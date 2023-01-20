Main picView gallery

Las Jacarandas Mexican Grill

review star

No reviews yet

2486 W Lincoln Hwy

Merrillville, IN 46410

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Tacos & Burritos

Taco Dinner

$12.00

Choose from carnitas, chicken, al pastor, chorizo, picadillo beef, pork. Topped with lettuce tomato and cheese. Served with beans & rice.

STEAK Taco Dinner

$13.00

Comes with lettuce, tomato, cheese. Or Cilantro/ Onion. Served with beans and rice.

Jaime's Tacos

$14.00

Two grilled chicken tacos on flour tortilla with melted chihuahua cheese, relish made with peppers, onion, tomato, cilantro, lime juice. Topped off with avocado slices. Served with white rice and veggies.

Chimichanga Dinner

$12.00

Choose from beef, guisado pork red, or chicken. Comes with sour cream and guacamole. Served with beans and rice

Steak Chimichanga

$13.00

Served with beans and rice. Comes with guacamole and sour cream.

Steak Burrito Dinner

$13.00

Stuffed with beans and cheese. Served with beans and rice.

Burrito Dinner

$12.00

Stuffed with beans and cheese. Choose from chicken, Guisado pork red, Al Pastor Pork or picadillo beef. Served with beans and rice.

Burrito Supremo Dinner

$16.00

Choice of Steak, Chicken, Al Pastor Pork, Carnitas, Guisado Pork Red, and Picadillo Beef. Comes with charro beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, guacamole and sour cream.

Jalapeno Burrito

$16.00

Burrito Jalisco

$18.00

Big Burrito with charro beans, poblano pepper, onion, bacon, grilled chicken, grilled shrimp, skirt steak, topped with queso bueno and red sauce comes with rice and beans

Entrees

Milanesa de Res

$13.00

Mexican style breaded steak fried to perfection. Garnished with small side salad. Served with fries. Choice of tortilla.

Milanesa de Pollo

$13.00

Mexican style breaded chicken fried to perfection. Garnished with small side salad. Served with fries. Choice of tortilla.

Carnitas Dinner

$13.00

Carnitas cooked Michoacan style. Garnished with lime, avocado, cabbage relish. Served with rice and beans. Choice of tortilla.

Quesadilla Loca

$15.00

Sopes Dinner

$13.00

3 classic sopes filled with beans and choice of meat:steak, chicken, beef, or guisado pork red. Garnished with lettuce tomato cheese. Served with beans and rice.

Gorditas Dinner

$13.00

3 Gorditas stuffed with beans and choice of meat: steak, chicken, beef, or pork. Garnished with lettuce tomato cheese. Served with beans and rice.

Torta Dinner

$10.00

Classic Mexican sandwich. Choose from steak, al pastor, Milanesa Chicken, or Milanesa Steak. Comes with lettuce tomato cheese onion cilantro avocado & mayo. Served with fries.

Tostada Dinner

$12.00

Mole

$16.00

Classic mexican style chicken mole. Served with rice and beans. Choice of tortilla.

Bistec Ranchero

$16.00

Sauteed steak strips with peppers onions in ranchero sauce. Served with rice and beans. Choice of tortilla.

Bistec ala Mexicana

$16.00

Grilled steak strips with jalapeno, onion, and tomato. Served with beans and rice. Choice of tortilla.

Alambre Steak Dinner

$16.00

Steak strips with poblano peppers, onion, and bacon topped with melt chihuahua cheese. Served with alambre sauce, rice and beans. Choice of tortilla.

Chicken Alambre Dinner

$14.00

Grilled chicken with poblano peppers, onion, and bacon topped with melt chihuahua cheese. Served with alambre sauce, rice and beans. Choice of tortilla.

Shrimp Alambre Dinner

$16.00

Grilled shrimp with poblano peppers, onion, and bacon topped with melt chihuahua cheese. Served with alambre sauce, rice and beans. Choice of tortilla.

Abuela's Chile Rellenos

$14.00

Poblano pepper stuffed with chihuahua cheese. Served with rice and beans. Choice of tortilla.

Pork Tamale Dinner

$12.00

Served with rice and beans

Chicken Tamale Dinner

$12.00

Served with rice and beans

Poblano Cheese Tamale Dinner

$12.00

Served with rice and beans

Chicken Queretaro

$16.00

Bowl of sautéed chicken with pico, spinach, corn, mushroom. Topped with a spinach cream sauce. Served with rice and beans.

Pork Red Dinner

$13.00

Pork Rib Red Dinner

$13.00

Slow braised pork chunks in a red sauce.Served with rice and beans. Choice of tortilla

Pork Rib Green Dinner

$13.00

Pork rib tips made in a green salsa served with rice and beans. Choice of tortilla

Pork Green Dinner

$13.00

Fajitas

Chicken Fajitas Dinner

$15.00

Mixed peppers and onions garnished with lettuce tomato sour cream and guacamole. Served with beans and rice. Choice of tortilla

Fajitas for 2

$30.00

Fajitas enough to feed two people. Choose between Steak Chicken or Shrimp. Garnished with lettuce tomato sour cream and guacamole. Served with rice and beans. Choice of tortilla

Steak Fajitas

$20.00

Mixed with peppers and onions. Garnished with lettuce tomato sour cream guacamole. Served with rice and beans. Choice of tortilla

Shrimp Fajitas

$18.00

Mixed with peppers and onions. Garnished with lettuce tomato sour cream guacamole. Served with rice and beans. Choice of tortilla

Veggie Fajitas

$14.00

Mixed with peppers and onions. Garnished with lettuce tomato sour cream guacamole. Served with white rice and black beans. Choice of tortilla

Combo Fajitas

$19.00

Choose from two meats.Mixed with peppers and onions. Garnished with lettuce tomato sour cream guacamole. Served with rice and beans. Choice of tortilla

Trio Fajitas

$22.00

Includes steak, chicken, and shrimp. Mixed with peppers and onions. Garnished with lettuce tomato sour cream guacamole. Served with rice and beans. Choice of tortilla

Appetizers

Guacamole

$10.00

avocados, onion, tomato and complimentary pico de gallo

Ceviche

$14.00

Our house made ceviche! A mixture of fish, shrimp, and citrus juices with red onion and tomato. Served with tostadas or saltine crackers

Queso Dip

$4.00+

Savory queso made with blended chiles

Queso Fundido

$10.00

Sautéed onion & pepper with chihuahua cheese served w/tortillas

Elotes

$8.00

4 Pieces of Corn on the cob Mexican street style. Mayo, Parmesan, Cheese, Cayenne, & Butter

Jacarandas Sampler

$10.00

Our House Sampler! Includes flauta, quesadilla, mini taco de papa served w/sour cream and guacamole

Jacarandas Nachos

$10.00

a bed of chips with beans, cheese, pico, choice of meat, jalapeños, sour cream, and guacamole choose from steak,chicken, al pastor pork, chorizo, picadillo beef, and pork

Queso Trio

$11.00

Regular queso, Spinach queso, and guacamole served with chips or chicharrones

Chicken Fajita Quesadilla

$13.00

Grilled chicken with sauteed peppers and onions. Comes with a side of sour cream and guac.

Steak Fajita Quesadilla

$15.00

Grilled steak made with sautéed peppers and onions. Comes with a side of sour cream and guac.

Steak

Carne Asada Dinner

$20.00

Marinated skirt steak garnished with lime and grilled cebollita(onion) served with asada sauce, guacamole, and choice of tortilla. Comes with rice and beans

Tampiquena

$22.00

Grilled skirt steak topped with a suizo enchilada of choice and grilled onions. Garnished with asada sauce, guacamole, and choice of tortilla. Served with rice and beans

Ribeye Steak

$27.00

USDA choice cut, grilled to desired temperature. Garnished with asada sauce and choice of tortilla. Served with beans and rice.

Mar Y Tierra

$27.00

Grilled skirt steak with garlic butter shrimp, veggies, served with beans and rice. Choice of tortilla

Jacarandas Deluxe

$22.00

Skirt steak, grilled chicken, carnitas and shrimp. Garnished with asada sauce and choice of tortilla. Served with beans and rice

Guanajuato Steak

$27.00

16 oz Grilled Ribeye Steak topped with spinach queso and sauteed mushrooms and spinach. Served with beans and rice. Includes side of alambre sauce.

Michoacan Steak

$27.00

16 oz Grilled Ribeye Steak topped with sautéed onions, peppers, bacon, melted chihuahua cheese, and a side of alambre sauce. Served with beans and rice.

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Tradicional

$12.00

Cheese and onion enchiladas made with Guajillo sauce topped with melted cheese. Served with beans and rice, comes with a side of sour cream.

Enchiladas Poblanas

$13.00

Enchiladas with chicken mole topped with melted cheese. Served with beans and rice. Comes with a side of sour cream.

Enchiladas con Carne

$13.00

Enchiladas made with your choice of red or green sauce, topped with melted cheese. Choice of meat: steak, chicken, picadillo beef or guisado pork red. Served with beans and rice. Comes with a side of sour cream.

Enchiladas Verdes

$13.00

Spinach Enchiladas

$13.00

Seafood

Fried Fish Tacos

$13.00

Grilled Fish Tacos

$13.00

Fried Shrimp Taco Dinner

$13.00

Grilled Shrimp Taco Dinner

$13.00

Cocktail de Camaron

$15.00

House made shrimp cocktail garnished with avocado lime and saltine crackers.

Camerones Al Mojo De Ajo

$18.00

Sautéed shrimp with garlic, lime, cilantro, crushed red pepper in a spicy red sauce. Garnished with avocado. Served with vegetables and rice

Camerones ala Diabla

$18.00

Sautéed shrimp in a spicy Chile de Arbor Sauce. Garnished with small side salad

Camerones Nortenos

$19.00

Sautéed shrimp with garlic, lime, cilantro, crushed red pepper in a spicy red sauce. Garnished with avocado slices. Served with vegetables and rice.

Moharras Frita

$23.00

Whole tilapia fish fried to perfection. Garnished with small mexican coleslaw salad. Served with fries.

Camarones Aguachile

$18.00

Raw shrimp marinated in lime juices. Garnished with mango relish. Served with vegetables and rice.

Seafood Burrito

$18.00

Sautéed seafood mix with spinach, mushroom, corn, and pico. Topped with a creamy white sauce and avocado slices. Served with white rice and veggies.

Desserts

Flan

$5.00

Rich and creamy custard style dessert topped with a deeply flavorful caramel sauce.

Fried Ice Cream

$5.00

Scoop of ice cream coated in a batter deep fried to a warm crisp. Topped with strawberries whip cream and chocolate.

Cheesecake Flauta

$6.00

Dusted with cinnamon sugar and topped with caramel and chocolate sauce

Pastel de Tres Leches

$5.00

Sponge cake made with three types of milk. The perfect sweetness in every bite

Kid's Meal

Kids Taco

$6.00

Choice of steak, chicken, guisado pork red, and beef. Served with rice and beans

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$5.00

served with fries

Kid's Quesadilla

$6.00

Cheese quesadilla served with rice and beans. Choice of meat optional from steak, chicken, beef, guisado pork red.

Soup/Salad

Chicken Fajita Salad

$12.00

Grilled chicken fajita with peppers and onion on a bed of romaine. Garnished with cucumber. Choice of ranch or vinaigrette dressing

Steak Fajita Salad

$14.00

Grilled Steak fajita with peppers and onion on a bed of romaine. Garnished with cucumber. Choice of ranch or vinaigrette dressing

Fideo Soup

$5.00

Warm comforting soup made with a tangy tomato base and golden brown noodles.

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$6.00

Garnished with avocado and tortilla strips

Pozole

$8.00+

Mexican pork hominy soup. Garnished with cabbage lime crushed red pepper and oregano. Choice of tortilla.

Menudo

$9.00+

Mexican style tripe soup. Garnished with cabbage lime crushed red pepper and oregano. Choice of tortilla.

Caldo de Res

$14.00

Mexican style beef stew. Garnished with rice lime and avocado. Choice of tortilla.

Jacarandas Specials

Jaime's Camarones Jacarandas

$18.00

Whole shrimp with the head on! Sauteed in a spicy garlic red sauce. This special is a meal itself and does not include sides. Market Price

Frankie's Flautas

$12.00

A staple in our family! Four flautas topped with sour cream, delicious avocado sauce, lettuce, and cheese. Served with beans and rice

Enchiladas Acapulco

$17.00

Sauteed crab, basa, shrimp mixed with spinach, mushroom, corn, and pico de gallo. Topped with a creamy white sauce and avocado slices. Served with arroz blanco and vegetables.

Asada Norteno

$40.00

Skirt Steak, Sautéed shrimp, Morita Salsa. Served with rice and beans

Torta del Guero

$12.00

Guero's very own torta! Milanesa de res with salchicha, melted chihuahua cheese, lettuce, pico, mayo, avocado, topped with a chipotle pepper. Served with fries

Ala Carte

Single Taco

$3.00

Choose from chicken , pork, picadillo beef, steak, chorizo, al pastor pork. Topped with lettuce, tomato, cheese. Cilantro and onion upon request. Flour or Corn tortilla.

Taco Jacarandas Ala Carte

$4.00

Taco with choices of specialty meats. Choose from Suadero(Rose Meat), Lengua (Beef Tongue), Tripa(Beef Tripe), Cachete (Beef Cheek). Topped with Cilantro, Onion, Lime, and Salsa.Choice of flour or corn tortilla.

Torta Sandwich Only

$7.00

Classic Mexican sandwich. Choose from steak, al pastor pork, chicken milanesa, steak milanesa. Comes with lettuce, tomato, cheese, onion, cilantro, avocado, and mayo.

Tostada Ala Carte

$3.00

Sope Ala Carte

$3.00

Gordita Ala Carte

$3.00

Regular Burrito Ala Carte

$8.00

Burrito Supremo Ala Carte

$12.00

Enchilada Ala Carte

$3.00

Single Chicken Flauta

$2.00

Single Beef Flauta

$2.00

Pork Tamale Ala Carte

$3.00

Chicken Tamale Ala

$3.00

Poblano Cheese Tamale Ala

$3.00

Grilled Fish Taco

$5.00

Fried Fish Taco

$5.00

Grilled Shrimp Taco

$5.00

Fried Shrimp Taco

$5.00

Side of Spanish Rice

$3.00

Side of White Rice

$3.00

Extra Tortillas (QTY 4)

$2.00

Packet of 4 tortillas choice of flour or corn

Side of Veggies

$3.00

Refried Beans

$3.00

Side of Fries

$3.00

Chips & Salsa

$4.00

Chips & Queso

$7.00

Choose from Spinach queso or regular queso.

Side Grilled Jalapenos

$2.00

Side of Sour Cream

$1.50

Side of PICKLED Jalapenos/Carrots

$1.50

Side of Avocado Slices

$3.00

Side of Limes

$1.50

Fountain Soda/Coffee

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Crush Orange

$3.00

Mountain Dew

$3.00

Raspberry Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Bottled Soda

Jarritos Orange

$2.50

Jarritos Fruit Punch

$2.50

Jarritos Grapefruit

$2.50

Sangria Senorial

$2.50

Coca Cola

$2.50

Topo Chico Mineral Water

$2.50

Manzanita Apple

$2.50

Aguas Frescas

Horchata

$2.00

Jamaica

$2.00

Egg Dishes

Huevos Rancheros

$10.00

two eggs any style topped with ranchero sauce. Served with rice and beans. Choice of tortilla.

Huevos con Bistec

$14.00

two eggs any style with 4oz skirt steak. Served with beans and rice. Choice of tortilla

Huevos con Chorizo

$10.00

Scrambled eggs with chorizo. Served with rice and beans. Choice of tortilla.

Huevos ala Mexicana

$10.00

Scrambled eggs with onion, tomato, and jalapeno. Served with beans and rice. Choice of tortilla.

Huevos con Papas

$10.00

homestyle potatoes with scrambled eggs. Served with beans and rice. Choice of tortilla.

Huevos con Nopales

$10.00

Scrambled eggs with nopales (Mexican Cactus). Served with beans and rice. Choice of tortilla.

Huevos con Jamon

$10.00

Scrambled eggs with ham. Served with beans and rice. Choice of tortilla.

Chilaquiles Verdes

$10.00

fried tortilla strips with scrambled eggs covered in green salsa. Served with rice and beans, side of sour cream.

Chilaquiles Rojos

$10.00

fried tortilla strips with scrambled eggs covered in red salsa. Served with rice and beans, side of sour cream.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Thank you for supporting our business!

Location

2486 W Lincoln Hwy, Merrillville, IN 46410

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Aladdin Pita
orange star4.7 • 4,190
3750 W 80th Lane Merrillville, IN 46410
View restaurantnext
The Social
orange starNo Reviews
399 E 81st Ave Merrillville, IN 46410
View restaurantnext
Toast & Jam Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
7311 MALLARD LANE SCHERERVILLE, IN 46375
View restaurantnext
Red Nar Mediterranean Grill
orange starNo Reviews
8160 Mississippi St Merrillville, IN 46410
View restaurantnext
The Original Grand Park Cafe - 1599 E 85th Ave
orange starNo Reviews
1599 E 85th Ave Merrillville, IN 46410
View restaurantnext
Pappas Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
1130 N. MAIN STREET CROWN POINT, IN 46307
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Merrillville

Aladdin Pita
orange star4.7 • 4,190
3750 W 80th Lane Merrillville, IN 46410
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Merrillville
Crown Point
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Hobart
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Schererville
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Highland
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Dyer
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Munster
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Portage
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Lowell
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Hammond
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston