Soul Food
Lady Jay's Catering
All hours
|Sunday
|2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
AWARD WINNING SOUL FOOD! It all started from Grandma's love and Gods direction! We are serving Jesus on a platter, sharing Gods love through food! You can taste, love and seasoning in every bite. Our signature dishes are: Shrimp & Grits, Fried Chicken, Fried Fish, Mama Jays Chicken Salad, Our FAMOUS Mac & Cheese, Sweet Potatoes and our Greens. *We do not use pork products in our vegetables, we use smoked turkey in place of it.*
Location
216 W Washington St, Charles Town, WV 25414