American

Land & Lake Andersonville

29 Reviews

$$$

5420 N Clark St

Chicago, IL 60640

Order Again

Beverages

Coke

$4.50

Diet Coke

$4.50

Sprite

$4.50

Ginger Ale

$4.50

Lemonade

$4.50

Iced Tea

$5.50

Club Soda

$4.00

Tonic

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Bottled Water

$5.50

Sparkling Water Bottle

$6.50

Cranberry Juice

$4.50

Apple Juice

$4.50

Orange Juice

$5.00

Grapefruit Juice

$5.00

Coffee

$4.50

Hot Tea

$5.50

Selection of Rishi organic teas

Milk

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$5.50

Bottle

The Kinker Cabernet

$61.00

The Kinker by Four Vines, Paso Robles, CA

Old Vine Red Blend

$57.00

2018, Fidelity, Alexander Valley, CA

Folly of the Beast Pinot Nior

$61.00

2016, Folly of the Beast, Central Coast, CA

Matchbook Malbec

$57.00

2018, Giornata, Il Campo Rosso Paso Robles, CA

House Red Blend

$45.00

Lynfred Winery, IL

Line 39 Pinot Nior

$57.00

Crow Canyon Cabernet

$57.00

Zinfandel Wild Thing

$61.00

Bottle

Scharffenberger Sparkling

$46.00

2016, Finke’s Widow, CA

Cline Sauvignon Blanc

$53.00

2020, Cline Seven Ranch Hands Sauvignon Blanc, North Coast CA

Left Foot Charley Reisling Bottle

$46.00

2016, Left Foot Charley, Old Mission Peninsula, MI

Lynfred House White Blend

$45.00

Lynfred Winery, IL

Pacificana Chardonnay

$46.00

2016, Pacificana, Central Coast, CA

Hanh Pinot Gris

$50.00

2021, Hanh Family Wines, Pinot Gris

Brut Ombré Rosé

$46.00

Brut Ombré Rosé, IL Illinois Sparkling Company

August Hill Rosé

$53.00

August Hill Rosé, IL

check markIntimate
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Land & Lake Andersonville serves a variety of approachable American classics using locally sourced ingredients.

5420 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60640

Directions

