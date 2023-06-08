LJ Beaners Bakery, Cafe, and Market
155 Survey Road
Suite C
Moyock, NC 27958
Lunch/Dinner
Appetizers
Basket of Fries
Loaded Fries
Fries covered in beer cheese and bacon with a side of sour cream and ranch
Onion Rings
Onion rings with a side of pub sauce.
Garlic Breaded Cheese Curds
Garlic breaded cheese curds with a side of marinara.
Fried Pickles
Fried pickles with a side of ranch
Sandwiches/Wraps/Subs
Chicken Salad
Loaded with tender chunks of chicken, cranberries, chopped walnuts, celery, mayonnaise, spices, lettuce, tomato, and onion.
Beaner Club
Turkey, ham, bacon, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo on toasted bread
BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on toasted bread
Reuben
Hot pastrami, swiss cheese, sauerkraut and thousand island dressing on grilled rye bread
Max's Ham Sub
Ham, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo, on a sub roll
JoJo's Turkey Sub
Turkey, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and mayo on a sub roll
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken chunks, chopped romaine lettuce, and parmesan cheese tossed in Caesar dressing rolled up in a spinach & herb wrap
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Grilled chicken chunks, bacon, chopped romaine lettuce, cheddar cheese, tomato and Ranch dressing rolled up in a spinach & herb wrap
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken chunks, shredded cheese and romaine covered in buffalo sauce and ranch dressing rolled up in a spinach & herb wrap
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Crispy Buffalo Chicken tossed in buffalo sauce topped with provolone cheese, ranch, lettuce, tomato and onion on a croissant bun
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Grilled Cheese with melted Havarti and American Cheese
Rella's Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Pimento Cheese and Red Pepper Jelly Melted and bacon on Grilled Bread
Salads
Chef Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce, sliced ham, sliced turkey, hard-boiled egg, cheddar cheese, cherry tomatoes, and onion
Cobb Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce, chicken, bacon, hard-boiled egg, cheddar cheese, cherry tomatoes, and onion
Harvest Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce, chicken, mandarin oranges, strawberries, blueberries, granola, pecans, dried cranberries, cherry tomatoes, and onion
Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce, croutons, shredded parmesan cheese, cherry tomatoes, onions
Artisan Pizzas - 10"
Cheese Pizza
Garlic brushed crust with Red sauce, Grated parmesan and Mozzarella cheese
Pepperoni Pizza
Garlic brushed crust with Red sauce, Grated parmesan, Mozzarella cheese and Pepperoni
Sausage and Pepperoni Pizza
Garlic brushed crust with Red sauce, Grated parmesan, Mozzarella cheese, Sausage and Pepperoni
Meat Lovers Pizza
Garlic brushed crust with Red sauce, Grated parmesan, Mozzarella cheese, Pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon
Supreme Pizza
Garlic brushed crust with Red sauce, Grated parmesan, Mozzarella cheese Pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, kalamata olives
Veggie Pizza
Garlic brushed crust with Red sauce, Grated parmesan, Mozzarella cheese Spinach, green peppers, onions, tomatoes ,kalamata olives, mushrooms
BBQ Chicken Pizza
White meat chicken, BBQ sauce, mozzarella and parmesan
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
White meat chicken, buffalo sauce, mozzarella and parmesan, ranch drizzle
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
White meat chicken, bacon, mozzarella and parmesan, ranch drizzle
Mediterranean Pizza
Garlic brushed crust with Spinach, tomatoes, onions, kalamata olives, feta cheese, mozzarella and parmesan
Kids Meals
Macaroni and Cheese Kids Meal
Mac and Cheese with a cookie, juice box or milk and your choice of fries, Gogurt or fruit.
Chicken Tenders Kids Meal
Chicken Tenders with a cookie, juice box or milk and your choice of fries, Gogurt or fruit.
Grilled Cheese Sandwich Meal
Grilled cheese sandwich with a cookie, juice box or milk and your choice of fries, Gogurt or fruit.
Sides
Drinks/Specialty Drinks
Brewed Coffee
Drinks
Bottled Water
Bottle Soda
Gatorade
Large sized
Milk
16 oz
Orange Juice
Hot Chocolate
Steamed milk with chocolate sauce
Peppermint Hot Chocolate
Steamed milk with chocolate sauce and peppermint syrup
Protein Shake
Peanut butter, banana, protein powder, mocha flavor, almond milk, and ice blended in a 20 ounce cup
Lemonade and S.F. Strawberry Lemonade 20oz Bottle
Celsius
Pup Cup
Brewed Ice Tea
Iced Tea(Not brewed)
Rockstar
Espresso Drinks
Espresso
2 shots of Espresso
Americano
2 shots of our Espresso diluted in hot water
Latte
Steamed milk with 2 shots of Espresso.
Flavored Latte
Steamed milk with 2 shots of espresso and your choice of syrup flavor.
Cappuccino
Extra frothy steamed milk and 2 shots of espresso
Flavored Cappuccino
Extra frothy steamed milk with 2 shots of espresso and your choice of syrup flavor.
Caramel Macchiato
Steamed milk with 2 shots of espresso, caramel, and vanilla syrup
Mocha
Steamed milk with 2 shots of Espresso and Chocolate Sauce
White Chocolate Mocha
Steamed milk with 2 shots of Espresso and White Chocolate Sauce
Apple Pie Latte
Apple, Cookie Butter
Blackberry Lavender White Chocolate Latte
White Chocolate, Blackberry, and Lavender
Blueberry Muffin Latte
Blueberry and Cookie Butter
Caramel Apple Latte
Apple, Caramel, Brown Sugar Cinnamon
Chai Latte (with Espresso)
Steamed milk with 2 shots espresso and Chai syrup. *Can be espresso free*
Chocolate Covered Cherry Latte
Chocolate and Cherry
Coconut Cream Pie Latte
Coconut and French Vanilla
Creme Brulee Latte
Caramel, Vanilla, Half and Half
German Choc. Cake Latte
Steamed milk with 2 shots of espresso, chocolate, caramel, butter pecan, and coconut syrup.
Jelly Doughnut Latte
Steamed milk with 2 shots of espresso, white chocolate and choice of blackberry, blueberry, strawberry or raspberry.
King Cake Latte
Brown Sugar, Cinnamon, Caramel
Oatmeal Cookie Latte
Irish Cream, Cinnamon, and Caramel
Smores Latte
Marshmallow, chocolate
Snickerdoodle Latte
Brown sugar cinnamon
Sticky Bun Latte
Steamed milk with 2 shots of Espresso, vanilla, caramel and cinnamon syrup.
White Choc. Macadamia Cookie Latte
Macadamia Nut, White Chocolate
Steamers
Refreshers
Smoothies
Frappes
Nitro/ Cold Brew
Bakery
Brownies/Bars
Cake Pops/Confections/ Dessert Parfaits
Banana Pudding Parfait
Parfait with banana pudding, graham cracker crumbs and whipped cream
Chocolate Cake Pops
Chocolate cake pop
Chocolate Covered Oreo
Chocolate covered oreo cookie
Chocolate Covered Oreo Pop
Chocolate covered oreo cookie pop
Cookies and Cream Dessert Parfait
Layers of Chocolate cake, chocolate pudding, and a Oreo cookie with whipped cream
Macrons(6PK)
6 pack with 3- strawberry & 3 vanilla latte macrons.
Vanilla Cake Pops
Vanilla cake pop
White Chocolate Oreo
White Chocolate covered oreo cookie
White Chocolate Oreo Pop
White chocolate covered oreo cookie pop
Cookies/Cupcakes/Cakes/Cheesecakes
Black and White XL Cookie
XL Vanilla Cake Cookie with 1/2 Fudge and 1/2 Vanilla Icing
Boston Cream Cupcake
Jumbo vanilla cupcake filled with Bavarian cream and topped with chocolate buttercream.
Caramel Apple Cheesecake
Graham cracker crust with a fresh caramel apple filling topped with vanilla cheesecake and a dollop of whipped cream.
Cherry Limeade Cupcake
Lime flavored cupcake topped with a cherry buttercream.
Chocolate Chip XL
Jumbo sized buttery cookie filled with Milk Chocolate Chips.
Chocolate Whoopie Pie
Chocolate whoopie pies filled with vanilla buttercream, drizzled with white chocolate and fun rainbow sprinkles.
Lady Bug Chocolate Cupcake
Chocolate cupcake topped with vanilla buttercream to look like a fun lady bug.
M&M XL
Jumbo sized buttery cookie filled with M&M candies.
Mixed Berry Tart
Flaky crust filled with a mixed berry compote drizzled with white chocolate.
Orange Creamsicle Cupcake
Vanilla & orange flavored cake batter swirled topped with creamy vanilla frosting.
Peanut Butter Cheesecake
Individual sized peanut butter cheesecake with a cookie crust and topped with chocolate ganache
Rainbow Sprinkle Layer Cake
6 layers of vanilla cake with rainbow sprinkles baked into the batter. Topped with vanilla buttercream frosting.
Reese Pieces XL
Jumbo sized Peanut Butter Cookie filled with Milk Chocolate Chips and Reese's Pieces Candies.
Smiley Face Sugar Cookies
Light buttery and cream cheese sugar cookie with royal icing.
Crumb Cakes/Muffins
Donuts
Chocolate Iced Long John with White Cream Filling Donut
Yeast long john donut filled with white cream and topped with chocolate icing.
Chocolate Sprinkle Donut
Chocolate cake donut topped with chocolate icing and sprinkles.
Glazed Jelly Filled
Raspberry Jelly filled yeast donut with honey glaze
Vanilla Blueberry Donut
Blueberry cake donut topped with vanilla icing & blue sprinkles.
Gluten Free/Vegan
Pastries/Scones
Almond Bear Claw
Almond filled bear claw drizzled with a vanilla glaze drizzle and sliced almonds.
Apple Fritter
Extra Large Fritter packed full of apples dipped in our honey glaze
Apple Turnover
Flaky Pastry filled with apple filling topped with vanilla glaze drizzle
Blueberry Turnover
Flaky Pastry filled with blueberry filling topped with vanilla glaze drizzle
Caramel Apple Turnover
Flaky Pastry filled with caramel apple filling topped with vanilla glaze drizzle
Cinnamon Roll with Cream Cheese Frosting
Jumbo Cinnamon roll with cream cheese icing
Cinnamon Roll with Vanilla Glaze
Jumbo Cinnamon roll with vanilla glaze
Cream Cheese & Cherry Danish
Flaky pastry with creamy cream cheese and Cherry compote danish filled topped with a drizzle of our vanilla glaze
Cream Cheese & Lemon Danish
Flaky pastry with creamy cream cheese and lemon compote danish filled topped with a drizzle of our vanilla glaze
Cream Cheese Danish
Flaky pastry with creamy cream cheese danish filled topped with a drizzle of our vanilla glaze
Eclair
Bavarian filled pastry with a rich chocolate frosting
Mixed Berry Tart
Artisan pie tart with baked mixed berries, sweet glaze and white chocolate drizzle
Mocha Scone
Chocolate espresso infused scone with milk chocolate chips and drizzled with our vanilla glaze.
Strawberry Scone
Buttery Scone filled with fresh strawberries and a vanilla glaze drizzle
Strawberry Turnover
Flaky Pastry filled with strawberry filling topped with vanilla glaze drizzle
Sweet Potato Biscuit
Fresh made from scratch sweet & savory sweet potato biscuit.
Market
Candy
Airhead
Candy Stick
Cotton Candy
Cow Tales
Extra Gum
Fudge
Gummy Bakery Shop
Gummy Kabob
Gummy Pizza
Laffy Taffy Rope
Laffy Taffy Stick
Nerds Rope Rainbow
Now and Later
Peanut M&Ms
Reese's Cup
Ring Pop
Rock Candy Stick
Smarties Candy Necklace
Snickers
Super Blow Pop
Warhead Sour Taffy
Yummy-Lix Gourmet Lollipop
Zotz Candy String
Starbursts
Chewy SweeTarts
T-shirts and Hats
Adulthood Shirt
All Peopled Out Shirt
Be Kind Hat
Beach Happy Shirt sm,med,lg,xl
Beach Happy Shirt XXL
Coffee & Jesus Med, Lg,XL,XXL,XXXL
Distressed Floral Pray Shirt sm,med,lg,xl
Dog Mom Hat
Eat Sleep Take Kids to Sports Hat
Everyone Was Thinking It Hat
Fueled by Iced Coffee and Anxiety Shirt
Girl You Got Jesus You Can Do This Shirt sm,med,lg,xl
Half Teacher Half Coffee Shirt med, lg, XL
Hiking is My Therapy Shirt sm,med,lg,XL
Living on Prayer Hat
Love them Anyway Shirt sm,med,lg,xl
Make Heaven Crowded Shirt sm,med,lg,xl
Mama Ball Cap Camo Hat
Mama Needs Coffee shirt sm,med,lg,xl
Mama Vibes shirt sm,med,lg,xl
Mountain Happy Shirt sm,med,lg,xl
Mountain Happy Shirt XXL
Moyock NC Hat
N.C Shirts med,lg,xl
Pray V-Neck S, M, L, XL
Raised on 90's Country Shirt
Rockin the I have kids look Shirt
Salty Soul shirt sm,med,lg,xl
Small Town Girl Hat
Speak the Name of Jesus Shirt sm,med,lg,xl
Speak the Name of Jesus Shirt XXL
Sunrise Sunset Hat
Sunshine with a Little Hurricane Hat
Jewelry
Amazonite Cross Bracelet
Angel Wings Necklace
Blessing Necklace
Blue Enamel Cross RIng 6,8
Faith Scripture Encouragement Necklace
Gold You Matter Ring 6,7
Jeremiah 29:11 Bracelet
K'Lani Hair Tie Bracelet
Mama with Cross Necklace
Morganite Cross Bracelet
New Deep Waters Necklace
Sandstone Cross Bracelet
Seashell Cross Necklace
Silver Faith over Fear Ring 6,7,8,5
Upon the Waters Matthew 14:29 Necklace
Always Near Angels- Youth Necklace
It is Well Necklace
Stickers and JavaSok
Jams/Jellies/Jars/Meatsticks
Apple Butter
Black Raspberry Seedless Jam
Blackberry Seedless Jam
Bread and Butter Pickles
Cherry Jam
Corn Relish
Elderberry Jelly
Hot Bacon Sauce
Hot Pepper Mustard
Hot Strawberry Jam
Peach Jam
Peach Salsa
Pickled Sausage
Southern Sunshine Jam
Strawberry Butter
Strawberry Jam
Sweet Jalepenos
Triple Berry Jam
Wildflower Honey
Mugs/Tumblers
Market Cooler
Take & Bake
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
155 Survey Road, Suite C, Moyock, NC 27958