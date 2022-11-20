LJ Schooners Dockside Restaurant imageView gallery
Seafood

LJ Schooners Dockside Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

290 Yacht Club Dr

Niceville, FL 32578

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Boom Boom Shrimp

$10.50

Buffalo Wings 5pc

$7.95

Mild, Medium, Hot, Teriyaki, BBQ, Korean BBQ, Mango Habanero & Garlic Parmesan

Buffalo Wings 10 pc

$14.95

Mild, Medium, Hot, Teriyaki, BBQ, Korean BBQ, Mango Habanero & Garlic Parmesan

Buffalo Wings 15 pc

$19.95

Mild, Medium, Hot, Teriyaki, BBQ, Korean BBQ, Mango Habanero & Garlic Parmesan

Buffalo Wings 20 pc

$23.95

Mild, Medium, Hot, Teriyaki, BBQ, Korean BBQ, Mango Habanero & Garlic Parmesan

Cheese Sticks

$9.95

Chips & Salsa(Inside)

$7.00

Fried Pickle Chips

$7.50

Quesadillas - Chicken

$8.95

Quesadillas - No Meat

$8.45

Quesadillas - Shrimp

$8.95

Seared Tuna

$13.45

Smoked Tuna Dip(Inside)

$10.95

Soup

Gumbo Cup(Inside)

$6.95

Gumbo Bowl(Inside)

$9.95

Sandwiches

Hot Dog

$7.45

BLT

$8.95

BLT with Grouper

$24.45

Grouper Sandwich

$17.95

Grilled, Blackened or Fried

Po Boy - Shrimp

$14.45

Po Boy - Oyster

$17.45Out of stock

Chicken Sandwich

$10.95

Grilled, Blackened or Fried. Add Bacon .50, add cheese .45

Mayan Turkey Wrap

$10.95

Served with lettuce, onion, tomato & Jalapeno Mayo

Mayan Chicken Wrap

$10.95

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.95

Served with Shredded Cheese and Bacon

The Rayzor

$9.95

Shaved ham on marble rye bread with a pickle spear & choice of mustard. Add cheese .45

Captain Ryan's Rough Night

$11.95

Hot Grilled Turkey on Texas Toast with Bacon, Pepper Jack Cheese, and Jalapeño Mayo.

Rockin Randall's Cuban

$12.45

Pulled pork, ham, swiss cheese, pickles and creole mustard on pressed French Bread

Hamburger

$12.95

1/2 pound burger. Add cheese .45

Fried Baskets

Shrimp Basket

$14.95

Grouper Basket

$18.95

Chicken Bites Basket

$12.95

Oyster Basket

$17.95Out of stock

Fish Taco Basket

$14.95

BB Shrimp Taco Basket

$13.95

Catch & Cook

$9.95

Bring in your catch of the day and we'll cook it for you. Grilled, Blackened or Fried. Served with 2 sides. Max 1 pound servings per person. Must be cleaned and ready to cook.

Pasta

Chicken Alfredo

$17.45

Chicken Alfredo & Veggies

$19.45

Chicken Marinara

$15.95

Chicken Marinara & Veggies

$17.95

Shrimp Alfredo

$20.45

Shrimp Marinara & Veggies

$20.95

Lunch Pasta/Marinara

$10.95

Lunch Pasta/Alfredo

$12.45

Dessert

White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Cheesecake

$5.00

Ice cream with Chocolate

$2.25

Key Lime Pie

$3.75

Country Pie

$3.50

Root Beer Float

$6.00

Cookie Sandwich

$2.95Out of stock

Brownie Sundae

$6.75

Warm Chocolate Chip Brownie topped with Vanilla ice cream a dollop of whipped cream and chocolate drizzle

Lunch Specials

Lunch $5.95

$5.95

Lunch $6.95

$6.95

Lunch $7.95

$7.95

Lunch $8.95

$8.95

Lunch $9.95

$9.95

Lunch $10.95

$10.95

Lunch $11.95

$11.95

Lunch $12.95

$12.95

Lunch $13.95

$13.95

Lunch $14.95

$14.95

Sides

Add Cheese

$0.50

Add Turkey

$5.00

Side Salad

$3.45

Rice

$1.95

Potatoes

$2.25

Fries

$2.25

Sw Fries

$2.50

Chef's Veggies

$2.00

Hushpuppies

$2.25

Cole Slaw

$1.95

Fruit

$2.25

5oz Side Grouper

$15.50

Pickles Side

$0.50

Chicken Side

$5.00

Shrimp Ea

$1.00

Bread Each

$1.25

Egg Each

$1.95

Kids Burger Patty

$3.50

Adult Burger Patty

$5.00

EXTRA Dip

$0.50

Chips/Ruffles Bag

$2.00

Add Bacon

$2.00

Wing Sauce Side

$0.50

EXTRA

Extra BoomBoomSauce

$1.00

EXTRA Dressing

$0.50

EXTRA Dip

$0.50

Extra Marinara

$1.00

Add Cheese

$0.50

Kids Meals

Kids Hotdog

$5.95

Kids Chicken Bites

$5.50

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.75

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.50

Kids Hamburger

$6.25

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$4.50

Kids Pasta Alfredo

$5.75

Kids Grouper Nuggets

$8.25

Kids Fried Shrimp

$6.95

Kids Pasta Marinara

$4.75

Kids Butter Pasta

$4.00

Merchandise

Can Koozie

$2.00

Bottle Koozie

$5.00

SILI Pint Cups

$12.99

House Dressing/Bottle

$8.95

Tshirt

$18.99

2XL SS Tshirt

$19.99

LJ TANKS

$19.95

L/S TShirt

$22.99

LJ Hat

$17.99

LJ RootBeer Mug

$4.00

Party Charge

$53.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

290 Yacht Club Dr, Niceville, FL 32578

Directions

Gallery
LJ Schooners Dockside Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

Burrito Del Sol - Destin
orange starNo Reviews
517 Harbor Blvd. Destin, FL 32548
View restaurantnext
Acme Oyster House - Seascape
orange starNo Reviews
90 Seascape Drive MIRAMAR BEACH, FL 32550
View restaurantnext
Whale's Tail Beach, Bar & Grill - 1373 Scenic Gulf Dr
orange starNo Reviews
1373 Scenic Gulf Dr DESTIN, FL 32550
View restaurantnext
Rick's on the Island
orange starNo Reviews
1318 Miracle Strip Parkway Fort Walton Beach, FL 32548
View restaurantnext
The Shrimp Shack
orange starNo Reviews
2236 E Co Hwy 30-A, Unit #1 Santa Rosa Beach, FL 32459
View restaurantnext
Austons Oyster Bar
orange star4.3 • 156
125 Poinciana Blvd Miramar Beach, FL 32550
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Niceville

Brothers Kitchen
orange star4.6 • 73
4538 Hwy 20 East Niceville, FL 32578
View restaurantnext
Mulligan's 2021 - 2000 Bluewater Blvd
orange star4.0 • 7
2000 Bluewater Blvd Niceville, FL 32578
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Niceville
Destin
review star
No reviews yet
Fort Walton Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Miramar Beach
review star
Avg 4 (19 restaurants)
Crestview
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Santa Rosa Beach
review star
Avg 4.1 (29 restaurants)
Defuniak Springs
review star
No reviews yet
Gulf Breeze
review star
Avg 5 (7 restaurants)
Milton
review star
No reviews yet
Rosemary Beach
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston