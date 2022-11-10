Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

LJ's Bistro and Bar Lake Stevens

1,961 Reviews

$$

430 91st Ave NE

Suite 1

Lake Stevens, WA 98258

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

To Go Burger
TO GO KIDS BURGER
To Go Broccoli

Salads

To Go Half Wedge

$8.75

baby iceberg, bacon, egg, crispy shallots, blue cheese crumbles, cherry tomato, and a creamy dill dressing

To Go Full Wedge

$15.75

Baby iceberg, bacon, egg, crispy shallots, blue cheese crumbles, cherry tomato, and creamy dill dressing

To Go Half Beet

$8.75

Roasted red and golden beets, arugula, almonds, citrus, balsamic vinaigrette

To Go Full Beet

$14.75

Roasted red and golden beets, arugula, almonds, citrus, balsamic vinaigrette

To Go Half House

$8.75

arugula and iceberg with focaccia croutons, red onion, cucumber, feta and choice of dressing (creamy dill, blue cheese, honey mustard, balsamic vinaigrette)

To Go Full House

$14.75

arugula and iceberg with focaccia croutons, red onion, cucumber, feta and choice of dressing (creamy dill, blue cheese, honey mustard, balsamic vinaigrette)

To Go Kale and Apple

$16.75

lacinato kale, brussels, radicchio, granny smith apple, spiced hazelnuts, farro, grana padano, pomegranate vinaigrette

Small Plates

Burrata

$15.00

ljs chili nut crunch, compressed stone fruit, toasts

Mac and Cheese

$13.00

To Go Adobo

$13.75

slow cooked Carlton farms pork belly, brown sugar soy glaze with a green papaya pickle salad

To Go Pork Belly sliders

$15.75

2 pork belly adobo sliders

To Go Bone Marrow

$17.75

roasted bone, caramelized shallot, herb salad, sherry, toasts

To Go Bread And Butter

$7.75

Pain de campagne with whipped butter and flake salt

To Go Broccoli

$13.75

roasted and tossed in harissa aioli with toasted almonds

To Go Brussels

$12.75

Chimichurri and Mama Lil's Peppers

To Go Burrata

$15.75

ljs chili nut crunch, compressed stone fruit, toasts

To Go Clams

$16.75

penn cove littleneck clams, fennel, coconut milk curry broth, toasted bread

To Go Fries

$9.75

handcut truffle fries with black truffle salt and white truffle aioli

To Go Karage Chicken

$14.75

To Go Mac and Cheese

$13.75

Salmon Croquettes

$13.00Out of stock

3 salmon croquettes, napa cabbage and pickled watermelon slaw, cajun remoulade

To Go Roasted Kabocha Squash Soup

$11.75

labneh, "everything" spice cracker, hot honey

Ahi Tuna

$18.00Out of stock

Pepper-Crusted Ahi Tuna - $18 Sushi-grade Ahi, Sweet Corn Vinaigrette, Won-ton and Cocoa Nib Crumble, Winter Radishes

Steak Skewers

$16.00

Katsu Wagyu steak, Japanese milk bread, black garlic aioli, pickled red onions

Entrees

6oz Copper river salmon, summer vegetable succotash, eggplant puree

To Go Burger

$20.75

Snake River Farms wagyu beef, smoked gouda, aioli, bacon, hand cut fries, and house pickles

To Go Pappardelle

$26.75

mushroom pappardelle with a mix of shiitake, oyster and cremini mushrooms, in a creamed sherry sauce with thyme and tarragon and garlicky mustard greens with crumbles pinenuts over the top

To Go Jambalaya

$29.75

wild prawns, clams, chicken, and andouille sausage in spiced rice with creme fraiche

To Go Pork Chop

$28.75

pan seared Carlton Farms chop over smoked baby red potatoes and sauteed kale in a bacon mustard cream sauce

To Go Pan Seared Scallops

$36.75

with a miso-carrot puree, roasted thumbelina carrots, citrus, farro and a brown butter vinaigrette.

To Go Duck

$38.75

marys free range duck legs, grilled cabbage, apple chutney, cous cous, whipped garlic

Pesto Pappardelle

$28.00Out of stock

Pesto Pappardelle with housemade pork sausage (carleton Farms), calabrian chili, breadcrumbs and fresh grana padano - $28

Seafood Chowder

$31.00Out of stock

seafood chowder with sockeye salmon, prawn, red potatoes, bacon lardons, breadcrumbs

Steaks

Marble Score 9+, Ranger Cattle

12oz Wagyu Bavette

$72.00

marble score 9, ranger cattle, served with spanish compound butter, garlic-parmesan mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables.

TO GO 8 OZ PETITE

$33.75

grilled and served with compound butter, garlic-parmesan mashed potato, and seasonal vegetable

TO GO 8 OZ FILET

$46.75

grilled and served with compound butter, garlic-parmesan mashed potato, and seasonal vegetable

TO GO 20 OZ RIBEYE

$74.75

grilled and served with compound butter, garlic-parmesan mashed potato, and seasonal vegetable Tonight (3\2\21) our Rib Eye is 16 ounces.

TO GO BAVETTE

$72.75

marble score 9, ranger cattle, served with spanish compound butter, garlic-parmesan mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables.

9oz Zabaton

$70.00Out of stock

9 oz Wagyu Zabaton - $70 Black Garlic Soubise, Sweet Potato Gnocchi, Roasted Shallot, Shishito Pepper

Kid's Menu

TO GO KIDS BURGER

$7.75

one mini wagyu burger, with cheese and aioli

TO GO KIDS MAC AND CHEESE

$7.75

TO GO KIDS STEAK

$12.75

4 oz petite steak with mashed potatoes and veggies

Dessert

Olive oil cake

$9.00

olive oil cake with poached rhubarb and a pistachio custard (vegan)

Carrot Cake

$11.00

To Go Bread Pudding

$9.75

caramelized apples, golden raisins, apple bourbon caramel, and whip cream

To Go Creme Brulee

$5.75

cardamom, burnt sugar, and candied pepitas

To Go Cheesecake

$9.75

lemon vanilla cheesecake with graham crumble and lemon curd

To Go Olive Oil Cake

$9.50

To Go Carrot Cake

$11.75

9" Cheesecake To Go (requires 48 hour notice)

$40.00

A 9" housemade cheesecake on a graham crust served in a cake box to go. All orders require 48 hours notice. Please type in when you would like us to have it ready!

Dessert Fee

$2.00

Vegan Menu

TO GO CAULIFLOWER STEAK

$21.75

pepper crusted and roasted cauliflower with smoked baby red potatoes, vegetables, and mushrooms in a red wine glaze

TO GO VEGAN MAC AND CHEESE

$21.75

cavatappi pasta with caramelized onion and cashew cheese

TO GO VEGAN BROCCOLI

$13.75

roasted and tossed in harissa with toasted almonds

TO GO VEGAN BEET HALF

$7.75

roasted red and golden beets, arugula, almonds, citrus, and balsamic vinaigrette with cashew cheese

TO GO VEGAN BEET FULL

$12.75

roasted red and golden beets, arugula, almonds, citrus, and balsamic vinaigrette with cashew cheese

TO GO VEGAN BRUSSELS

$12.75

TO GO VEGAN FRIES

$9.75

Beer

Coors Light

$4.00Out of stock

PBR Can

$4.00Out of stock

Corona

$5.00Out of stock

Teiton Cider

$6.00

Teiton Apricot Cider

$6.00

Clausthaler Non-Alcoholic

$5.00

St Pauli

$4.00Out of stock

Glutenberg IPA (GF)

$7.00

House Cocktails

Hey Rickey

$11.00

Lavender Lemon Drop

$12.00

Our Sidecar

$13.00

Smoked Manhattan

$15.00

Sun in the Rain

$14.00

'Goes In the Sand

$14.00

rums, mango, citrus, orgeat, pomagranate liqueur

RDMP

$12.00

Mocktails

Kiwi Basil Sour

$10.00

Ginger Snappy

$9.00

Basic(er) Itch

$10.00

Growlers TO-GO

LemonDrop Growler

$40.00

One hour notice required

Lavender LemonDrop Growler

$45.00

one hour notice required

Our Sidecar Growler

$65.00

one hour notice required

Smoked Manhattan Growler

$65.00

one hour notice required

Dealers Choice Growler

Please leave us your number so we can call you to discuss. 24 hour notice required.

CATERING

DEPOSIT PATIO

$300.00

DEPOSIT BUYOUT

$1,500.00

DEPOSIT SUITE 2

$500.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markDigital Payments
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 1:30 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 1:30 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 1:30 pm
Restaurant info

New American Cuisine and Craft Cocktails

Website

Location

430 91st Ave NE, Suite 1, Lake Stevens, WA 98258

Directions

Gallery
LJ's Bistro and Bar image
Banner pic
LJ's Bistro and Bar image

Similar restaurants in your area

Ram - Lake Stevens
orange starNo Reviews
9020 Market Place Lake Stevens, WA 98258
View restaurantnext
Trails End Taphouse & Restaurant
orange star4.3 • 1,164
511 Maple Ave Snohomish, WA 98290
View restaurantnext
Andy's Fish House - 1229 1st St
orange star4.8 • 333
1229 1st St Snohomish, WA 98290
View restaurantnext
Ram - Marysville
orange starNo Reviews
10520 Quil Ceda Blvd Tulalip, WA 98271
View restaurantnext
The Lodge Sports Grille - Mukilteo
orange star4.2 • 1,332
7928 Mukilteo Speedway Mukilteo, WA 98275
View restaurantnext
Tapped Mukilteo
orange starNo Reviews
10809 Mukilteo Speedway Mukilteo, WA 98275
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Lake Stevens

Rustic Cork Wine Bar - Lake Stevens
orange star4.6 • 103
901 Frontier Circle E Lake Stevens, WA 98258
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lake Stevens
Marysville
review star
Avg 3.8 (8 restaurants)
Snohomish
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Everett
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Mukilteo
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Stanwood
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Lynnwood
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Bothell
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Freeland
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston