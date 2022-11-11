Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lizzys Soul Food

No reviews yet

1301 E University Blvd

Melbourne, FL 32901

WINGS (TRADITIONAL)

6 PC Wings

$8.83

6 PC Wing Basket

$10.52

10 PC Wing

$13.00

10 PC Wing Basket

$14.89

15 PC Wings

$19.29

15 PC Wing Basket

$22.05

20 PC Wings

$25.48

20 PC Wings Basket

$27.56

50 PC Wing

$59.55

100 PC Wing

$112.49

Wing Night Wednesday

$0.89Out of stock

From 4 pm - 8 pm

WINGS (BONELESS)

6 PC Boneless

$7.01

6 PC Boneless Basket

$8.41

10 PC Boneless

$10.28

10 PC Boneless Basket

$11.68

20 Boneless

$19.63

20 Boneless Basket

$21.03

50 PC Boneless

$45.86

SANDWICHES

Hamburger

$5.84

Hamburger Basket

$7.01

CheeseBurger

$6.89

CheeseBurger Basket

$7.98

Double CheeseBurger

$8.88

Double CheeseBurger Basket

$10.28

Chicken Sandwich

$5.84

Chicken Sandwich Basket

$7.48

Porkchop Sandwich

$7.48

Porkchop Basket

$9.88

Grilled Cheese

$5.60

SEAFOOD

Fish Sandwich (Tilapia)

$7.48

Fish Basket

$9.35

8pc Shrimp

$5.61

Shrimp Basket

$11.68

Shrimp & Fish Basket

$12.15

BEVERAGES

Pepsi (Can)

$1.17

Sprite (Can)

$1.17

Orange Fanta (Can)

$1.17Out of stock

Mt Dew (Can)

$1.17

Bottled Water

$0.93

Lemonade

$3.74

Root Beer

$1.17Out of stock

Coke

$1.17

Brisk Tea

$1.15Out of stock

Mt. Dew Baja Blast

$1.00Out of stock

DINNERS

Chitterlings Dinner

$16.82Out of stock

Smothered Porkchop Dinner

$14.02

Fried PorkChop Dinner

$14.08

Baked Chicken Dinner

$13.08Out of stock

Curry Chicken Dinner

$13.15

Stewed Chicken Dinner

$13.15

Turkey Wing Dinner

$14.42Out of stock

Oxtail Dinner

$18.70Out of stock

Beef Rib Tip Dinner

$15.42Out of stock

Pepper Steak

$15.86Out of stock

Meat Loaf

$13.15Out of stock

Smothered Burgers

$13.15Out of stock

Spaghetti & Meatsauce

$13.50

TYRONE SPECIAL

Tyrone Special Chitterlings

$13.08Out of stock

Tyrone Special Smothered PorkChop

$11.22

Tyrone Special Fried Porkchop

$11.22

Tyrone Special Curry Chicken

$10.28

Tyrone Special Stew Chicken

$10.28

Tyrone Special Baked Chicken

$10.28Out of stock

Tyrone Special Turkey Wing

$11.42Out of stock

Smothered Burger

$10.28Out of stock

Tyrone Special Beef Rib Tips

$13.08Out of stock

Tyrone Special Pepper Steak

$12.15Out of stock

Tyrone Special Oxtails

$14.95Out of stock

Meat Loaf

$10.28Out of stock

Spaghetti & meatsauce

$10.28

SMALL ORDERS

Chitterlings & Rice

$11.22Out of stock

Fried Pork Chop & Rice

$8.88

Smothered Porkchop & Rice

$8.88

Curry Chicken & Rice

$8.41

Stew Chicken

$8.41

Oxtails & Rice

$11.22Out of stock

Pepper Steak & Rice

$9.88Out of stock

Beef Rib Tips

$9.88Out of stock

Smothered Burger

$8.41Out of stock

Meat Loaf

$8.41Out of stock

Spaghetti & Meatsauce

$8.41

SIDES

Baked Beans

$2.80

Lima Beans

$2.80

Black Eyed Peas

$2.80

Macaroni & Cheese

$3.50

Cabbage

$2.80

Cole Slaw

$2.50

Green Beans

$2.80

Potato Salad

$2.80Out of stock

Fries

$2.80

Rice And Gravy

$2.43Out of stock

Lizzy Combos

5pc Wing and Shrimp Combo

$13.15

5pc Wing and Burger Combo

$13.15

5pc Wing and Fish Combo

$13.15

5pc Wing and Chicken Sandwich Combo

$13.15

Desserts

Cookies (6pc)

$5.00Out of stock

Large Cupcake

$3.74Out of stock

Sliced Cake Lemon

$4.67Out of stock

Pound Cake

$3.74Out of stock

Small Cupcake 2.00

$2.72Out of stock

Banana Pudding

$4.67Out of stock

Sweet Potato Pie

$3.74Out of stock

Large Cake In Pan

$5.61Out of stock

Brown Sugar Spong Cake

$3.74Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Brookies

$3.74Out of stock

Blueberry Yogurt Parfait

$4.67Out of stock

Food Trailer Menu

Baked Macaroni (FT)

$4.00

Fish Basket (FT)

$9.00

Tilapia with fries

Lemonade (FT)

$5.00

Oxtails & Rice (FT)

$12.00

Pork Chop Basket (FT)

$10.00

Shrimp & Fish Basket (FT)

$12.00

Includes fries & coleslaw

Shrimp Basket (FT)

$13.00

Includes fries & coleslaw

5 PC Basket (TRADITIONAL)

$10.00

8 PC Basket (TRADITIONAL)

$13.00

14 (5pc) Boneless Basket

14 (5pc) Boneless Basket

$115.00

20 (5pc) Wing Basket

$150.00

20 (6pc) Wing Basket

$190.00

14 Chicken Sandwich

$115.00

Casino Subs

$115.00

Fish & Shrimp Basket

$150.00

14 Chessburger Basket

$115.00

Spaghetti

$115.00

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
A taste of soul.

Website

Location

1301 E University Blvd, Melbourne, FL 32901

Directions

