  • lloyd Taco Factory Williamsville - Williamsville
lloyd Taco Factory Williamsville Williamsville

5933 Main Street

Williamsville, NY 14221

NA Beverages

Mandarin Jarrito

Mandarin Jarrito

$3.19

Club Soda

$0.99

Ginger Beer

$3.19
lloyd Bottled Water

lloyd Bottled Water

$2.89
Grapefruit Jarrito

Grapefruit Jarrito

$3.19
Lime Jarrito

Lime Jarrito

$3.19
Pineapple Jarrito

Pineapple Jarrito

$3.19
Mexican Cola

Mexican Cola

$3.19

Tonic Water

$0.99
Unsweetened Green Tea

Unsweetened Green Tea

$3.19
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Buffalo's first food truck! Mexican-inspired tacos and burritos from 4 food trucks and 2 restaurants.

5933 Main Street, Williamsville, NY 14221

