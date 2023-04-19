Restaurant header imageView gallery

Llamas' Corner

No reviews yet

132 McMechen St

Baltimore, MD 21217

Coffee & Non-Coffee

Coffee

Caffeinate (or decaffeinate) your day with our llama-licious coffee creations! From our classic Llama Latte to our bold Espresso Shots, our coffee menu will make you say 'alpaca-n't get enough'!
Spit Happens Drip

Spit Happens Drip

$3.25

Our Spit Happens Drip Coffee is made with only the finest, hand-picked coffee beans that have been expertly roasted to perfection. Just like llamas, coffee beans can be finicky and temperamental, but our expert baristas know just how to coax out the perfect flavor from every bean. With each sip, you'll taste the subtle notes of chocolate and caramel, with just a hint of llama spit – but don't worry, it's completely hygienic!

Double (Trouble) Espresso

Double (Trouble) Espresso

$3.50

Need a quick llama-style energy boost? Look no further than our Double Trouble Espresso. Two shots of premium espresso expertly brewed to deliver a bold and powerful flavor that'll have you feeling like you can take on the world – or at least a stubborn pack of llamas. No frills, no fuss, just pure caffeine goodness.

Llamaccino (Cappuccino)

Llamaccino (Cappuccino)

$4.75

Get ready to llama-fy your day with our signature Llamaccino! Made with premium espresso, steamed llama milk, and topped with a fluffy layer of foam, this drink will transport you straight to the Andean highlands where the llamas roam free. Take a sip and let the rich and creamy flavor awaken your inner llama spirit!

Llatte

Llatte

$4.75

Our Llatte is the perfect way to add some adventure to your day! Made with premium espresso, steamed llama milk, and your choice of flavor (try our caramel for a sweet treat!), this latte is sure to have you feeling like a carefree llama frolicking in the fields.

Andean Adventure (Americano)

Andean Adventure (Americano)

$3.75

Embark on an Andean Adventure with our signature Americano! Made with a double shot of premium espresso and hot water, this coffee will take your taste buds on a wild ride through the mountains. With a smooth and velvety texture and rich, nutty flavor, this coffee will transport you to the heart of llama country. Whether you're looking for a jolt of energy to start your day or a mid-afternoon pick-me-up, our Andean Adventure Americano is the perfect choice. So come on in and join the herd – one sip and you'll be hooked!

Llama Lick Macchiato

Llama Lick Macchiato

$4.00

Looking for a quick llama lick? Look no further than our signature macchiato! Made with a shot of premium espresso and a dollop of steamed milk, this coffee is the perfect balance of bold and creamy. With a smooth and silky texture and rich, caramel flavor, our Llama Lick macchiato will have you coming back for more. Whether you're in the mood for a small but mighty caffeine boost or a sweet treat to indulge in, this coffee is the perfect choice. So come on in and get your llama fix with a Llama Lick macchiato today!

Llama Luscious Breve

Llama Luscious Breve

$4.25

Our Llama Luscious Breve is the perfect indulgence for when you need a little extra comfort in your cup. With velvety steamed half-and-half and a bold shot of espresso, it's sure to become your new favorite treat.

Llama's Whiteout (Flat White)

Llama's Whiteout (Flat White)

$4.75

Get ready to be swept off your feet by our Llama's Whiteout. This velvety, rich drink is like a warm, cozy blanket on a cold winter day. Made with two ristretto shots and creamy whole milk, it's the perfect balance of bold and smooth. Our baristas are true artists, creating a beautiful white swirl on top of the espresso. Give it a try and you'll see why it's a fan favorite!

High Altitude Black Eye

High Altitude Black Eye

$5.50

Not for the faint of heart. Made with our signature bold and robust espresso blend, it's then topped off with a rich and smooth drip coffee that's been specially sourced from high altitude farms. This potent brew is perfect for those who need an extra kick to get their day started, or for those who simply appreciate a strong and flavorful coffee. Whether you're scaling mountains or just trying to make it through the workday, High Altitude Black Eye is the fuel you need to reach new heights.

Llama's Little Kick (Cortado)

Llama's Little Kick (Cortado)

$4.25

Our Cortado is the perfect pick-me-up for when you need a little llama-sized energy boost. Made with a perfectly balanced combination of espresso and steamed milk, our Llama's Little Kick will get you back on your feet in no time. Whether you're starting your day or need an afternoon pick-me-up, this llama-inspired drink will leave you feeling energized and ready to conquer whatever comes your way.

No Drama Llama Cold Brew

No Drama Llama Cold Brew

$4.50

Get ready to soar with our llama-loved cold brew, infused with love gas for a creamy, velvety texture and a natural sweetness. This drink will make you feel like you're on cloud nine...or in the Andes with our best friends!

Llama Mocha Madness

Llama Mocha Madness

$5.25

This is the ultimate pick-me-up for all you chocoholics out there. Our rich and creamy espresso is perfectly balanced with velvety chocolate sauce, creating a smooth and indulgent flavor that will transport you to a state of pure bliss. Whether you're in need of a morning boost or a midday treat, our Llama Mocha Madness is the perfect way to satisfy your cravings and get your caffeine fix all at once.

Non-Coffee

Llamas-licious Refreshers (Sodas / Juices)

Llamas-licious Refreshers (Sodas / Juices)

$2.75

Quench your thirst with our refreshing sodas and juices - guaranteed to make your taste buds go wild!

Andean Trails (Assam Black Tea)

Andean Trails (Assam Black Tea)

$3.00

Sip on the sophistication of our Assam black tea, expertly steeped and served with a side of punny llama humor. Take a break from the daily grind and relax with the subtle notes of bergamot and citrus, while chuckling at our hilarious llama-themed decor.

Green Llama (Green Tea)

Green Llama (Green Tea)

$3.00

Our premium green tea is the perfect way to relax and rejuvenate, with its delicate balance of earthy and floral flavors. Sourced from the finest tea leaves and brewed to perfection, this green tea will transport you to a serene oasis where the llamas roam free. So take a moment to unwind and let the soothing aroma and taste of our green tea calm your mind and lift your spirits.

Llamastea (Oolong Tea)

Llamastea (Oolong Tea)

$3.00

Our Oolong Tea is a tantalizing blend of complex flavors, with notes of fruit and nuts that will captivate your taste buds. Sourced from only the finest tea leaves and expertly steeped to perfection, this tea will transport you to the rolling hills of the Andes, where the llamas graze and the air is fresh and crisp. So take a sip, close your eyes, and let the flavors of our Oolong Tea take you on a llama-licious journey of taste and aroma.

Llama Thirst Quencher (Ice Tea)

Llama Thirst Quencher (Ice Tea)

$2.50

Our iced tea is like a breath of fresh air on a scorching hot day, with its crisp and invigorating blend of tea and fruit flavors. Served ice-cold in a tall glass with a sprig of mint, it's the perfect pick-me-up for any llama lover or iced tea aficionado. Take a sip and feel the refreshment wash over you, as you bask in the whimsical llama-themed ambiance of our cafe.

Hump Day Delight (Hot Cocoa)

Hump Day Delight (Hot Cocoa)

$4.00

Our hot cocoa is the perfect antidote to a chilly day, with its rich and velvety chocolatey goodness. Made with only the finest cocoa powder and expertly steamed milk, it's the ultimate indulgence for any llama lover. So snuggle up, take a sip, and let Same's Hot Cocoa transport you to a llama wonderland of warmth and coziness!

Boba

Cheese Tea & Matcha

Sip, sip, hooray! Our black, green, and matcha teas are the perfect pick-me-up for any day. From earthy to floral, we've got a flavor for every taste bud. Plus, you'll be feeling tea-riffic with each sip!
Boba-licious Cheese Black Tea

Boba-licious Cheese Black Tea

$5.95

Our Llama's Boba-licious Cheese Tea is a refreshing and indulgent drink that will tantalize your taste buds! We start with a base of premium black tea, brewed to perfection, and mix it with a creamy cheese foam topping for a savory twist. Add-on chewy boba pearls or other toppings to your liking for a fun and satisfying texture. It's a beverage that's not only delicious but also fun to drink, making you feel just as playful and carefree as a llama playing in the field!

Boba-licious Cheese Green Tea

Boba-licious Cheese Green Tea

$5.95

Our Boba-licious Cheese Tea is a refreshing and indulgent drink that will tantalize your taste buds! We start with a base of premium green tea, brewed to perfection, and mix it with a creamy cheese foam topping for a savory twist. Add-on chewy boba pearls or other toppings to your liking for fun and satisfying texture. It's a beverage that's not only delicious but also fun to drink, making you feel just as playful and carefree as a llama playing in the field!

Strawberry Matcha Bonanza

Strawberry Matcha Bonanza

$6.95

Our Strawberry Matcha Bonanza is a refreshing and fruity drink that will leave you feeling energized and satisfied! We start with a base of premium matcha green tea, known for its earthy flavor and energizing benefits, and mix it with a blend of fresh strawberries for a burst of sweetness. Add-on chewy boba pearls or other toppings to your liking for a fun and satisfying texture. It's a drink that's both delicious and nutritious, making you feel just as vibrant and lively as a llama exploring a lush green pasture!

Fruit Tea

Get your daily dose of fruit and flavor with our fruity teas. Packed with all the juicy goodness, they're a sip away from pure bliss. Trust us, your taste buds will thank you.
Peachy Green Bubble Bliss

Peachy Green Bubble Bliss

$6.95

Our Peachy Green Bubble Bliss is a sweet and refreshing drink that will transport your taste buds to summer paradise! We start with a base of premium green tea, brewed to perfection, and mix it with a blend of fresh peach juice for a sweet and fruity flavor. Add-on rainbow jelly or other toppings to your liking for a fun and satisfying texture. It's a drink that's both refreshing and satisfying, making you feel just as relaxed and happy as a llama enjoying a peaceful day in the sun!

Strawberry Fields Green Tea

Strawberry Fields Green Tea

$6.95

Our Strawberry Fields Green Tea is a refreshing and fruity drink that will leave you feeling invigorated and refreshed! We start with a base of premium green tea, brewed to perfection, and mix it with a blend of fresh strawberries for a burst of sweetness. Add-on fruit jelly or other toppings to your liking for a fun and satisfying texture. It's a drink that's both delicious and healthy, making you feel just as lively and energized as a llama frolicking in a field of fresh green grass!

Mango Tango Green Tea

Mango Tango Green Tea

$5.95

Our Mango Tango Green Tea is a fruity and refreshing drink that will transport you to a tropical paradise! We start with a base of premium green tea, brewed to perfection, and mix it with a blend of fresh mango & tropical juice for a sweet and tangy flavor. Add-on chewy boba pearls or fruit jellies for a fun and satisfying texture. It's a drink that's both exotic and delightful, making you feel just as carefree and adventurous as a llama exploring a lush tropical jungle!

Milk Tea

Get ready to have your taste buds transported to a bubble tea paradise with our boba milk tea! Our creamy and delicious concoctions are sure to have you slurping away in delight.
Honey Longan Milk Tea

Honey Longan Milk Tea

$6.95

Our Honey Longan Milk Tea is a creamy and refreshing drink that will warm your heart and soul! We start with a base of premium black tea, brewed to perfection, and mix it with a blend of longan and honey for a sweet and smooth flavor. Add chewy boba pearls or other toppings to your liking for a fun and satisfying texture. It's a drink that's both indulgent and thirst-quenching, making you feel just as cool and content as a llama relaxing in the shade on a sunny afternoon!

Rosy Bubble Milk Tea (Opening Special)

Rosy Bubble Milk Tea (Opening Special)

$6.95

OurRosy Bubble Milk Tea is a sweet and floral drink that's perfect for celebrating our opening! We start with a base of premium black tea, brewed to perfection, and mix it with a blend of fragrant rose petals and creamy milk for a delicate and silky texture. Add-on chewy boba pearls or other toppings to your liking for a fun and satisfying texture. It's a drink that's both refreshing and indulgent, making you feel just as special and pampered as a llama adorned with a garland of fresh flowers! As our opening special, it's a must-try for anyone who loves unique and delicious drinks.

Llama Stripes

Llama Stripes

$6.95

Our own version of the Tiger Stripes Brown Sugar Milk Tea is a beautiful and delicious drink that's perfect for anyone who loves milk tea! We start with a base of black tea with non-dairy creamer and a touch of brown sugar syrup to create a rich and indulgent flavor. It's a drink that's both satisfying and comforting, making you feel just as happy and content as a llama snuggled up with a warm blanket on a cozy night.

Coconut Milk Tea

Coconut Milk Tea

$6.95

OurCoconut Boba Milk Tea will transport you to a sunny paradise with every sip! We start with a base of premium black tea, brewed to perfection, and mix it with creamy coconut milk for a rich and velvety texture. Add-on chewy boba pearls or other toppings for a fun and satisfying texture. It's a drink that's both refreshing and indulgent, making you feel just as cool and content as a llama taking a dip in a crystal-clear lagoon. The combination of coconut and boba is a match made in heaven, and it's a perfect drink for anyone looking for a unique and delicious beverage that will satisfy their cravings for something sweet and refreshing.

Slushes

Llama Mama's Coffee Slush

Llama Mama's Coffee Slush

$5.95

Our Llama Mama Cold Brew Slush is a cool and refreshing drink that's perfect for coffee lovers on a hot day! We start with a base of our signature coffee, blended with ice to create a slushy texture. Add-on chewy boba pearls or other toppings for a fun fun and satisfying texture. It's a perfect drink for anyone who loves the taste of coffee and the chewy texture of boba pearls, and it's sure to become a new favorite for anyone who tries it.

Passion Fruit Slush

Passion Fruit Slush

$6.50

OurcPassion Fruit Slush is a refreshing and tropical drink that's perfect for beating the heat! We start with a blend of juicy and tangy passion fruit puree, mixed with ice to create a slushy texture. Add-on chewy boba pearls or other toppings for a fun and satisfying texture. It's a perfect drink for anyone who loves fruity and refreshing beverages, and it's sure to become a new favorite for anyone who tries it.

Peachy Cheese Slush

Peachy Cheese Slush

$6.50

Our Peachy Cheese Slush is a unique and delicious drink that's perfect for those who want something sweet and creamy! We start with a blend of ripe and juicy peach puree, mixed with ice to create a slushy texture. Then we add a dollop of creemy cheese foam, creating a rich and velvety texture. Add-on chewy boba pearls or other toppings for a fun and satisfying texture. It's a perfect drink for anyone who loves creamy and refreshing beverages, and it's sure to become a new favorite for anyone who tries it.

Acai Bowls

Llama-zing Acai Bowl

Llama-zing Acai Bowl

$8.25

Looking for a breakfast that will make you spit out your coffee in surprise? Look no further than our Llama-zing Acai Bowl! This bowl is packed full of healthy goodness, including organic acai berries, fresh fruits, and chia seeds. But what really sets it apart is the secret ingredient: llama milk! That's right, we've partnered with a local llama farm to bring you the creamiest, dreamiest acai bowl you've ever tasted. - Just kidding it's regular milk or your choice of non-dairy substitute :)

Llama's Tropical Love Bowl

Llama's Tropical Love Bowl

$8.25

Looking for a healthy and tropical breakfast that's packed with love? Try our Llama's Tropical Love Bowl! We start with a base of antioxidant-rich acai berries and blend it with juicy pineapples, creamy coconut milk, and a hint of tangy lime juice for a refreshing taste. We then top it off with a medley of tropical fruits for a burst of tropical flavors in every bite. For a satisfying crunch, we add a sprinkle of toasted coconut flakes and almond slices. It's a breakfast that's not only delicious but also nutritious, making you feel just as invigorated as a llama soaking up the sun on a tropical island!

Food

Pastries

Llama-mama Muffin

Llama-mama Muffin

$3.00

A delicious combination of ripe fruits and a hint of cinnamon, baked to perfection. Soft, fluffy, and bursting with flavor, it's the perfect treat to enjoy with a cup of coffee or tea.

Flaky Pastries

Flaky Pastries

$1.50

Our Flaky Pastries are pastry lover's dream! Indulge in one of our breakfast favorites and get ready to feel just as happy as a llama basking in the sun on a warm summer day!

Sandwiches

Swiss Alp Apple Panini

Swiss Alp Apple Panini

$9.25

Our "Swiss Alp Panini" is a delicious and hearty sandwich that's inspired by the stunning mountain vistas of Switzerland. This sandwich is made with sliced apples, melted Swiss cheese, and optional add-on of thinly sliced ham on toasted sourdough bread. Pair it with a salad and a cold soda, it's the perfect meal for any adventurer.

Llama Queen (Veggie) Panini

Llama Queen (Veggie) Panini

$9.25

Our "Llama Queen Panini" is a regal and tasty sandwich that's packed with flavor and nutrition. This sandwich is made with roasted veggies, melted provolone cheese, and a tangy pesto sauce on grilled sourdough bread. Pair it with a refreshing ice tea or some boba, it's the perfect lunch for any queen (or king!) of the llamas.

Others

Llama's Holy Gourmet Toast

Llama's Holy Gourmet Toast

$7.50

Our Llama's Holy Gourmet Toast is a toast lover's dream! We start with a thick slice of fresh bread, toasted to perfection, and top it fresh fruits or avocado. Either way, It's a hearty and satisfying breakfast that will keep you going all day!

Llama's Overnight Oat-tastic Bowl

Llama's Overnight Oat-tastic Bowl

$6.50

Start your day off right with our Llama's Overnight Oat-tastic Bowl! We soak organic rolled oats in almond milk overnight to create a creamy and satisfying base. Then we add sliced bananas, juicy blueberries, and a drizzle of honey for sweetness. For a satisfying crunch, we add a sprinkle of toasted walnuts and coconut flakes. It's a breakfast that's not only delicious but also nutritious, making you feel just as energized as a llama grazing in a lush meadow!

All hours
Sunday 9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday 7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday 7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday 7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday 7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday 7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday 9:00 am - 5:00 pm
A vibe where you can enjoy great tasting, organic and fair traded coffee, bubble tea, açaí bowl, light fare foods while reading a book, catching up with friends or have a casual business meeting!

132 McMechen St, Baltimore, MD 21217

