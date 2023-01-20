- Home
Las Jacarandas Mexican Grill
No reviews yet
2486 W Lincoln Hwy
Merrillville, IN 46410
Tacos & Burritos
Taco Dinner
Choose from carnitas, chicken, al pastor, chorizo, picadillo beef, pork. Topped with lettuce tomato and cheese. Served with beans & rice.
STEAK Taco Dinner
Comes with lettuce, tomato, cheese. Or Cilantro/ Onion. Served with beans and rice.
Jaime's Tacos
Two grilled chicken tacos on flour tortilla with melted chihuahua cheese, relish made with peppers, onion, tomato, cilantro, lime juice. Topped off with avocado slices. Served with white rice and veggies.
Chimichanga Dinner
Choose from beef, guisado pork red, or chicken. Comes with sour cream and guacamole. Served with beans and rice
Steak Chimichanga
Served with beans and rice. Comes with guacamole and sour cream.
Steak Burrito Dinner
Stuffed with beans and cheese. Served with beans and rice.
Burrito Dinner
Stuffed with beans and cheese. Choose from chicken, Guisado pork red, Al Pastor Pork or picadillo beef. Served with beans and rice.
Burrito Supremo Dinner
Choice of Steak, Chicken, Al Pastor Pork, Carnitas, Guisado Pork Red, and Picadillo Beef. Comes with charro beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, guacamole and sour cream.
Jalapeno Burrito
Burrito Jalisco
Big Burrito with charro beans, poblano pepper, onion, bacon, grilled chicken, grilled shrimp, skirt steak, topped with queso bueno and red sauce comes with rice and beans
Entrees
Milanesa de Res
Mexican style breaded steak fried to perfection. Garnished with small side salad. Served with fries. Choice of tortilla.
Milanesa de Pollo
Mexican style breaded chicken fried to perfection. Garnished with small side salad. Served with fries. Choice of tortilla.
Carnitas Dinner
Carnitas cooked Michoacan style. Garnished with lime, avocado, cabbage relish. Served with rice and beans. Choice of tortilla.
Quesadilla Loca
Sopes Dinner
3 classic sopes filled with beans and choice of meat:steak, chicken, beef, or guisado pork red. Garnished with lettuce tomato cheese. Served with beans and rice.
Gorditas Dinner
3 Gorditas stuffed with beans and choice of meat: steak, chicken, beef, or pork. Garnished with lettuce tomato cheese. Served with beans and rice.
Torta Dinner
Classic Mexican sandwich. Choose from steak, al pastor, Milanesa Chicken, or Milanesa Steak. Comes with lettuce tomato cheese onion cilantro avocado & mayo. Served with fries.
Tostada Dinner
Mole
Classic mexican style chicken mole. Served with rice and beans. Choice of tortilla.
Bistec Ranchero
Sauteed steak strips with peppers onions in ranchero sauce. Served with rice and beans. Choice of tortilla.
Bistec ala Mexicana
Grilled steak strips with jalapeno, onion, and tomato. Served with beans and rice. Choice of tortilla.
Alambre Steak Dinner
Steak strips with poblano peppers, onion, and bacon topped with melt chihuahua cheese. Served with alambre sauce, rice and beans. Choice of tortilla.
Chicken Alambre Dinner
Grilled chicken with poblano peppers, onion, and bacon topped with melt chihuahua cheese. Served with alambre sauce, rice and beans. Choice of tortilla.
Shrimp Alambre Dinner
Grilled shrimp with poblano peppers, onion, and bacon topped with melt chihuahua cheese. Served with alambre sauce, rice and beans. Choice of tortilla.
Abuela's Chile Rellenos
Poblano pepper stuffed with chihuahua cheese. Served with rice and beans. Choice of tortilla.
Pork Tamale Dinner
Served with rice and beans
Chicken Tamale Dinner
Served with rice and beans
Poblano Cheese Tamale Dinner
Served with rice and beans
Chicken Queretaro
Bowl of sautéed chicken with pico, spinach, corn, mushroom. Topped with a spinach cream sauce. Served with rice and beans.
Pork Red Dinner
Pork Rib Red Dinner
Slow braised pork chunks in a red sauce.Served with rice and beans. Choice of tortilla
Pork Rib Green Dinner
Pork rib tips made in a green salsa served with rice and beans. Choice of tortilla
Pork Green Dinner
Fajitas
Chicken Fajitas Dinner
Mixed peppers and onions garnished with lettuce tomato sour cream and guacamole. Served with beans and rice. Choice of tortilla
Fajitas for 2
Fajitas enough to feed two people. Choose between Steak Chicken or Shrimp. Garnished with lettuce tomato sour cream and guacamole. Served with rice and beans. Choice of tortilla
Steak Fajitas
Mixed with peppers and onions. Garnished with lettuce tomato sour cream guacamole. Served with rice and beans. Choice of tortilla
Shrimp Fajitas
Mixed with peppers and onions. Garnished with lettuce tomato sour cream guacamole. Served with rice and beans. Choice of tortilla
Veggie Fajitas
Mixed with peppers and onions. Garnished with lettuce tomato sour cream guacamole. Served with white rice and black beans. Choice of tortilla
Combo Fajitas
Choose from two meats.Mixed with peppers and onions. Garnished with lettuce tomato sour cream guacamole. Served with rice and beans. Choice of tortilla
Trio Fajitas
Includes steak, chicken, and shrimp. Mixed with peppers and onions. Garnished with lettuce tomato sour cream guacamole. Served with rice and beans. Choice of tortilla
Appetizers
Guacamole
avocados, onion, tomato and complimentary pico de gallo
Ceviche
Our house made ceviche! A mixture of fish, shrimp, and citrus juices with red onion and tomato. Served with tostadas or saltine crackers
Queso Dip
Savory queso made with blended chiles
Queso Fundido
Sautéed onion & pepper with chihuahua cheese served w/tortillas
Elotes
4 Pieces of Corn on the cob Mexican street style. Mayo, Parmesan, Cheese, Cayenne, & Butter
Jacarandas Sampler
Our House Sampler! Includes flauta, quesadilla, mini taco de papa served w/sour cream and guacamole
Jacarandas Nachos
a bed of chips with beans, cheese, pico, choice of meat, jalapeños, sour cream, and guacamole choose from steak,chicken, al pastor pork, chorizo, picadillo beef, and pork
Queso Trio
Regular queso, Spinach queso, and guacamole served with chips or chicharrones
Chicken Fajita Quesadilla
Grilled chicken with sauteed peppers and onions. Comes with a side of sour cream and guac.
Steak Fajita Quesadilla
Grilled steak made with sautéed peppers and onions. Comes with a side of sour cream and guac.
Steak
Carne Asada Dinner
Marinated skirt steak garnished with lime and grilled cebollita(onion) served with asada sauce, guacamole, and choice of tortilla. Comes with rice and beans
Tampiquena
Grilled skirt steak topped with a suizo enchilada of choice and grilled onions. Garnished with asada sauce, guacamole, and choice of tortilla. Served with rice and beans
Ribeye Steak
USDA choice cut, grilled to desired temperature. Garnished with asada sauce and choice of tortilla. Served with beans and rice.
Mar Y Tierra
Grilled skirt steak with garlic butter shrimp, veggies, served with beans and rice. Choice of tortilla
Jacarandas Deluxe
Skirt steak, grilled chicken, carnitas and shrimp. Garnished with asada sauce and choice of tortilla. Served with beans and rice
Guanajuato Steak
16 oz Grilled Ribeye Steak topped with spinach queso and sauteed mushrooms and spinach. Served with beans and rice. Includes side of alambre sauce.
Michoacan Steak
16 oz Grilled Ribeye Steak topped with sautéed onions, peppers, bacon, melted chihuahua cheese, and a side of alambre sauce. Served with beans and rice.
Enchiladas
Enchiladas Tradicional
Cheese and onion enchiladas made with Guajillo sauce topped with melted cheese. Served with beans and rice, comes with a side of sour cream.
Enchiladas Poblanas
Enchiladas with chicken mole topped with melted cheese. Served with beans and rice. Comes with a side of sour cream.
Enchiladas con Carne
Enchiladas made with your choice of red or green sauce, topped with melted cheese. Choice of meat: steak, chicken, picadillo beef or guisado pork red. Served with beans and rice. Comes with a side of sour cream.
Enchiladas Verdes
Spinach Enchiladas
Seafood
Fried Fish Tacos
Grilled Fish Tacos
Fried Shrimp Taco Dinner
Grilled Shrimp Taco Dinner
Cocktail de Camaron
House made shrimp cocktail garnished with avocado lime and saltine crackers.
Camerones Al Mojo De Ajo
Sautéed shrimp with garlic, lime, cilantro, crushed red pepper in a spicy red sauce. Garnished with avocado. Served with vegetables and rice
Camerones ala Diabla
Sautéed shrimp in a spicy Chile de Arbor Sauce. Garnished with small side salad
Camerones Nortenos
Sautéed shrimp with garlic, lime, cilantro, crushed red pepper in a spicy red sauce. Garnished with avocado slices. Served with vegetables and rice.
Moharras Frita
Whole tilapia fish fried to perfection. Garnished with small mexican coleslaw salad. Served with fries.
Camarones Aguachile
Raw shrimp marinated in lime juices. Garnished with mango relish. Served with vegetables and rice.
Seafood Burrito
Sautéed seafood mix with spinach, mushroom, corn, and pico. Topped with a creamy white sauce and avocado slices. Served with white rice and veggies.
Desserts
Flan
Rich and creamy custard style dessert topped with a deeply flavorful caramel sauce.
Fried Ice Cream
Scoop of ice cream coated in a batter deep fried to a warm crisp. Topped with strawberries whip cream and chocolate.
Cheesecake Flauta
Dusted with cinnamon sugar and topped with caramel and chocolate sauce
Pastel de Tres Leches
Sponge cake made with three types of milk. The perfect sweetness in every bite
Kid's Meal
Soup/Salad
Chicken Fajita Salad
Grilled chicken fajita with peppers and onion on a bed of romaine. Garnished with cucumber. Choice of ranch or vinaigrette dressing
Steak Fajita Salad
Grilled Steak fajita with peppers and onion on a bed of romaine. Garnished with cucumber. Choice of ranch or vinaigrette dressing
Fideo Soup
Warm comforting soup made with a tangy tomato base and golden brown noodles.
Chicken Tortilla Soup
Garnished with avocado and tortilla strips
Pozole
Mexican pork hominy soup. Garnished with cabbage lime crushed red pepper and oregano. Choice of tortilla.
Menudo
Mexican style tripe soup. Garnished with cabbage lime crushed red pepper and oregano. Choice of tortilla.
Caldo de Res
Mexican style beef stew. Garnished with rice lime and avocado. Choice of tortilla.
Jacarandas Specials
Jaime's Camarones Jacarandas
Whole shrimp with the head on! Sauteed in a spicy garlic red sauce. This special is a meal itself and does not include sides. Market Price
Frankie's Flautas
A staple in our family! Four flautas topped with sour cream, delicious avocado sauce, lettuce, and cheese. Served with beans and rice
Enchiladas Acapulco
Sauteed crab, basa, shrimp mixed with spinach, mushroom, corn, and pico de gallo. Topped with a creamy white sauce and avocado slices. Served with arroz blanco and vegetables.
Asada Norteno
Skirt Steak, Sautéed shrimp, Morita Salsa. Served with rice and beans
Torta del Guero
Guero's very own torta! Milanesa de res with salchicha, melted chihuahua cheese, lettuce, pico, mayo, avocado, topped with a chipotle pepper. Served with fries
Ala Carte
Single Taco
Choose from chicken , pork, picadillo beef, steak, chorizo, al pastor pork. Topped with lettuce, tomato, cheese. Cilantro and onion upon request. Flour or Corn tortilla.
Taco Jacarandas Ala Carte
Taco with choices of specialty meats. Choose from Suadero(Rose Meat), Lengua (Beef Tongue), Tripa(Beef Tripe), Cachete (Beef Cheek). Topped with Cilantro, Onion, Lime, and Salsa.Choice of flour or corn tortilla.
Torta Sandwich Only
Classic Mexican sandwich. Choose from steak, al pastor pork, chicken milanesa, steak milanesa. Comes with lettuce, tomato, cheese, onion, cilantro, avocado, and mayo.
Tostada Ala Carte
Sope Ala Carte
Gordita Ala Carte
Regular Burrito Ala Carte
Burrito Supremo Ala Carte
Enchilada Ala Carte
Single Chicken Flauta
Single Beef Flauta
Pork Tamale Ala Carte
Chicken Tamale Ala
Poblano Cheese Tamale Ala
Grilled Fish Taco
Fried Fish Taco
Grilled Shrimp Taco
Fried Shrimp Taco
Side of Spanish Rice
Side of White Rice
Extra Tortillas (QTY 4)
Packet of 4 tortillas choice of flour or corn
Side of Veggies
Refried Beans
Side of Fries
Chips & Salsa
Chips & Queso
Choose from Spinach queso or regular queso.
Side Grilled Jalapenos
Side of Sour Cream
Side of PICKLED Jalapenos/Carrots
Side of Avocado Slices
Side of Limes
Fountain Soda/Coffee
Bottled Soda
Aguas Frescas
Egg Dishes
Huevos Rancheros
two eggs any style topped with ranchero sauce. Served with rice and beans. Choice of tortilla.
Huevos con Bistec
two eggs any style with 4oz skirt steak. Served with beans and rice. Choice of tortilla
Huevos con Chorizo
Scrambled eggs with chorizo. Served with rice and beans. Choice of tortilla.
Huevos ala Mexicana
Scrambled eggs with onion, tomato, and jalapeno. Served with beans and rice. Choice of tortilla.
Huevos con Papas
homestyle potatoes with scrambled eggs. Served with beans and rice. Choice of tortilla.
Huevos con Nopales
Scrambled eggs with nopales (Mexican Cactus). Served with beans and rice. Choice of tortilla.
Huevos con Jamon
Scrambled eggs with ham. Served with beans and rice. Choice of tortilla.
Chilaquiles Verdes
fried tortilla strips with scrambled eggs covered in green salsa. Served with rice and beans, side of sour cream.
Chilaquiles Rojos
fried tortilla strips with scrambled eggs covered in red salsa. Served with rice and beans, side of sour cream.
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
