LJ Beaners Bakery, Cafe, and Market

155 Survey Road

Suite C

Moyock, NC 27958

Lunch/Dinner

Appetizers

Basket of Fries

$8.00

Loaded Fries

$10.50

Fries covered in beer cheese and bacon with a side of sour cream and ranch

Onion Rings

$9.50

Onion rings with a side of pub sauce.

Garlic Breaded Cheese Curds

$8.75

Garlic breaded cheese curds with a side of marinara.

Fried Pickles

$8.25

Fried pickles with a side of ranch

Sandwiches/Wraps/Subs

Chicken Salad

$11.00

Loaded with tender chunks of chicken, cranberries, chopped walnuts, celery, mayonnaise, spices, lettuce, tomato, and onion.

Beaner Club

$11.25

Turkey, ham, bacon, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo on toasted bread

BLT

$9.50

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on toasted bread

Reuben

$11.00

Hot pastrami, swiss cheese, sauerkraut and thousand island dressing on grilled rye bread

Max's Ham Sub

$8.75

Ham, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo, on a sub roll

JoJo's Turkey Sub

$8.75

Turkey, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo on a sub roll

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.00

Grilled chicken chunks, chopped romaine lettuce, and parmesan cheese tossed in Caesar dressing rolled up in a spinach & herb wrap

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$11.00

Grilled chicken chunks, bacon, chopped romaine lettuce, cheddar cheese, tomato and Ranch dressing rolled up in a spinach & herb wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.00

Grilled chicken chunks, shredded cheese and romaine covered in buffalo sauce and ranch dressing rolled up in a spinach & herb wrap

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$10.50

Crispy Buffalo Chicken tossed in buffalo sauce topped with provolone cheese, ranch, lettuce, tomato and onion on a croissant bun

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$8.75

Grilled Cheese with melted Havarti and American Cheese

Rella's Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$9.50

Pimento Cheese and Red Pepper Jelly Melted and bacon on Grilled Bread

Salads

Chef Salad

$11.25

Crisp romaine lettuce, sliced ham, sliced turkey, hard-boiled egg, cheddar cheese, cherry tomatoes, and onion

Cobb Salad

$11.25

Crisp romaine lettuce, chicken, bacon, hard-boiled egg, cheddar cheese, cherry tomatoes, and onion

Harvest Salad

$11.25

Crisp romaine lettuce, chicken, mandarin oranges, strawberries, blueberries, granola, pecans, dried cranberries, cherry tomatoes, and onion

Caesar Salad

$7.25

Crisp romaine lettuce, croutons, shredded parmesan cheese, cherry tomatoes, onions

Artisan Pizzas - 10"

Cheese Pizza

$9.50

Garlic brushed crust with Red sauce, Grated parmesan and Mozzarella cheese

Pepperoni Pizza

$10.50

Garlic brushed crust with Red sauce, Grated parmesan, Mozzarella cheese and Pepperoni

Sausage and Pepperoni Pizza

$11.00

Garlic brushed crust with Red sauce, Grated parmesan, Mozzarella cheese, Sausage and Pepperoni

Meat Lovers Pizza

$13.50

Garlic brushed crust with Red sauce, Grated parmesan, Mozzarella cheese, Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon

Supreme Pizza

$13.50

Garlic brushed crust with Red sauce, Grated parmesan, Mozzarella cheese Pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, kalamata olives

Veggie Pizza

$12.00

Garlic brushed crust with Red sauce, Grated parmesan, Mozzarella cheese Spinach, green peppers, onions, tomatoes ,kalamata olives, mushrooms

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$13.00

White meat chicken, BBQ sauce, mozzarella and parmesan

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$13.00

White meat chicken, buffalo sauce, mozzarella and parmesan, ranch drizzle

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$13.50

White meat chicken, bacon, mozzarella and parmesan, ranch drizzle

Mediterranean Pizza

$13.50

Garlic brushed crust with Spinach, tomatoes, onions, kalamata olives, feta cheese, mozzarella and parmesan

Kids Meals

Macaroni and Cheese Kids Meal

$7.00

Mac and Cheese with a cookie, juice box or milk and your choice of fries, Gogurt or fruit.

Chicken Tenders Kids Meal

$7.00

Chicken Tenders with a cookie, juice box or milk and your choice of fries, Gogurt or fruit.

Grilled Cheese Sandwich Meal

$7.00

Grilled cheese sandwich with a cookie, juice box or milk and your choice of fries, Gogurt or fruit.

Sides

Mac & Cheese (Soup Container)

$5.50

Potato Salad

$2.00

Pasta Salad

$2.00

Mac and Cheese (Small Size)

$2.00

Fries

$3.50

Side Salad

$3.50

Fruit & Yogurt Parfait

$4.50

Fruit Cup

$4.50

Funnel Fries

$5.50

Funnel Fries with Powder Sugar

Chips

$0.75

Drinks/Specialty Drinks

Brewed Coffee

Decaf Coffee

$2.29+

LJ Beaners Blend

$2.29+

Light roast blend- our very own blend of various coffee beans

Sumatra (Dark Roast)

$2.29+

Our dark roast blend

Drinks

Bottled Water

$2.00

Bottle Soda

$2.25

Gatorade

$2.50

Large sized

Milk

$2.00

16 oz

Orange Juice

$2.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.29+

Steamed milk with chocolate sauce

Peppermint Hot Chocolate

$3.49+

Steamed milk with chocolate sauce and peppermint syrup

Protein Shake

$5.79

Peanut butter, banana, protein powder, mocha flavor, almond milk, and ice blended in a 20 ounce cup

Lemonade and S.F. Strawberry Lemonade 20oz Bottle

$2.25

Celsius

$3.00

Pup Cup

$0.50

Brewed Ice Tea

$2.00+

Iced Tea(Not brewed)

$2.50

Rockstar

$3.00

Espresso Drinks

All espresso drinks come with 2 shots of espresso

Espresso

$3.89

2 shots of Espresso

Americano

$4.29+

2 shots of our Espresso diluted in hot water

Latte

$4.49+

Steamed milk with 2 shots of Espresso.

Flavored Latte

$4.99+

Steamed milk with 2 shots of espresso and your choice of syrup flavor.

Cappuccino

$4.69+

Extra frothy steamed milk and 2 shots of espresso

Flavored Cappuccino

$4.99+

Extra frothy steamed milk with 2 shots of espresso and your choice of syrup flavor.

Caramel Macchiato

$4.99+

Steamed milk with 2 shots of espresso, caramel, and vanilla syrup

Mocha

$4.99+

Steamed milk with 2 shots of Espresso and Chocolate Sauce

White Chocolate Mocha

$4.99+

Steamed milk with 2 shots of Espresso and White Chocolate Sauce

Apple Pie Latte

$4.99+

Apple, Cookie Butter

Blackberry Lavender White Chocolate Latte

$5.39+

White Chocolate, Blackberry, and Lavender

Blueberry Muffin Latte

$4.99+

Blueberry and Cookie Butter

Caramel Apple Latte

$4.99+

Apple, Caramel, Brown Sugar Cinnamon

Chai Latte (with Espresso)

$4.99+

Steamed milk with 2 shots espresso and Chai syrup. *Can be espresso free*

Chocolate Covered Cherry Latte

$4.99+

Chocolate and Cherry

Coconut Cream Pie Latte

$4.99+

Coconut and French Vanilla

Creme Brulee Latte

$5.19+

Caramel, Vanilla, Half and Half

German Choc. Cake Latte

$5.19+

Steamed milk with 2 shots of espresso, chocolate, caramel, butter pecan, and coconut syrup.

Jelly Doughnut Latte

$4.99+

Steamed milk with 2 shots of espresso, white chocolate and choice of blackberry, blueberry, strawberry or raspberry.

King Cake Latte

$4.99+

Brown Sugar, Cinnamon, Caramel

Oatmeal Cookie Latte

$4.99+

Irish Cream, Cinnamon, and Caramel

Smores Latte

$4.99+

Marshmallow, chocolate

Snickerdoodle Latte

$4.99+

Brown sugar cinnamon

Sticky Bun Latte

$5.19+

Steamed milk with 2 shots of Espresso, vanilla, caramel and cinnamon syrup.

White Choc. Macadamia Cookie Latte

$4.99+

Macadamia Nut, White Chocolate

Steamers

Chai Tea (No espresso)

$3.89+

Mystic Mustang

$3.89+

Steamed Milk with Chocolate and Caramel flavoring

Panther Pride

$3.89+

Steamed Milk with Vanilla Flavoring

Soaring Eagle

$3.89+

Steamed Milk with Butterscotch Flavoring

Refreshers

Strawberry Acai

$3.75+

Watermelon Cucumber Mint

$3.75+

Wildberry Hibiscus

$3.75+

Dragon Fruit Lychee

$3.75+

Blood Orange Coconut Ginger

$3.75+

Peach Mango

$3.75+

Smoothies

Strawberry Smoothie

$5.29+

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$5.29+

Four Berry Smoothie

$5.29+

Mango Smoothie

$5.29+

Pineapple Paradise Smoothie

$5.29+

Frappes

Caramel Frappe

$5.19+

Cupcake Frappe

$5.19+

Mocha Frappe

$5.19+

Peanut Butter "JOY" Cup Frappe

$5.19+

Vanilla Bean Frappe

$5.19+

Strawberry Frappe

$5.19+

Cookies and Cream Frappe

$5.19+

Nitro/ Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.25+

Nitro Cold Brew

$5.19+

Bakery

Brownies/Bars

Peanut Butter Brownie

$3.85

Fudge Brownie topped with our popular peanut butter buttercream

Lemon Bar

$3.85Out of stock

Shortbread crust baked with a lemon filling and topped with powdered sugar

Truffle Brownie

$3.25Out of stock

Rich and Fudgy brownie

Cake Pops/Confections/ Dessert Parfaits

Banana Pudding Parfait

$4.50

Parfait with banana pudding, graham cracker crumbs and whipped cream

Chocolate Cake Pops

$2.50

Chocolate cake pop

Chocolate Covered Oreo

$2.00

Chocolate covered oreo cookie

Chocolate Covered Oreo Pop

$2.50Out of stock

Chocolate covered oreo cookie pop

Cookies and Cream Dessert Parfait

$4.50

Layers of Chocolate cake, chocolate pudding, and a Oreo cookie with whipped cream

Macrons(6PK)

$13.50

6 pack with 3- strawberry & 3 vanilla latte macrons.

Vanilla Cake Pops

$2.50

Vanilla cake pop

White Chocolate Oreo

$2.00

White Chocolate covered oreo cookie

White Chocolate Oreo Pop

$2.50Out of stock

White chocolate covered oreo cookie pop

Cookies/Cupcakes/Cakes/Cheesecakes

Black and White XL Cookie

$3.00

XL Vanilla Cake Cookie with 1/2 Fudge and 1/2 Vanilla Icing

Boston Cream Cupcake

$3.85Out of stock

Jumbo vanilla cupcake filled with Bavarian cream and topped with chocolate buttercream.

Caramel Apple Cheesecake

$3.85

Graham cracker crust with a fresh caramel apple filling topped with vanilla cheesecake and a dollop of whipped cream.

Cherry Limeade Cupcake

$3.85

Lime flavored cupcake topped with a cherry buttercream.

Chocolate Chip XL

$3.50Out of stock

Jumbo sized buttery cookie filled with Milk Chocolate Chips.

Chocolate Whoopie Pie

$4.25

Chocolate whoopie pies filled with vanilla buttercream, drizzled with white chocolate and fun rainbow sprinkles.

Lady Bug Chocolate Cupcake

$3.85

Chocolate cupcake topped with vanilla buttercream to look like a fun lady bug.

M&M XL

$3.50Out of stock

Jumbo sized buttery cookie filled with M&M candies.

Mixed Berry Tart

$4.25

Flaky crust filled with a mixed berry compote drizzled with white chocolate.

Orange Creamsicle Cupcake

$3.85Out of stock

Vanilla & orange flavored cake batter swirled topped with creamy vanilla frosting.

Peanut Butter Cheesecake

$4.50

Individual sized peanut butter cheesecake with a cookie crust and topped with chocolate ganache

Rainbow Sprinkle Layer Cake

$5.50Out of stock

6 layers of vanilla cake with rainbow sprinkles baked into the batter. Topped with vanilla buttercream frosting.

Reese Pieces XL

$3.50Out of stock

Jumbo sized Peanut Butter Cookie filled with Milk Chocolate Chips and Reese's Pieces Candies.

Smiley Face Sugar Cookies

$2.50Out of stock

Light buttery and cream cheese sugar cookie with royal icing.

Crumb Cakes/Muffins

Carrot Cake Muffin

$3.50

Carrot Cake Yogurt muffin with cream cheese filling

Double Chocolate Muffin

$3.50

Chocolate yogurt muffin filled with chocolate chips.

Apple Crumb Cake

$3.85

Apple cake topped with a cinnamon crumb topping.

Donuts

Chocolate Iced Long John with White Cream Filling Donut

$2.50Out of stock

Yeast long john donut filled with white cream and topped with chocolate icing.

Chocolate Sprinkle Donut

$1.50Out of stock

Chocolate cake donut topped with chocolate icing and sprinkles.

Glazed Jelly Filled

$1.85

Raspberry Jelly filled yeast donut with honey glaze

Vanilla Blueberry Donut

$1.50

Blueberry cake donut topped with vanilla icing & blue sprinkles.

Gluten Free/Vegan

Gluten Free Chocolate Explosion Cookie

$2.50

Gluten Free Cinnamon Burst Cookie

$2.50

Gluten Free Fudge Indulgence Cookie

$2.50

Gluten Free Lemon Dream Cookie

$2.50

Pastries/Scones

unsweetened or lightly sweetened biscuit-like pastry, flavored in a variety of flavors

Almond Bear Claw

$2.50Out of stock

Almond filled bear claw drizzled with a vanilla glaze drizzle and sliced almonds.

Apple Fritter

$3.00Out of stock

Extra Large Fritter packed full of apples dipped in our honey glaze

Apple Turnover

$3.25Out of stock

Flaky Pastry filled with apple filling topped with vanilla glaze drizzle

Blueberry Turnover

$3.25Out of stock

Flaky Pastry filled with blueberry filling topped with vanilla glaze drizzle

Caramel Apple Turnover

$3.25Out of stock

Flaky Pastry filled with caramel apple filling topped with vanilla glaze drizzle

Cinnamon Roll with Cream Cheese Frosting

$4.00Out of stock

Jumbo Cinnamon roll with cream cheese icing

Cinnamon Roll with Vanilla Glaze

$3.95Out of stock

Jumbo Cinnamon roll with vanilla glaze

Cream Cheese & Cherry Danish

$3.75Out of stock

Flaky pastry with creamy cream cheese and Cherry compote danish filled topped with a drizzle of our vanilla glaze

Cream Cheese & Lemon Danish

$3.75Out of stock

Flaky pastry with creamy cream cheese and lemon compote danish filled topped with a drizzle of our vanilla glaze

Cream Cheese Danish

$3.50

Flaky pastry with creamy cream cheese danish filled topped with a drizzle of our vanilla glaze

Eclair

$1.85

Bavarian filled pastry with a rich chocolate frosting

Mixed Berry Tart

$4.25

Artisan pie tart with baked mixed berries, sweet glaze and white chocolate drizzle

Mocha Scone

$3.95

Chocolate espresso infused scone with milk chocolate chips and drizzled with our vanilla glaze.

Strawberry Scone

$3.95Out of stock

Buttery Scone filled with fresh strawberries and a vanilla glaze drizzle

Strawberry Turnover

$3.25

Flaky Pastry filled with strawberry filling topped with vanilla glaze drizzle

Sweet Potato Biscuit

$1.50

Fresh made from scratch sweet & savory sweet potato biscuit.

Market

Candy

Airhead

$0.25

Candy Stick

$0.45

Cotton Candy

$1.50

Cow Tales

$0.50

Extra Gum

$3.00

Fudge

$7.95

Gummy Bakery Shop

$2.50

Gummy Kabob

$4.00

Gummy Pizza

$0.50

Laffy Taffy Rope

$0.50

Laffy Taffy Stick

Nerds Rope Rainbow

$1.50

Now and Later

$0.35

Peanut M&Ms

$1.75

Reese's Cup

$1.75

Ring Pop

$0.50

Rock Candy Stick

$1.35

Smarties Candy Necklace

$0.75

Snickers

$1.75

Super Blow Pop

$0.50

Warhead Sour Taffy

$1.75

Yummy-Lix Gourmet Lollipop

$1.00

Zotz Candy String

$0.50

Starbursts

$1.75

Chewy SweeTarts

$1.75

T-shirts and Hats

Adulthood Shirt

$20.00

All Peopled Out Shirt

$22.00

Be Kind Hat

$20.00

Beach Happy Shirt sm,med,lg,xl

$20.00

Beach Happy Shirt XXL

$20.00

Coffee & Jesus Med, Lg,XL,XXL,XXXL

$22.00

Distressed Floral Pray Shirt sm,med,lg,xl

$20.00

Dog Mom Hat

$20.00

Eat Sleep Take Kids to Sports Hat

$20.00

Everyone Was Thinking It Hat

$20.00

Fueled by Iced Coffee and Anxiety Shirt

$20.00

Girl You Got Jesus You Can Do This Shirt sm,med,lg,xl

$20.00

Half Teacher Half Coffee Shirt med, lg, XL

$20.00

Hiking is My Therapy Shirt sm,med,lg,XL

$20.00

Living on Prayer Hat

$20.00

Love them Anyway Shirt sm,med,lg,xl

$20.00

Make Heaven Crowded Shirt sm,med,lg,xl

$20.00

Mama Ball Cap Camo Hat

$20.00

Mama Needs Coffee shirt sm,med,lg,xl

$20.00

Mama Vibes shirt sm,med,lg,xl

$20.00

Mountain Happy Shirt sm,med,lg,xl

$20.00

Mountain Happy Shirt XXL

$22.00

Moyock NC Hat

$20.00

N.C Shirts med,lg,xl

$20.00

Pray V-Neck S, M, L, XL

$22.00

Raised on 90's Country Shirt

$20.00

Rockin the I have kids look Shirt

$22.00

Salty Soul shirt sm,med,lg,xl

$22.00

Small Town Girl Hat

$20.00

Speak the Name of Jesus Shirt sm,med,lg,xl

$20.00

Speak the Name of Jesus Shirt XXL

$22.00

Sunrise Sunset Hat

$20.00

Sunshine with a Little Hurricane Hat

$20.00

Jewelry

Amazonite Cross Bracelet

$11.00

Angel Wings Necklace

$35.00

Blessing Necklace

$35.00

Blue Enamel Cross RIng 6,8

$11.00

Faith Scripture Encouragement Necklace

$35.00

Gold You Matter Ring 6,7

$11.00

Jeremiah 29:11 Bracelet

$20.00

K'Lani Hair Tie Bracelet

$15.00

Mama with Cross Necklace

$28.00

Morganite Cross Bracelet

$11.00

New Deep Waters Necklace

$25.00

Sandstone Cross Bracelet

$11.00

Seashell Cross Necklace

$20.00

Silver Faith over Fear Ring 6,7,8,5

$11.00

Upon the Waters Matthew 14:29 Necklace

$20.00

Always Near Angels- Youth Necklace

$30.00

It is Well Necklace

$30.00

Stickers and JavaSok

Cow Print JavaSok

$8.95

Leopard JavaSok

$8.95

Mermaid JavaSok

$8.95

Black JavaSok

$8.95

Succulents JavaSok

$8.95

Stickers

$3.00

Jams/Jellies/Jars/Meatsticks

Apple Butter

$5.25

Black Raspberry Seedless Jam

$8.75

Blackberry Seedless Jam

$4.75

Bread and Butter Pickles

$5.50

Cherry Jam

$5.75

Corn Relish

$5.50

Elderberry Jelly

$4.75

Hot Bacon Sauce

$5.50

Hot Pepper Mustard

$6.50

Hot Strawberry Jam

$5.75

Peach Jam

$5.75

Peach Salsa

$5.50

Pickled Sausage

$2.00

Southern Sunshine Jam

$4.75

Strawberry Butter

$6.25

Strawberry Jam

$4.75

Sweet Jalepenos

$5.75

Triple Berry Jam

$4.75

Wildflower Honey

$7.00

Mugs/Tumblers

Mugsby Travel Mug

$18.00

Handwarmer Mug

$15.00

Ceramic Mug

$13.00

20 oz. Travel Mug

$18.00

30 oz. Travel Mug

$20.00

Market Cooler

Cold Plates

$10.50

Walnut Chicken Salad on a bed of Lettuce, potato Salad with fresh fruit.

Take & Bake

Our homemade Chicken Pot Pie is a flaky pie crust filled with vegetables, chicken and spices. Just egg wash and pop it in the oven tonight for dinner!

Chicken Pot Pie

$19.99

Flaky pie crust with creamy filling of grilled chicken, veggies, cheese, & spices. Instructions on how to Bake are labeled.

Ice

7 lb. Bag

$3.00

Nuts

Peanut Brittle 8 oz.

$5.00

Cashew Brittle 8 oz.

$5.50

Ice Cream

Ice Cream Bar

Chocolate Eclair

$2.00

Strawberry Shortcake

$2.00

Ice Cream Sandwich

$2.00

Cookie Sandwich

$2.00

Crunch

$2.00

Pushpops

$1.75
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

155 Survey Road, Suite C, Moyock, NC 27958

