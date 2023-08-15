LIVY'S

Livy's Pizza

Pollo Alfredo

$16.00
Margherita

$14.00

San Marzano pomodoro. Oregano. Buffalo mozzarella. Aged Parmesan. Fresh torn basil. Garlic oil.

Bianca

$14.00

Truffle alfredo sauce. Garlic crust. Burrata. Provolone. Shaved Parmesan. Pecorino romano. Red pepper flakes.

Fuego

$15.00

Garlic and spice marinated chicken. House hot sauce. Pomodoro. Mozzarella-provolone blend. Bacon. Calabrian chilis. Sriracha. Celery leave. Buttermilk dressing.

Il Fungo

$14.00

Smoke cured portabellas. Truffle alfredo sauce. Mozzarella. Provolone. Caramelized onion & garlic. Baby spinach. Aged Parmesan. Chili oil. *VEGETARIAN OPTION*

Bassoli

$17.00

Pesto base. Roasted chicken. Sun-dried tomatoes. Spinach. Garlic. Goat cheese. Balsamic glaze. Shaved parmesan.

Salsiccia Dolce

$15.00

San Marzano pomodoro. Sweet italian sausage. Ricotta. Oregano. Aged Parmesan. Brunch Junkie gastrique.

Pesto Piccante

$16.00

Calabrian chili pesto base. Parmesan. Mozzarella. Genoa salami. Savory Italian sausage. Roasted garlic. Chopped basil.

Carnivoro

$16.00

San Marzano pomodoro. Prosciutto di Parma. Cured calabrese. Sweet italian sausage. Mozzarella. Provolone. Shaved Parmesan. Calabrian chili oil.

La Napoletana

$16.00

Ricotta base. Fresh mozzarella. Sliced Roma tomatoes. Garlic. Bacon. Finished with basil and pecorino romano.

Hawaiana

$15.00

Ham. Marinated pineapple. Bacon. Truffled alfredo sauce. Sweet chili glaze.

Crea Il Tuo (Small)

$10.00

Bambino

$10.00

San Marzano pomodoro. Mozzarella. Provolone.

Vegan Margherita

$15.00

San Marzano pomodoro. Oregano. Vegan cheese. Garlic. Fresh basil. Garlic oil.

Vegan Il Fungo

$15.00

Smoke cured portabellas. San Marzano pomodoro. Vegan cheese. Caramelized onions and garlic. Baby spinach. Chili oil.

Small Plates + Apps

Beer Cheese

$12.00Out of stock

Burrata Caprese

$13.00
Caesar Salad

$9.00

Crisp romaine lettuce. Housemade traditional caesar dressing. Shaved parmesan. Pretzel croutons. Lemon wedge. Cracked black pepper.

Chipotle Hummus

$10.00

Chickpea hummus. Diced chipotle peppers. Served with carrots, celery, cucumbers, housemade pizza dough, and tortilla chips.

Chocolate Chip Cannoli

$5.00

Cannoli shell. Chocolate chip cannoli cream. Chocolate drizzle. Powdered sugar.

Extra Pretzel Add On

$4.00

4 of our housemade pretzel sticks.

Extra Sauce

$0.25
Gyro

$12.00

House baked pita bread. Sliced beef and lamb gyro meat. Lettuce. Cucumbers. Heirloom tomatoes. Red onions. House made tzatziki sauce.

Nachos

$11.00

Queso. Mixed veggie pico de gallo. Pickled jalapenos. Cilantro sour cream. Cotija cheese. Layered over housemade tortilla chips. *VEGETARIAN OPTION*

Oreo Cannoli

$5.00
Pizza + Pomodoro

$9.00

Toasted pizza dough points. Served with our housemade pomodoro sauce.

Spinach Dip

$12.00Out of stock

Spinach. Artichokes. Mozzarella-provolone blend. Pico de gallo. Truffled salt. Green onion. Served with assorted breads.

The Italian

$12.00

House-baked focaccia. Tangy caper and olive spread. Cured calabrese. Genoa salami. Ham. Provolone. Mayo.

Wings

$14.00

NON-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES

N/A Drinks

Bottled Water

$2.00

Gatorade

$3.00

Juice

$2.00

Soda

$2.00

Red Bull

$5.00