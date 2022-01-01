LIZZY'S BURGER BAR & GRILL 417 E River Street

A map showing the location of LIZZY'S BURGER BAR & GRILL 417 E River StreetView gallery
N/A Beverages

Water

Sweet Tea

$2.79

Unsweet Tea

$2.79

Coke

$2.79

Diet Coke

$2.79

Sprite

$2.79

Mr. Pibb

$2.79

Orange Fanta

$2.79

Lemonade

$2.79

Coffee

$2.50

Red Bull

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

OJ

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.79

Milk

$2.79

Tonic Water

$2.79

Soda Water

$2.79

Bottled Water

$2.79

Kid Soda

$2.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.74

Shirley Temple - Refill

$1.87

Emp Bottled Water

$1.00

Employee Hot Chocolate

$1.00

Ginger Ale

$2.79

Liquor

Well Vodka

$6.00

Titos

$9.00

Deep Eddy Peach

$8.00

Ghost Coast Vodka

$8.00

Kettle One

$9.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Pinnacle Vanilla

$7.00

Pinnacle Birthday Cake

$7.00

Burnett's Vanilla

$7.00

Pinnacle Raspberry

$7.00

Firefly Sweet Tea

$7.50

DBL Well Vodka

$12.00

DBL Titos

$18.00

DBL Deep Eddy GF

$16.00

DBL Deep Eddy Peach

$16.00

DBL Ghost Coast Vodka

$16.00

DBL Kettle One

$18.00

DBL Grey Goose

$18.00

DBL Vanilla Vodka

$14.00

DBL Pinnacle Birthday Cake

$14.00

Well Gin

$6.00

Tanquerray

$8.00

Bombay

$9.00

Beefeater

$9.00

Well Gin

$12.00

Tanquerray

$16.00

Bombay

$18.00

Beefeater

$18.00

Well Rum

$6.00

Captain Morgan

$9.00

Calypso Coconut

$9.00

Bacardi

$9.00

Myers

$8.00

Well Rum

$12.00

Captain Morgan

$18.00

Sugar Island Coco

$18.00

Bacardi

$18.00

Myers

$16.00

Well Tequila

$6.00

Jose Cuervo

$7.50

Patron

$10.00

Don Julio

$9.50

Sauza Blanco

$7.50

El Jimador

$7.50

DBL Well Tequila

$12.00

DBL Cuervo

$15.00

DBL Don Julio

$19.00

DBL Patron

$20.00

DBL Herradura

$20.00

DBL Casamigos

$21.00

DBL Casa Mezcal

$21.00

Well Whiskey

$6.00

Jameson

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jim Beam

$9.00

Makers

$11.00

Knob Creek

$11.00Out of stock

Woodford

$12.00

Bulleit Rye

$11.00

Bulleit

$11.00

Basil Hayden

$10.00

Ghost Coast Master's Bourbon

$10.00

Ghost Coast Honey

$8.00

Ghost Coast Peach

$8.00

Seagrams VO

Southern Comfort

$7.00

Savannah Sweet Tea

$8.00

Fireball

$7.00

Crown

$9.00

Crown Apple

$9.00

Skewball

$7.00

DBL Well Whiskey

$12.00

DBL Jameson

$16.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$16.00

DBL Jim Beam

$18.00

DBL Makers

$22.00

DBL Knob Creek

$22.00

DBL Woodford

$24.00

DBL Bulleit Rye

$22.00

DBL Bulleit

$22.00

DBL Tullamore

$16.00

DBL Basil Hayden

$20.00

DBL Ghost Coast Honey

$16.00

DBL Ghost Coast Peach

$16.00

DBL Ghost Coast Ginger

$16.00

DBL Seagrams 7

$16.00

DBL Seagrams VO

DBL Southern Comfort

$14.00

DBL CC

$12.00

DBL Savannah Sweet Tea

$16.00

DBL Fireball

$14.00

DBL Crown

$18.00

DBL Ghost Coast Bourbon

$18.00

Well Scotch

$6.00

Dewars

$9.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$10.00

Johnnie Red

$11.00

Well Scotch

$12.00

Dewars

$18.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$20.00

Dewars

$22.00

Amaretto

$6.00

Melon

$6.00

Sour Apple

$6.00

Peach Schnapps

$6.00

Razzmataz

$6.00

Blue Curacao

$6.00

Triple Sec

$5.00

Grand Marnier

$8.00

Chambord

$8.00

Buttershots

$6.00

Creme De Banana

$6.00

Creme De Menthe

$6.00

Frangelico

$7.00

Kahula

$7.00

Bailey's

$7.00

Peppermint Schnapps

$6.00

Jagermister

$7.00

Rumple Minze

$6.00

Amaretto

$12.00

Melon

$12.00

Sour Apple

$12.00

Peach Schnapps

$12.00

Razzmataz

$12.00

Blue Curacao

$12.00

Triple Sec

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$16.00

Chambord

$16.00

Buttershots

$12.00

Creme De Banana

$12.00

Creme De Menthe

$12.00

Frangelico

$14.00

Kahula

$14.00

Bailey's

$14.00

Peppermint Schnapps

$12.00

Jagermister

$14.00

Cocktails

Shark Bite

$8.00

Electric Popsicle

$6.00

$5 House Marg

$5.00

Melon Ball Fizz

$6.00

Jello Shots

$3.00

B-52

$9.00

Bahama Mama

$12.00

Blue Hawaiin

$10.00

Bloody Molly

$9.00

Buttery Nipple

$8.00

Caribbean Margarita

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Daquiri

$10.00

Dark & Stormy

$8.00

Fire Water

$9.00

Georgia Peach Martini

$9.00

Green Tea

$6.00

Hot Chocolate Cake

$6.00

House Margarita

$7.00

Hurricane

$10.00

Irish Car Bomb

$9.00

Irish Coffee

$9.00

Irish Mule

$11.00

Jamaican Punch

$10.00

Kamikaze

$9.00

Lemon Drop

$9.00

Lemondrop - Shot

$6.00

Liquid Marajuana

$12.00

Lizzy's Hot Toddy

$5.00

Lizzys Mule

$10.00

Lucious Long Island

$11.00

Mai-Tai

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Peach Pineapple Marg

$10.00

Peach Pom Marg

$11.00

Red Snapper

$10.00

Royal Flush

$10.00

Rum Runner

$12.00

Sangria Swirl

$10.00

Sex On The Beach

$11.00

Spicy Lime Marg

$11.00

Vegas Bomb

$10.00

Virgin Daiquiri

$5.00

Washingtion Apple

$5.00

Watermelon Marg

$11.00

White Russian

$9.00

White Tea

$6.00

Choc Cake Shot

$4.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$5.00

Irish Breakfast Shot

$7.00

$3 Cinnamon Shot

$3.00

Soco Lime Shot

$4.00

$5 Whiskey

$5.00

Jagerbomb

$9.00

Beer

Fire Water

$9.00

Dr Angry Orchard

$6.00

Dr Budlight

$5.00

Dr Cobblestone

$6.00

Dr Coastal Tybee Blond

$6.00Out of stock

Dr Classic City Lager

$6.00

Dr Dos Amber

$6.00

Dr Guinness

$7.00

Dr Sweetwater 420

$6.00

Dr Miller Light

$5.00

Monday Night IPA

$6.00

Dr SB Hoplin IPA

$6.00

Jekyll Cooter Brown

$6.00

Southern Barrel IPA

$6.00

Southern Barrel Larger

$6.00

Southern Barrel Low Down Brown

$6.00

Savannah River Witbier

$6.00

Dr Flight

$15.00

ATL Hard Cider

$6.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Coors light

$5.00

Corona

$6.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Hein 0.0

$5.00

Heiniken

$6.00

Highnoon Grapefruit

$6.00

Highnoon Peach

$6.00

Highnoon Pineapple

$6.00

Highnoon Lime

$6.00

Highnoon Watermelon

$6.00

Mich Ulta

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

PBR

$4.00

Yunengling

$6.00

Victory Golden Monkey Belgian Ale

$7.00

Wine

Chardonnay-KJ

$8.00

Cabernet Sauv-KJ

$8.00Out of stock

Ecco Pinot Grigio

$7.00

J. Roget Brut

$5.00

Mimosa

$5.00

Sangria

$6.00

Beringer White Zin

$7.00

Lizzy's Capri's

Watermelon Jolly Rancher

$11.00

The Green Lantern

$11.00

Pineapple Express

$11.00

The Blue Lagoon

$11.00

Greatful Dead

$12.00

Strawberry Jolly Rancher

$11.00

Adult Milkshakes

Boozy Caramel

$12.00

Birthday Cake

$12.00

Spiked Oreo

$13.00

Starters

Complimentary Pretzel Bite

Fried Pickles

$7.00

Hand breaded and deep fried served with spicy ranch dipping sauce

Fried Green Tomatoes

$10.00

Hand battered, served with pimento cheese and red onion

Pretzel Bites

$8.00Out of stock

Soft pretzel seasoned and served with queso

Savannah Crab Dip

$12.00

A creamy blend of crab & cream cheese served with crispy flour tortilla chips

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$10.00

Served with house made tortilla chips and celery

Totchos

$14.00

Tots topped with plenty of taco beef, bacon, queso, cheddar, sour cream, guacamole & jalapenos

Dip Platter

$11.00

Freshly made salsa, queso & guacamole served with warm house made chips

Nachos Supreme

$13.00

WOW! Pilled high chips topped with Chicken or Beef, queso cheese, beans, shredded cheese, lettuce, sour cream, salsa & Jalapenos

Queso

Traditional white cheese sauce with fresh hot chips & our house salsa

5pc Chicken Wings

$10.00

Choice of : Mild, Hot, Chipotle Pineapple BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, Old Bay. Served with Celery & ranch or bleu Cheese

10pc Chicken Wings

$18.00

Choice of : Mild, Hot, Chipotle Pineapple BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, Old Bay. Served with Celery & ranch or bleu Cheese

Chips and Salsa

$4.00

Soups & Salads

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$13.00

Served over crispy romaine, with tomatoes, onions and bleu cheese crumbles.

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Crisp Romaine tossed with Caesar dressing, topped with shredded parmesan & tortilla strips

Redneck Salad

$8.00

Crisp iceberg with red onion, tomato, and shredded cheddar.

Savannah Crab & Corn Chowder

Lots of crab meat, creamy chowder with corn, potatoes and a kick of spice.

Side Caesar

$5.00

Crisp Romaine tossed with Caesar dressing, topped with shredded parmesan & tortilla strips

Side Redneck

$5.00

Crisp iceberg with red onion, tomato, and shredded cheddar.

Soup & Salad Combo-Redneck

$10.00

A doubly delicious pairing of a cup of house soup and a small redneck salad.

Soup & Salad Combo-Caesar

$10.00

A doubly delicious pairing of a cup of house soup and a small Caesar salad.

Handcrafted Burgers

Smash Burger

$15.00

Two 1/4 lb. patties smashed to perfection with American cheese, grilled onions, shredded lettuce, pickles, and Lizzy’s “Lickable” Sauce

OG Burger

$14.00

Our classic 1/2 lb. burger : lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, and American cheese

Super Cheesy Bacon Burger

$17.00

The OG upgraded with American, Cheddar and Swiss cheese and three slices of bacon

Breakfast Burger

$17.00

Delicious day or night : free range organic egg, bacon and American cheese

Southern BLT

$17.00Out of stock

Simply southern: served with fried green tomato, pimento cheese and bacon

Cowboy Burger

$16.00

Get back in the saddle with bacon, cheddar cheese, tangy BBQ sauce, and our zesty onion nest

Quesadilla Burger

$16.00

Topped with guacamole, salsa, queso-blanco, pepper jack cheese and wrapped in a grilled tortilla

Shroom & Swiss Burger

$16.00

Loaded with mushrooms, swiss cheese and caramelized onions

Sweet & Spicy Burger

$16.00

For those who like it hot: jalapeños, pepper jack and sriracha aioli

Bar None Burger

$20.00

Two 1/2 lb. burgers topped with American, Provolone, Cheddar, Swiss and bacon, onion nest and bacon aioli

Beyond Beef Burger

$16.00

Where's the beef? Plant based burger with lettuce, tomato and onion.

Turkey Burger

$15.00

Turkey Patty, swiss, guacamole and siracha aioli

Lizzy's Favorites

Perfect Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Hand battered chicken, topped with lettuce, tomato, Lizzy's sauce and pickles. Served on a hot, buttered bun. Served with your choice of side.

Chicken Club

$14.00

Grilled Chicken breast with guacamole, bacon, lettuce, tomato & spicy ranch on a fresh bun. Served with your choice of side

Local Fish Sandwich

$17.00

Our fish of the week, blackened or grilled, served on a buttered brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce. Served with choice of side

Fried Shrimp

$19.00

Served with hush puppies, house made coleslaw & French fries. Upgrade to a small side salad for $2

Chicken Fingers

$12.00

Served with your choice of side and honey mustard

OG Sliders

$14.00

Classic sliders topped with American cheese, Lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.00

Pulled BBQ pork topped with coleslaw, Chipotle pineapple BBQ sauce & crispy onion straws

Reuben

$14.00

California Quesadilla

$13.00

Chicken with spinach, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, shredded cheese & queso blanco. Served with pico & sour cream

Shrimp & Bacon Quesadilla

$14.00

Blackened shrimp, bacon, spinach, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, shredded cheese & queso. Served with pico & sour cream

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$9.00

Veggie Quesadilla

$10.00

Taco Bar

Local Fish Tacos

$15.00

Fish of the week, blackened and served on soft flour tortillas with lettuce, shredded cheese and homemade mango salsa.

Fried Chicken Tacos

$13.00

Buttermilk fried chicken with lettuce, pickles and sriracha aioli

Blackened Shrimp Tacos

$13.00

Flour tortillas with blackened shrimp, shredded lettuce, mango salsa & shredded cheese

Pulled Pork Tacos

$13.00

Flour tortillas with pulled pork, house made chipotle pineapple BBQ sauce, sweet slaw & onion straws

Sides

Fries

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Tater Tots

$5.00

Curly Fries

$5.00Out of stock

Fried Okra

$5.00

Side Pita Chips

$3.00

Side Slaw

$2.50

Basket Puppies

$5.00Out of stock

Shakes

Vanilla

$6.00

Rich and creamy vanilla milkshake. Topped with whipped cream and a cherry

Chocolate

$7.00

Hershey’s chocolate mixed with our creamy vanilla. Topped with whipped cream and a cherry

Oreo Cream

$9.00

Rich Vanilla Ice cream, Oreo cookie crumbles, Hershey's chocolate & whipped cream

Salted Caramel

$8.00

Rich Vanilla Ice cream, Caramel, salt, whipped cream & caramel brittle pieces

Confetti

$8.00

Rich Vanilla Ice cream, Rainbow sprinkles & whipped cream.

Strawberry

$7.00

Strawberry puree mixed with our creamy vanilla. Topped with whipped cream and a cherry

Kids

Kid Fingers

$7.99

Kid Fried Shrimp

$8.99

Kid Cheese Quesadilla

$6.99

Kid Taco

$6.99

Kid Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Kid Burger Sliders

$7.99

Side Dressings/Sauces

Side Ranch Dressing

Side Blue Cheese Dressing

Side Spicy Ranch Dressing

Side Ceasar Dressing

Side House Dressing

Side Balsamic Dressing

Side Honey Mustard Dressing

Side Sriracha Aioli

Side Lizzy Sauce

Side Bacon Aioli

Lizzy's Specials

Blackened Shrimp Spring Mix

$15.00

Monster Smash

$18.00

Veggie Melt

$13.00

Add On's

Chicken Breast

$5.00

Burger Patty

$6.00

Retail

Souv Cup

$5.00

T- Shirt

$18.00

Long Sleeve T- Shirt

$26.00

Employee Jacket

$38.96

Employee T-Shirt

$9.00

Employee Long Sleeve T-Shirt

$16.00

Hat

$20.00

Server Apron

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

417 E River Street, Savannah, GA 31401

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

