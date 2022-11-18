Restaurant header imageView gallery

LK CAFE 333 Technology Drive

No reviews yet

333 Technology Drive

Canonsburg, PA 15317

Chicken- Wrap
Turkey- Wrap
Banana & PB

Sandwich

Ham-Sandwich
$7.00

Ham-Sandwich

$7.00
Turkey-Sandwich
$7.00

Turkey-Sandwich

$7.00

Chicken- Sandwich
$7.00

$7.00
Bacon- Sandwich
$7.00

Bacon- Sandwich

$7.00

Pepperoni Sandwich

$7.00

Grilled Cheese- Sandwich

$6.00

Comes with all cheese unless specified.

Wrap

Ham- Wrap

Ham- Wrap

$7.00

Turkey- Wrap
$7.00

$7.00
Chicken- Wrap

Chicken- Wrap

$7.00
Bacon- Wrap

Bacon- Wrap

$7.00

Pepperoni Wrap

$7.00

Catering Trays

12 person- 1/2 Sandwich and 1/2 Wrap Tray

$55.00

6- Half Sandwich Variety, 6- Half Wrap Variety. All come with Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo(on side) 10 Bags of Chips (variety) Please add your phone number and address for delivery. Please order at least 2 hours in advance.

Salad

Romaine

Romaine

$8.00
Spinach

Spinach

$8.00

Mixed Greens

$8.00

Kale

$8.00

Breakfast

Bacon / Egg / Cheese

$6.00
Sausage/Egg/Cheese
$6.00

Sausage/Egg/Cheese

$6.00
Ham/Egg/Cheese
$6.00

Ham/Egg/Cheese

$6.00

Turkey/Egg/Cheese

$6.00

No Meat Egg Sandwich

$5.00

Grab & Go

Bottled Beverage

$2.00

Bottled Water

$1.00

Chips

$2.00

Fruit

$1.00
Eggs: Hard Boiled
$2.50

Eggs: Hard Boiled

$2.50
Eggs: Beet

Eggs: Beet

$3.00

Eggs: Buffalo

$3.00
Chia Parfait
$3.50

Chia Parfait

$3.50
Yogurt Parfait
$3.50

Yogurt Parfait

$3.50
Protein Balls
$3.50

Protein Balls

$3.50
Fenix Fit Protein Bars
$4.50

Fenix Fit Protein Bars

$4.50

Salad

$8.00
Bang Energy Drink
$3.00

Bang Energy Drink

$3.00

RXBAR

$3.50

Protein Drink

$4.00

Wrap

$6.00

Smoothie

Banana

$7.00
Banana & PB

Banana & PB

$7.00

Blueberry

$7.00
Lean & Green
$7.00

Lean & Green

$7.00

Mango/Pineapple

$7.00

Mixed Berry

$7.00

Peach

$7.00

Peach / Mango

$7.00

Pina Colada

$7.00

Pineapple

$7.00

Rasberry

$7.00

Strawberry

$7.00

Strawberry / Banana

$7.00

Strawberry PBJ

$7.00

Caramel Apple (seasonal)

$7.00

Peach Cobbler (seasonal)

$7.00

Spiced Pumpkin (seasonal)

$7.00

Fruit

$7.00

Add-Ins

$1.00

Collagen

$1.00

Hot Drinks

Hot Coffee

Hot Coffee

$2.50+

Hot Tea

$2.50+

Chai-Hot

$4.00

Iced Drinks

Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$3.00+
Black Tea

Black Tea

$3.00+

Chai-Cold

$4.00
Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.50+

Frozen

Caramel Latte

$4.00+

Mocha Blend

$4.00+

Cup of Soup

Cup of Soup

$4.95

Tomato Soup

Tomato Soup

$3.95
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
We are located in the lobby of the Stealth building in Southpointe. We sell Coffee, Boba teas, other drinks, smoothies, sandwiches, salads and healthy snacks

333 Technology Drive, Canonsburg, PA 15317

