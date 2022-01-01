Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lizzy JCafe

review star

No reviews yet

2205 W Montrose Ave

Chicago, IL 60618

Order Again

Brunch

Bowl O'Breakfast

Bowl O'Breakfast

$16.95Out of stock

Your favorite toppings on bowl of creamy grits, protein of choice with eggs done your way

Catfish

Catfish

$19.95Out of stock

Fresh never frozen catfish filet resting on a bed of white cheddar grits garnished with Lizzy J hot chili oil

Crabby Benny

Crabby Benny

$20.95Out of stock

Gigantic crab cakes all meat no filler resting on a English muffin Poached eggs garnished with our signature crabby hollandaise%. Single patty is small two patties is a large

Freddy's Favorite

Freddy's Favorite

$19.95

Crispy sweet potato waffle with white cheddar served with your choice of wings or dark meat. Waffle is served with our signature “Hottie”.

Just a Benny

Just a Benny

$15.95

Just a Benny is a poached egg,Canadian bacon, resting on a toasted English muffin.

Lamb Chops

Lamb Chops

$21.95Out of stock

Pan seared lamb chops toppedwith a mushroom shallot reduction, cheesy hash brown and fluffy scrambled eggs

Blackened Salmon

Blackened Salmon

$18.95Out of stock

Faroe Island salmon covered with Shrimp Etouffee’

Shrimp & Grits

Shrimp & Grits

$9.95+Out of stock

Creole brown butter gravy, holy trinity of vegetables jumbo shrimp all served over creamy grits

The Frenchy

The Frenchy

$7.95+Out of stock

Brioche bread dipped in creamy egg wash toasted to golden brown. Your choice of 4 flavors

Waffle

$7.95

Our signature waffle served with fresh strawberries or Blueberries

Lemon Blueberry Ricotta Waffle

$7.95

Drinks

Lizzy's Tea & Lemonade

$3.95+

Signature Tea Pot

$6.95

Coffee

$3.95

Orange Juice

$3.95

BYOB

$10.95

Bottled Water- Acqua Panna

$7.95

Sides

Bacon

$4.95Out of stock
Biscuit and Jam

Biscuit and Jam

$4.95Out of stock

Buttermilk biscuits brushed with honey butter

Bowl of grits

$4.95Out of stock

Catfish -side

$10.95

Chicken-side

$6.95

Crab cake

$7.95Out of stock

Eggs

$4.95

Homies

$4.95
Salmon -side

Salmon -side

$7.95Out of stock

Grilled Faroe island salmon grilled to perfection

Turkey Bacon

$4.95Out of stock

Chicken Sausage

$5.95Out of stock

Pastries & Sweets

Yogurt Parfait

Yogurt Parfait

$5.95Out of stock

Vanilla low-fat yogurt layered with fresh mixed berries and homemade oat vanilla granola

Kiddy Cafe

Lil Frenchy

$6.95Out of stock

Freddy Jr

$7.95

Tiny O' Bowl

$8.95
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2205 W Montrose Ave, Chicago, IL 60618

Directions

