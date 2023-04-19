Llamas’ Corner

Coconut Milk Tea

$6.95

OurCoconut Boba Milk Tea will transport you to a sunny paradise with every sip! We start with a base of premium black tea, brewed to perfection, and mix it with creamy coconut milk for a rich and velvety texture. Add-on chewy boba pearls or other toppings for a fun and satisfying texture. It's a drink that's both refreshing and indulgent, making you feel just as cool and content as a llama taking a dip in a crystal-clear lagoon. The combination of coconut and boba is a match made in heaven, and it's a perfect drink for anyone looking for a unique and delicious beverage that will satisfy their cravings for something sweet and refreshing.