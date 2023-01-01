A map showing the location of Chop House at Lake Lucille Inn 1300 W Lake Lucille Dr, Wasilla, AK 99654View gallery

Chop House at Lake Lucille Inn 1300 W Lake Lucille Dr, Wasilla, AK 99654

1300 W Lake Lucille Dr

Wasilla, AK 99654

DINNER

Appetizer

Complimentary Bread Service

Harrisa Cauliflower

$15.00

Calamari

$18.00

Pork Sliders

$19.00

Pasta

Chicken Pappardelle

$32.00

Salad

Champagne Pop Salad

$13.00

Ala Ceaser Crown Salad

$18.00

Entrees

Cajun Shrimp & Grits

$31.00

Grilled Chicken Ala Mottone

$32.00

Prime Sirloin

$38.00

Dry Aged Ribeye

$85.00

Simply Grilled Halibut

$36.00

Desserts

Cheese Cake

$14.00

PREMIER TOURS

Starter

Champagne Pop Salad

Ala Caesar Crown

Soup

Entree

Chicken Pappardelle Pasta

Cajun Shrimp & Grits

Prime Sirloin

Chicken Ala Matone

Grilled Halibut

Beverages

Coke

Diet Coke

Sprite

Soda Water

Tonic Water

Ice Tea

Lemonade

Wines

William Hill North Coast Chardonnay

Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc

Bernard Griffin Cabernet Sauvignon

Bernard Griffith Merlot

Beers

Denali Lager

Bean Creak Blonde

Honeymoon

Saison

Single Engine Red

907 Pale Ale

Humdinger IPA

Solstice IPA

Lake Day DIPA

Boxcar Porter

Mat Maid Milk Stout

Lemon Ginger Cider

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
1300 W Lake Lucille Dr, Wasilla, AK 99654

