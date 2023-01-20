Restaurant header imageView gallery

Llama kid

4620 E Cesar Chavez St

Austin, TX 78702

Order Again

To Share or Start

Jasmine Rice

$7.00

House Salad

$7.00

Side of Papas

$11.00

Side of Yucas

$11.00

Papas Bravas

$13.00

Quinoa Salad

$16.00

Beet Salad

$16.00

Anticuchos - Beef (3 Skewers)

$24.00

Cebiche Tasting

$37.00

Our Classics

Aji De Gallina

$26.00

Lomo Saltado

$28.00

Malaya Frita

$29.00

Seco de Costilla

$30.00

Arroz Chaufa

$21.00

Pollo a la Brasa - Whole

$40.00

Pollo a la Brasa - 1/2

$27.00

Pollo a la Brasa - 1/4 Pecho

$19.00

Pollo a la Brasa - 1/4 Pierna

$19.00

Extra

Sauce Extra

$1.00

Cancha

$4.50

Leche de Tigre

$10.00

Desserts

Lucuma Cheesecake

$11.00

Ice Cream

$5.00

Chocolate Cake w/ Ice Cream

$11.00

3 Leches

$11.00

Our Seafood

Jalea Mixta

$28.00

Cevichce Clasico

$23.00

Ceviche Nikkei

$24.00

Ceviche Mixto

$25.00

Pescado a lo Macho

$28.00

Pulpo Rostizado

$27.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 8:15 pm - 10:59 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 8:15 pm - 10:59 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 8:15 pm - 10:59 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 8:15 pm - 10:59 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 8:15 pm - 10:59 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 8:15 pm - 10:59 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 8:15 pm - 10:59 pm
Enjoy some of the best Peruvian dishes combined with the Austin vibe we all love!!

4620 E Cesar Chavez St, Austin, TX 78702

