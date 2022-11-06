Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

LJ's Cafe 88 Lowell St

3 Reviews

88 Lowell Street

Methuen, MA 01844

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Breakfast sandwich sausage-egg-cheese
Hungry Man
Breakfast sandwich bacon-egg-cheese

American breakfast / desayuno Americano

Delicious breakfast served with home fries, eggs, choice of meat, and toast Desayuno viene con papas, huevos, la carne que escoja y pan tostado

1 egg breakfast / desayuno con 1 huevo

$3.99

Delicious breakfast served with home fries, eggs, choice of meat, and toast Desayuno viene con papas, huevos, la carne que escoja y pan tostado

2 eggs breakfast / desayuno con 2 huevos

$5.49

Delicious breakfast served with home fries, eggs, choice of meat, and toast Desayuno viene con papas, huevos, la carne que escoja y pan tostado

3 eggs breakfast / desayuno con 3 huevos

$5.99

Delicious breakfast served with home fries, eggs, choice of meat, and toast Desayuno viene con papas, huevos, la carne que escoja y pan tostado

Hungry Man

$10.99

Sausage and Cheese Omelette

$8.49

Bacon and Cheese Omelette

$8.49

Ham and Cheese Omelette

$8.49

Vegetable Omelette

$8.49

Meat Lover Omelette

$11.49

Pappas breakfast burrito

$9.99

Side of Home Fries

$2.99

Side of Bacon (2pc)

$3.50

Side of Sausage (2pc)

$3.00

Side of Ham (1pc)

$3.00

eggs any style

$1.00

breakfast sandwiches / sanduches de desayuno

Breakfast sandwich sausage-egg-cheese

$3.99

Breakfast sandwich bacon-egg-cheese

$3.99

Breakfast sandwich ham-egg-cheese

$3.99

Breakfast sandwich egg-cheese

$3.29

pancakes

pancakes regular

pancakes regular

$5.49+

pancake chocolate chip / con chispas de chocolate

$6.49+

pancake blueberry / con arandanos

$6.49+

M&M's Pancakes

$6.49+

Sandwiches

oven roasted pork sandwich / sanduche de pernil

$10.00

Oven roasted pork sandwich. We add lettuce, tomato, and avocado Sanduche de pernil. Viene con lechuga, tomate y aguacate

grilled chicken sandwich / sanduche de pollo a la plancha

$10.00

grilled chicken sandwich. We add lettuce, tomato, and avocado Sanduche de pollo a la plancha. Viene con lechuga, tomate y aguacate

Burritos-quesadillas-tacos

Steak Burrito

$9.99

Chicken Burrito

$8.99

Chorizo Burrito

$8.99

Steak Quesadilla

$9.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$8.99

Chorizo Quesadilla

$8.99

Steak Tacos

$9.99

Chicken Tacos

$8.99

Chorizo Tacos

$8.99

Finger foods

Chicken Wings with Fries

$10.99

Chicken Fingers with Fries

$10.49

Hamburguer & fries

$7.50

Cheeseburguer & fries

$8.00

salchipapa

$7.50

salchipapa mixta

$14.50

French Fries

$4.49

Onion Rings

$3.99

Yuca Fries

$4.99

Chips

$2.50

empanadas

cheese empanada / queso

$2.00

ham & cheese empanada / jamon con queso

$2.00

buffalo chicken empanada / pollo picante

$2.00

pepperoni & cheese empanada / peperoni y queso

$2.00

beef empanada / carne

$2.00

chicken empanada / pollo

$2.00

Bacon egg & cheese

$2.00

Guava and Cheese

$2.00

Ecuadorian Specialties

Bolon Queso

$6.00

Bolon Chicharon

$6.00

Bolon Mixto

$6.00

Tigrillo

$6.99

Humita con Queso

$3.50

Empanadas de Verde

$2.50

Tortilla de Choclo con Queso

$3.00

Bollo de Pescado

$10.00Out of stock

Homemade Bread and Sweets

croissant / enrollado

$1.75

sweet bread / pan de dulce

$1.75

Chocolate croissant / enrollado con chocolate

$2.50

Alfajores 5pk

$6.00

Tres Leches

$4.00

Bagels

plain bagel / bagel regular

$1.75

cinnamon raisin bagel / bagel con pasas y canela

$1.75

Everything Bagel

$1.75

Sesame Bagel

$1.75

Muffins

chololate muffin

$2.50

chocolate muffin

$2.50

blueberry muffin

$2.50

jugos

Freshly Squeezed Orange Juice

$4.00+

freshly squeezed orange juice jugo de naranja fresco

black raspberry / mora

$4.00

lulo / naranjilla

$4.00

mango

$4.00

passion fruit / maracuya

$4.00

pineapple / pina

$4.00

tree tomato / tomate

$4.00

guanabana / soursop

$4.00

Hot Drinks/ Iced Coffee

Medium Coffee

$2.00

Large Coffee

$3.00

Small Iced Coffee

$2.00

Large Iced Coffee

$3.50

Medium Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Large Hot Chocolate

$3.50

tea / te

horchata

$2.00

cedron

$2.00

hierba luisa

$2.00

canela

$2.00

manzanilla

$2.00

anis

$2.00

nevera

small water

$1.00

Tropicana Apple Juice

$2.50

tropicana OJ

$2.50

cranberry juice

$2.50

starbucks iced coffee

$2.50

Nesquick chocolate milk

$2.50

Nesquick Strawberry Milk

$2.50

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.50

Monsters

$2.50

Gatorade

$2.00

Redbull

$2.99

sodas 16 oz

$2.00

Jarritos

$2.00

Aloe vera

$2.50

Leche toni

$1.50

Lunch

Aroz con Menestra y Carne Asada

$16.00

Aroz con Menestra y Pollo Asado

$14.00

Aroz con Menestra y Pollo Apanado

$14.00

Churrasco

$17.50

Enselada con pollo al Grill

$12.00

Ensalada con Carne Asada

$14.00

Desserts

churros ( 2 piece )

$3.99

fried dough

$5.50

cake 3 leches

$4.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday5:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

88 Lowell Street, Methuen, MA 01844

Directions

Gallery
LJ's Cafe image
LJ's Cafe image
LJ's Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

Andiamo Restaurant, Bar + Cafe - Andiamo Andover
orange starNo Reviews
159 River Road Andover, MA 01810
View restaurantnext
Cafe Services @ Schneider Electric
orange starNo Reviews
800 Federal Street Andover, MA 01810
View restaurantnext
Good Day Cafe - North Andover
orange star4.3 • 585
19 High Street North Andover, MA 01845
View restaurantnext
Heav'nly Donuts - Dracut Rt. 110 - 592 Merrimack Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
592 Merrimack Avenue Dracut, MA 01826
View restaurantnext
Frobie's Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
101 Broadway Rd. Dracut, MA 01826
View restaurantnext
Eggroll Cafe - Lowell
orange star4.8 • 619
110 University Ave Lowell, MA 01854
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Methuen

The Millers Tavern
orange star4.2 • 673
105 Pleasant Valley St Methuen, MA 01844
View restaurantnext
Ellie's Farmhouse
orange star4.6 • 142
436 Broadway Methuen, MA 01844
View restaurantnext
Pica's Pub & Grill
orange star4.5 • 19
10 Ayers Village Rd Methuen, MA 01844
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Methuen
Lawrence
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
North Andover
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Andover
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Salem
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Dracut
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Haverhill
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Tewksbury
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Windham
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Lowell
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston