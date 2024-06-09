Restaurant info

AWARD WINNING SOUL FOOD! It all started from Grandma's love and Gods direction! We are serving Jesus on a platter, sharing Gods love through food! You can taste, love and seasoning in every bite. Our signature dishes are: Shrimp & Grits, Fried Chicken, Fried Fish, Mama Jays Chicken Salad, Our FAMOUS Mac & Cheese, Sweet Potatoes and our Greens. *We do not use pork products in our vegetables, we use smoked turkey in place of it.*