Llama Inn
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:15 pm
|Monday
|5:30 pm - 9:15 pm
|Tuesday
|5:30 pm - 9:15 pm
|Wednesday
|5:30 pm - 9:15 pm
|Thursday
|5:30 pm - 9:15 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:15 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 3:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Restaurant info
Come on in and enjoy!
Location
50 Withers Street, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Sweetie's K-Chicken - 676 Manhattan Avenue
No Reviews
676 Manhattan Avenue Brooklyn, NY 11222
View restaurant
Santo Parque - 232 North 12th Street
No Reviews
232 North 12th Street Brooklyn, NY 11211
View restaurant