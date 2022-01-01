LIZZY'S BURGER BAR & GRILL 417 E River Street
No reviews yet
417 E River Street
Savannah, GA 31401
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
N/A Beverages
Water
Sweet Tea
Unsweet Tea
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Mr. Pibb
Orange Fanta
Lemonade
Coffee
Red Bull
Cranberry Juice
Pineapple Juice
OJ
Grapefruit Juice
Chocolate Milk
Milk
Tonic Water
Soda Water
Bottled Water
Kid Soda
Hot Chocolate
Shirley Temple
Shirley Temple - Refill
Emp Bottled Water
Employee Hot Chocolate
Ginger Ale
Liquor
Well Vodka
Titos
Deep Eddy Peach
Ghost Coast Vodka
Kettle One
Grey Goose
Pinnacle Vanilla
Pinnacle Birthday Cake
Burnett's Vanilla
Pinnacle Raspberry
Firefly Sweet Tea
DBL Well Vodka
DBL Titos
DBL Deep Eddy GF
DBL Deep Eddy Peach
DBL Ghost Coast Vodka
DBL Kettle One
DBL Grey Goose
DBL Vanilla Vodka
DBL Pinnacle Birthday Cake
Well Gin
Tanquerray
Bombay
Beefeater
Well Gin
Tanquerray
Bombay
Beefeater
Well Rum
Captain Morgan
Calypso Coconut
Bacardi
Myers
Well Rum
Captain Morgan
Sugar Island Coco
Bacardi
Myers
Well Tequila
Jose Cuervo
Patron
Don Julio
Sauza Blanco
El Jimador
DBL Well Tequila
DBL Cuervo
DBL Don Julio
DBL Patron
DBL Herradura
DBL Casamigos
DBL Casa Mezcal
Well Whiskey
Jameson
Jack Daniels
Jim Beam
Makers
Knob Creek
Woodford
Bulleit Rye
Bulleit
Basil Hayden
Ghost Coast Master's Bourbon
Ghost Coast Honey
Ghost Coast Peach
Seagrams VO
Southern Comfort
Savannah Sweet Tea
Fireball
Crown
Crown Apple
Skewball
DBL Well Whiskey
DBL Jameson
DBL Jack Daniels
DBL Jim Beam
DBL Makers
DBL Knob Creek
DBL Woodford
DBL Bulleit Rye
DBL Bulleit
DBL Tullamore
DBL Basil Hayden
DBL Ghost Coast Honey
DBL Ghost Coast Peach
DBL Ghost Coast Ginger
DBL Seagrams 7
DBL Seagrams VO
DBL Southern Comfort
DBL CC
DBL Savannah Sweet Tea
DBL Fireball
DBL Crown
DBL Ghost Coast Bourbon
Well Scotch
Dewars
Johnnie Walker Black
Johnnie Red
Well Scotch
Dewars
Johnnie Walker Black
Dewars
Amaretto
Melon
Sour Apple
Peach Schnapps
Razzmataz
Blue Curacao
Triple Sec
Grand Marnier
Chambord
Buttershots
Creme De Banana
Creme De Menthe
Frangelico
Kahula
Bailey's
Peppermint Schnapps
Jagermister
Rumple Minze
Amaretto
Melon
Sour Apple
Peach Schnapps
Razzmataz
Blue Curacao
Triple Sec
Grand Marnier
Chambord
Buttershots
Creme De Banana
Creme De Menthe
Frangelico
Kahula
Bailey's
Peppermint Schnapps
Jagermister
Cocktails
Shark Bite
Electric Popsicle
$5 House Marg
Melon Ball Fizz
Jello Shots
B-52
Bahama Mama
Blue Hawaiin
Bloody Molly
Buttery Nipple
Caribbean Margarita
Cosmopolitan
Daquiri
Dark & Stormy
Fire Water
Georgia Peach Martini
Green Tea
Hot Chocolate Cake
House Margarita
Hurricane
Irish Car Bomb
Irish Coffee
Irish Mule
Jamaican Punch
Kamikaze
Lemon Drop
Lemondrop - Shot
Liquid Marajuana
Lizzy's Hot Toddy
Lizzys Mule
Lucious Long Island
Mai-Tai
Moscow Mule
Peach Pineapple Marg
Peach Pom Marg
Red Snapper
Royal Flush
Rum Runner
Sangria Swirl
Sex On The Beach
Spicy Lime Marg
Vegas Bomb
Virgin Daiquiri
Washingtion Apple
Watermelon Marg
White Russian
White Tea
Choc Cake Shot
Virgin Bloody Mary
Irish Breakfast Shot
$3 Cinnamon Shot
Soco Lime Shot
$5 Whiskey
Jagerbomb
Beer
Fire Water
Dr Angry Orchard
Dr Budlight
Dr Cobblestone
Dr Coastal Tybee Blond
Dr Classic City Lager
Dr Dos Amber
Dr Guinness
Dr Sweetwater 420
Dr Miller Light
Monday Night IPA
Dr SB Hoplin IPA
Jekyll Cooter Brown
Southern Barrel IPA
Southern Barrel Larger
Southern Barrel Low Down Brown
Savannah River Witbier
Dr Flight
ATL Hard Cider
Blue Moon
Bud Light
Budweiser
Coors light
Corona
Ginger Beer
Hein 0.0
Heiniken
Highnoon Grapefruit
Highnoon Peach
Highnoon Pineapple
Highnoon Lime
Highnoon Watermelon
Mich Ulta
Miller Lite
PBR
Yunengling
Victory Golden Monkey Belgian Ale
Wine
Lizzy's Capri's
Adult Milkshakes
Starters
Complimentary Pretzel Bite
Fried Pickles
Hand breaded and deep fried served with spicy ranch dipping sauce
Fried Green Tomatoes
Hand battered, served with pimento cheese and red onion
Pretzel Bites
Soft pretzel seasoned and served with queso
Savannah Crab Dip
A creamy blend of crab & cream cheese served with crispy flour tortilla chips
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Served with house made tortilla chips and celery
Totchos
Tots topped with plenty of taco beef, bacon, queso, cheddar, sour cream, guacamole & jalapenos
Dip Platter
Freshly made salsa, queso & guacamole served with warm house made chips
Nachos Supreme
WOW! Pilled high chips topped with Chicken or Beef, queso cheese, beans, shredded cheese, lettuce, sour cream, salsa & Jalapenos
Queso
Traditional white cheese sauce with fresh hot chips & our house salsa
5pc Chicken Wings
Choice of : Mild, Hot, Chipotle Pineapple BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, Old Bay. Served with Celery & ranch or bleu Cheese
10pc Chicken Wings
Choice of : Mild, Hot, Chipotle Pineapple BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, Old Bay. Served with Celery & ranch or bleu Cheese
Chips and Salsa
Soups & Salads
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Served over crispy romaine, with tomatoes, onions and bleu cheese crumbles.
Caesar Salad
Crisp Romaine tossed with Caesar dressing, topped with shredded parmesan & tortilla strips
Redneck Salad
Crisp iceberg with red onion, tomato, and shredded cheddar.
Savannah Crab & Corn Chowder
Lots of crab meat, creamy chowder with corn, potatoes and a kick of spice.
Side Caesar
Crisp Romaine tossed with Caesar dressing, topped with shredded parmesan & tortilla strips
Side Redneck
Crisp iceberg with red onion, tomato, and shredded cheddar.
Soup & Salad Combo-Redneck
A doubly delicious pairing of a cup of house soup and a small redneck salad.
Soup & Salad Combo-Caesar
A doubly delicious pairing of a cup of house soup and a small Caesar salad.
Handcrafted Burgers
Smash Burger
Two 1/4 lb. patties smashed to perfection with American cheese, grilled onions, shredded lettuce, pickles, and Lizzy’s “Lickable” Sauce
OG Burger
Our classic 1/2 lb. burger : lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, and American cheese
Super Cheesy Bacon Burger
The OG upgraded with American, Cheddar and Swiss cheese and three slices of bacon
Breakfast Burger
Delicious day or night : free range organic egg, bacon and American cheese
Southern BLT
Simply southern: served with fried green tomato, pimento cheese and bacon
Cowboy Burger
Get back in the saddle with bacon, cheddar cheese, tangy BBQ sauce, and our zesty onion nest
Quesadilla Burger
Topped with guacamole, salsa, queso-blanco, pepper jack cheese and wrapped in a grilled tortilla
Shroom & Swiss Burger
Loaded with mushrooms, swiss cheese and caramelized onions
Sweet & Spicy Burger
For those who like it hot: jalapeños, pepper jack and sriracha aioli
Bar None Burger
Two 1/2 lb. burgers topped with American, Provolone, Cheddar, Swiss and bacon, onion nest and bacon aioli
Beyond Beef Burger
Where's the beef? Plant based burger with lettuce, tomato and onion.
Turkey Burger
Turkey Patty, swiss, guacamole and siracha aioli
Lizzy's Favorites
Perfect Chicken Sandwich
Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich
Hand battered chicken, topped with lettuce, tomato, Lizzy's sauce and pickles. Served on a hot, buttered bun. Served with your choice of side.
Chicken Club
Grilled Chicken breast with guacamole, bacon, lettuce, tomato & spicy ranch on a fresh bun. Served with your choice of side
Local Fish Sandwich
Our fish of the week, blackened or grilled, served on a buttered brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce. Served with choice of side
Fried Shrimp
Served with hush puppies, house made coleslaw & French fries. Upgrade to a small side salad for $2
Chicken Fingers
Served with your choice of side and honey mustard
OG Sliders
Classic sliders topped with American cheese, Lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle.
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Pulled BBQ pork topped with coleslaw, Chipotle pineapple BBQ sauce & crispy onion straws
Reuben
California Quesadilla
Chicken with spinach, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, shredded cheese & queso blanco. Served with pico & sour cream
Shrimp & Bacon Quesadilla
Blackened shrimp, bacon, spinach, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, shredded cheese & queso. Served with pico & sour cream
Chicken Quesadilla
Cheese Quesadilla
Veggie Quesadilla
Taco Bar
Local Fish Tacos
Fish of the week, blackened and served on soft flour tortillas with lettuce, shredded cheese and homemade mango salsa.
Fried Chicken Tacos
Buttermilk fried chicken with lettuce, pickles and sriracha aioli
Blackened Shrimp Tacos
Flour tortillas with blackened shrimp, shredded lettuce, mango salsa & shredded cheese
Pulled Pork Tacos
Flour tortillas with pulled pork, house made chipotle pineapple BBQ sauce, sweet slaw & onion straws
Sides
Shakes
Vanilla
Rich and creamy vanilla milkshake. Topped with whipped cream and a cherry
Chocolate
Hershey’s chocolate mixed with our creamy vanilla. Topped with whipped cream and a cherry
Oreo Cream
Rich Vanilla Ice cream, Oreo cookie crumbles, Hershey's chocolate & whipped cream
Salted Caramel
Rich Vanilla Ice cream, Caramel, salt, whipped cream & caramel brittle pieces
Confetti
Rich Vanilla Ice cream, Rainbow sprinkles & whipped cream.
Strawberry
Strawberry puree mixed with our creamy vanilla. Topped with whipped cream and a cherry
Kids
Side Dressings/Sauces
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
417 E River Street, Savannah, GA 31401
Photos coming soon!