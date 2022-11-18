LK CAFE 333 Technology Drive
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
We are located in the lobby of the Stealth building in Southpointe. We sell Coffee, Boba teas, other drinks, smoothies, sandwiches, salads and healthy snacks
Location
333 Technology Drive, Canonsburg, PA 15317
