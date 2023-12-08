PB COOKIE BOWL

$11.00

This sweet, creamy, and nutty, Peanut Butter Banana Smoothie Bowl tastes like soft serve ice cream! It’s a healthy, vegan smoothie bowl recipe that is perfect for breakfast or an afternoon snack. This recipe is so tasty, that it could even be mistaken for a cookie ice cream flavor. It’s essentially a thick, sweet, and delicious blend of wholesome ingredients that tastes like an indulgent dessert, but is nutritious enough to be enjoyed for breakfast. What more could you ask for?