LK Cafe at the Junction Deli
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info
We are located at the Junction Deli in Carmichaels PA. We bring a unique menu to the Carmichaels area. We offer Smoothie Bowls, Smoothies, Coffees, Sandwiches, Wraps, and Salads and Penn State Creamery Ice Cream and Milkshakes.
Location
2061 Roy E. Furman Highway, Carmichaels, PA 15320
