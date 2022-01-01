Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
Burgers
American

Liv's Shack OLD SAYBROOK PICK UP IN OLD SAYBROOK

154 Reviews

$

26 Bridge Street

Old Saybrook, CT 06475

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

SEAFOOD

LOBSTER ROLL 4oz.

$25.00

Lobster, Butter & Lemon, Toasted New England Roll

LOBSTER ROLL 8oz.

$48.00

Lobster, Butter & Lemon, Toasted New England Roll

4oz Lobster Grilled Cheese

$28.00

Lobster, Butter & Lemon, American Cheese, Grilled Bread

8oz Lobster Grilled Cheese

$49.00

Lobster, Butter & Lemon, American Cheese, Grilled Bread

FISH TACOS

$13.50

Grilled Cajun Mahi, Chipotle Slaw, Lime Crema, Flour Tortilla

GRILLED SHRIMP BOAT

$14.50

Grilled Shrimp, Tartar Sauce

FRIED SHRIMP BOAT

$14.50

Old Bay Fried Shrimp, Tartar Sauce

Fried Shrimp ROLL

$13.50

Fried Old Bay Shrimp, Tartar Sauce, New England Bun

Grilled Shrimp Roll

$13.50

Grilled Old Bay Shrimp, Tartar Sauce, New England Bun

EXTRA DRESSING/SAUCE

$0.50

GRILL

SINGLE BURGER

$7.00

4 oz Burger, Bun

DOUBLE BURGER

$12.00

2 (4 oz) Burgers, Bun

BLT

$8.50

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Toasted Bread, Mayo

CHICKEN TENDERS

$8.50

Fried Chicken Tenders with 1 Sauce

GRILLED CHEESE

$5.50

American Cheese, Grilled Bread

HOT DOG

$4.50

Grilled Hummel's Hot Dog, Roll

CHICKEN SANDWICH FRIED

$9.00

Fried Chicken, Bun

SHACK ATTACK

$30.00

4 oz Burger, 4 oz Lobster Meat in Lemon Butter, American cheese, Grilled Bread

SALADS

SALAD BLT

$9.50

Iceberg, Bacon, Grape Tomatoes, Croutons, Ranch Dressing

Caesar

$9.50

Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, Caeser Dressing

Sides

Plain Fries

$5.00

French Fries

TRUFFLE FRIES

$7.00

French Fries, Parmesan Cheese, Truffle Oil

OLD BAY FRIES

$5.00

French Fries, Old Bay Seasoning

COLE SLAW

$3.00

Coleslaw

Cheese Curds

$7.00

Fried Cheese Curds, Chipolte Aioli

Quart Of Chowder

$24.00

Lightly Salted Plain Fries

$5.00

Clam Chowder

$8.00

Onion Rings

$7.00Out of stock

KIDS

KIDS DOG

$7.00

Hot dog, Bun, Fries

KIDS TENDERS

$11.00

Chicken Tenders, Fries

KIDS BURGER

$9.50

Burger, Bun, Fries

KIDS GRILL CHEESE

$8.00

Grilled Cheese, Fries

Kids Chicken Sandwich

$11.50

Fried Chicken, Fries

Beverages

Kola

$3.00Out of stock

Diet Kola

$3.00Out of stock

White Birch

$3.00Out of stock

D. White Birch

$3.00Out of stock

Cream

$3.00Out of stock

Ginger Ale

$3.00Out of stock

Root Beer

$3.00Out of stock

Gassosa(sprite)

$3.00

Lemon Lime

$3.00

Orange

$3.00

Cherry

$3.00

Grape

$3.00Out of stock

Seltzer

$3.00Out of stock

Lemonade

$3.50

Unsweetened Tea

$3.50

Sweet Tea

$3.50

Strawberry

$3.00

Bottled Water

$2.25

Apple Juice 10oz

$2.50

Cup Of Ice

Cup Of Just Water

Cup Of Ice Water

Empty Cup

Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markFresh Ingredients
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Liv's Shack offers Lobster Rolls and more at Harbor One Marina. Take out & Dine in enjoying the view of the water. BYOB

Website

Location

26 Bridge Street, Old Saybrook, CT 06475

Directions

