken Zero N.A.

$5.00

Little Heaven

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Stella Artois

$5.50

The Hollow

$9.00

Thimble Island Ruby

$6.00

Two Roads Ruin 2X I.P.A.

$6.50

Super Script IPA

$9.00Out of stock

Sea Hag

$6.00

5 Churches Octoberfest

$8.00

Red Wine

701 Matchbook

$34.00

Lake County, CA

702 Daou

$54.00

Central Coast, CA

703 Peterson

$76.00

704 Merryvale

$96.00

705 Jordan Cabernet

$115.00

Alexander Valley, CA

801 Carmel Road

$38.00

802 Belle Glos

$60.00

803 Merry Edwards

$150.00

804 Ashlyn

$50.00Out of stock

805 Xavier Monnot

$75.00

Willamette Valley, OR

806 Reverdy Sancerre

$64.00

504 Cloudline

$50.00

901 Malet Roquefort

$34.00

902 "Pour Amelie" Bordeaux

$40.00

903 Hurluberlu

$46.00Out of stock

904 Chateau Pesquie "Terrasses" CDR

$42.00

905 Telegramme Chateauneuf du Pape

$110.00

Southern Rhône, France

906 Domaine Bousquet

$30.00

907 Parolvini "Barone Nero"

$34.00

908 Riscasoli

$38.00

909 Gaja “Ca’ Marcanda Promis” Blend

$98.00

Tuscany, Italy

910 Giuseppe Cortese Barbera

$44.00

911 Fontanabianca Barbaresco

$82.00

912 Baron De Ley Rioja

$32.00

913 Ridge Zinfandel

$76.00Out of stock

Paso Robles, CA

914 Dandi Syrah

$68.00

915 Tarpin Cellars

$56.00

916 Grgich Hills Merlot

$90.00

917 Elyse Zinfandel

$70.00

Sparkling Wine

601 Giacomo

$38.00

Veneto, Italy

602 Ambriel

$75.00

603 Perrier Jouet Grand Brut

$146.00

604 Gratien & Meyer

$46.00

White Wine

101 Annabella Chardonnay

$46.00

Russian River Valley, CA

102 Saracina

$54.00

103 Jordan Chardonnay

$75.00Out of stock

104 Flowers Chardonnay

$96.00

105 Bernier

$38.00

106 Dampt Chablis

$60.00

107 Chanson Meursault

$120.00

Burgundy, France

201 Le Petit Perriere

$42.00

202 Lauverjat Sancerre

$60.00

203 Pierre Angulaire

$32.00

204 The Loop

$34.00

401 Elk Cove

$46.00

402 Benvolio

$30.00

301 Sancerre Rose

$55.00

302 Berne

$38.00

303 Trienne

$46.00

304 Botromagno

$42.00

501 Lieu Dit

$45.00

502 Landhaus Mayer Gruner Veltliner

$32.00

503 Faustino

$34.00

504 Marques de Tomares Rioja

$50.00

505 Venta la Vega

$32.00

506 La Val Albariño

$48.00

Rias Baixas, Spain

507 Flysch Txakolina

$38.00

508 Trimbach

$40.00

509 Domaine Zint-Humbrect

$65.00

510 La Pepie Muscadet

$34.00

Cosecha, Spain

511 Domaine Huet

$72.00

512 Maz Caz

$30.00

513 Domaine Pelaquie Cote Du Rhone Blanc

$32.00

514 Domaine Jean Royer Chateauneuf du Pape

$85.00

515 Gualdo del Re Vermentino

$34.00

516 Terlani

$78.00

517 Rottensteiner "Kitz"

$36.00

518 Lievland Chenin Blanc

$40.00

Last Lonely Bottles

Girard Madoux

$20.00

Famile Sumeire Rose

$28.00

Le Machin Pinot Noir

$34.00Out of stock

Gen 5 Merlot

$26.00

To Go Beer

Capitan's Daughter

$6.00

Thimble Island Ruby

$6.00

Dogs & Boats

$6.00

Hitachino Nest

$5.00

Guinness

$5.00

Bluepoint Toasted

$5.00

To Go Wine

Esperto Pinot Grigio

$20.00

Raeburn Chardonnay

$36.00

Epic Run Sauvignon Blanc

$28.00

Carmel Road Pinot Noir

$28.00

Clovis Cote Du Rhone

$26.00

La Croix du Prieur Rose

$30.00

To Go Cocktails

Blackberry Buck

$8.00

Thai Chili Mai Tai

$8.00

Blood Orange Margarita

$8.00

Lemongrass

$8.00

Cranberry Mule

$8.00

Mezcal Mule

$8.00

Jerry Was a Racecar Driver

$8.00

Malfy Coast

$8.00

Nightcap

$8.00

Chocolate Milk

$8.00

TO Go NonAlc

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Sm. Saratoga Sparkling

$3.00

Sm. Saratoga Flat

$3.00

Lg. Saratoga Sparkling

$6.00

Lg. Saratoga Flat

$6.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:31 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:31 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:31 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info

Opening in 2006, Liv’s Oyster Bar quickly became a dining destination in Old Saybrook. Inspired by his daughter, Olivia, and years of experience in the restaurant industry, owner John Brescio set out with a desire to welcome the community to his family’s table. Dining at Liv’s, whether in the main room, at the bar, or on the patio, is an experience to be savored with friends and family long after summer on the shoreline has past. John Brescio also serves as Liv’s Executive Chef, creating simple, focused dishes with an emphasis on local ingredients, and the stunning seafood that the area provides. The menu at Liv’s changes with the seasons, bringing guests a true taste of the pristine environment. John works closely with Liv’s partners to make sure only the best produce is used, as he would serve nothing less to his family. Together with his exceptional staff, John welcomes you to the special experience he’s created at Liv’s Oyster Bar.

Website

Location

166 Main Street, Old Saybrook, CT 06475

Directions

Gallery
Liv's Oyster Bar image
Banner pic
BG pic
Liv's Oyster Bar image

Map
