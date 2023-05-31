A map showing the location of Llama Restaurant 415 Anastasia BlvdView gallery

Llama Restaurant 415 Anastasia Blvd

415 Anastasia Blvd

Saint Augustine, FL 32080

Food

Appetizers

ANTICUCHOS

$19.00

CEVICHE LIMA

$17.00

CEVICHE NIKKEI

$18.00

CONCHITAS

$21.00

CRAB CAUSA

$21.00

HONGOS BACHICHE

$17.00

MANGO CEVICHE

$15.00

PULPO

$18.00

Entrees

ARROZ CON MARISCOS

$49.00

CEVICHE CLASICO

$39.00

CORDERO CUSQUEÑO

$52.00

LOMO SALTADO

$43.00

MAR Y TIERRA

$50.00

PATARASHCA

$39.00

TALLARINES

LOBSTER TAIL linguini

$47.00Out of stock

Desserts

Alfahores Classic

$12.00

Maracuya Tres Leches

$16.00

SACRED VALLEY

$15.00

“THE S’MORE IS ON FIRE”

$21.00

Vegetarian Menu

Hongos Bachiche

$17.00

Papas Huancaina

$13.00

Regional Salad

$13.00

Yucas Fritas

$15.00

Zetas Y Pasta

$31.00

Veggie Saltado

$30.00

Mushroom Quinotto

$31.00

Mango& Palmitos ceviche

$31.00

Sides

JASMINE RICE

$6.00

SWEET PLANTAIN& PEPPERS

$8.00

REGIONAL SALAD side

$10.00

YUCCA

$5.00

QUINOA PILAF

$8.00

QUINOA CREAMY

$10.00

Special Menus

PRE-FIX

Pre-fix menu

$85.00

ANTICUCHOS

CEVICHE LIMA

CEVICHE NIKKEI

CAUSITAS

HONGOS BACHICHE

MANGO CEVICHE

PULPO

CONCHITAS

ARROZ CON MARISCOS

CEVICHE CLASICO

CHANCHO CON CARAPULCRA

CORDERO CUSQUEÑO

MAR Y TIERRA

PATARASHCA

TALLARINES

“THE S’MORE IS ON FIRE”

THE JUNGLE ZEN PIE

ALGARROBINA CUSTARD

Maracuya Tres Leches

SACRED VALLEY

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

415 Anastasia Blvd, Saint Augustine, FL 32080

Directions

