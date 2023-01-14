  • Home
Queens Marketplace L&L Hawaiian Barbecue 69-201 Waikoloa beach dr ste F3

No reviews yet

69-201 Waikoloa beach dr ste F3

Waikoloa, HI 96738

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Cutlet w/Gravy Plate
New York Steak* Plate
BBQ Chicken Plate

COMBINATION PLATES

BBQ Mix Plate

BBQ Mix Plate

$18.99

BBQ Beef, BBQ Chicken & BBQ Short Ribs

Seafood Combo Plate

Seafood Combo Plate

$18.99

Fried Fish, Fried Shrimp, and choice of BBQ Beef, BBQ Chicken, Chicken Katsu, or BBQ Short Ribs

Kalua Pork & Lau Lau Plate

Kalua Pork & Lau Lau Plate

$18.99

Hawaiian style pulled pork and authentic Hawaiian entrée made with pork and taro leaves.

Seafood Mix Plate

Seafood Mix Plate

$18.99

Fried Fish, Fried Shrimp, and Fried Scallops

Chicken Lover Plate

Chicken Lover Plate

$18.99

BBQ Chicken, Chicken Katsu & Garlic Fried Chicken

Kakele Mix* Plate

Kakele Mix* Plate

$18.99

Rost Pork, Hamburger Steak, Chicken Katsu & Eggs w/Gravy

New Y Steak/garlic Shrimp

$20.99

BQ Chicken/Katsu Combo

$18.99

Kalua Pork/chicken

$18.99

Chicken / Garlic Shrimp Combo

$18.99

LIGHTER OPTIONS

Served with 1 scoop brown rice and fresh tossed greens.
BBO Chicken (Lighter Option)

BBO Chicken (Lighter Option)

$16.99
Grilled Garlic Fish (Lighter Option)

Grilled Garlic Fish (Lighter Option)

$16.99
Garlic Ahi (Lighter Option)

Garlic Ahi (Lighter Option)

$16.99
Salmon Patty (Lighter Option)

Salmon Patty (Lighter Option)

$16.99

Gill Salmon Lighter

$18.99

Garlic Shrimp Lighter

$16.99

CHICKEN PLATES

BBQ Chicken Plate

BBQ Chicken Plate

$13.50
Chicken Katsu Plate

Chicken Katsu Plate

$13.50
Chicken Katsu Curry Plate

Chicken Katsu Curry Plate

$13.50
Chicken Cutlet w/Gravy Plate

Chicken Cutlet w/Gravy Plate

$13.50
Garlic Fried Chicken Plate

Garlic Fried Chicken Plate

$13.50

Mini BQ Chicken

$10.99

Mini Chicken Katsu

$10.99

Mini Katsu Curry

$10.99

Mini Katsu Culet

$10.99
Mochico Chicken

Mochico Chicken

$13.50

PORK PLATES

Kala Pork w/Cabbage Plate

Kala Pork w/Cabbage Plate

$13.50
Pork Lau Lau Plate

Pork Lau Lau Plate

$13.50
Gravy Pork Chop Plate

Gravy Pork Chop Plate

$13.50
Honey Glazed Pork Chop Plate

Honey Glazed Pork Chop Plate

$13.50Out of stock

Rost pork

$13.50

BEEF PLATES

Hamburger Steak* Plate

Hamburger Steak* Plate

$13.99
Teriyaki Beef Plate

Teriyaki Beef Plate

$13.99
BBQ Short Ribs Plate

BBQ Short Ribs Plate

$18.99
Loco Moco* Plate

Loco Moco* Plate

$13.99
New York Steak* Plate

New York Steak* Plate

$15.99

Mini Hamburger Steak

$10.99

Mini Teriyaki Beef

$10.99

Mini Loco

$10.99

Mini Short Ribs

$14.99

SEAFOOD PLATES

Fried Shrimp Plate

Fried Shrimp Plate

$15.99
Fried Fish Plate

Fried Fish Plate

$15.99
Garlic Fish Plate

Garlic Fish Plate

$15.99
Shrimp Curry Plate

Shrimp Curry Plate

$15.99

Fried Scallops Plate

$15.99
Walnut Shrimp Plate

Walnut Shrimp Plate

$15.99Out of stock
Grilled Salmon Plate

Grilled Salmon Plate

$15.99

Grilled Ono Plate

$15.99

Garlic Ahi

$15.99

Garlic Shrimp

$15.99

Honey Shrimp

$15.99Out of stock

BURGERS & SANDWICHES

Combo: Fries & Drink (add 460-740 cal)
Hamburger Combo*

Hamburger Combo*

$9.99
Double Hamburger Combo

Double Hamburger Combo

$11.99
Cheeseburger Combo*

Cheeseburger Combo*

$10.59
Double Cheeseburger Combo*

Double Cheeseburger Combo*

$11.99
BBQ Burger Combo*

BBQ Burger Combo*

$9.99
Double BBQ Burger Combo

Double BBQ Burger Combo

$11.99
BBQ Cheeseburger Combo*

BBQ Cheeseburger Combo*

$10.59
Double BBQ Cheeseburger Combo*

Double BBQ Cheeseburger Combo*

$11.99
BBQ Chicken Sandwich Combo

BBQ Chicken Sandwich Combo

$11.59
Teriyaki Beef Sandwich Combo

Teriyaki Beef Sandwich Combo

$11.59
Kalua Pork Sandwich Combo

Kalua Pork Sandwich Combo

$11.59

Fried Shrimp Sandwich Combo

$11.59
Fried Fish Sandwich Combo

Fried Fish Sandwich Combo

$11.59

BOWLS

Served with rice and fresh steamed vegetables.
BBQ Chicken Bowls

BBQ Chicken Bowls

$9.99
Teriyaki Beef Bowls

Teriyaki Beef Bowls

$9.99
Chicken Katsu Bowls

Chicken Katsu Bowls

$9.99

Chicken Katsu Curry Bowls

$9.99
Kalua Pork w/Cabbage Bowls

Kalua Pork w/Cabbage Bowls

$9.99
Fried Shrimp Bowls

Fried Shrimp Bowls

$9.99

SAIMIN

Fresh ramen noodles w/our specially prepared broth.
Plain Saimin

Plain Saimin

$5.99
Saimin w/SPAM®

Saimin w/SPAM®

$5.99
Saimin w/BBO Chicken

Saimin w/BBO Chicken

$8.99
Saimin w/Teriyaki Beef

Saimin w/Teriyaki Beef

$8.99
Saimin w/Fried Shrimp

Saimin w/Fried Shrimp

$8.99
Aloha Saimin*

Aloha Saimin*

$8.99

BBQ Chicken & Egg

Vege Saimein

$8.99

MUSUBI

A fresh scoop of rice with your choice of L&L signature meats, cooked with our scratch made BBQ sauce and wrapped with crispy seaweed
BBQ Chicken Musubi

BBQ Chicken Musubi

$2.99+
Chicken Katsu Musubi

Chicken Katsu Musubi

$2.99+

Fried Fish Musubi

$2.99+

Portuguese Sausage Musubi

$2.99+
SPAM®Musubi

SPAM®Musubi

$2.99+

SIDES & LOCAL SPECIALS

White Rice

White Rice

$2.50
Brown Rice

Brown Rice

$2.50
Macaroni Salad

Macaroni Salad

$2.50
Tossed Green Salad

Tossed Green Salad

$4.50+
French Fries

French Fries

$4.99

Gravy Fries

$5.99
Garlic Cheese Fries

Garlic Cheese Fries

$7.99

Egg Roll (3 pcs)

$5.99
Pork Lumpia (6 pcs)

Pork Lumpia (6 pcs)

$7.99

Gill Chese

$4.99

Spam Sandwich

$5.99

BLT Sandwich

$5.99

Ham Sandwich

$5.99

Breakfast

2 Eggs Breakfast Plate

2 Eggs Breakfast Plate

$7.99

Served with rice or toast and choice of SPAM®, Ham, Bacon, Link Sausage, Portuguese Sausage, or Corned Beef Hash

Fried Fish Breakfast

Fried Fish Breakfast

$9.99

Pork Chop Breakfast

$9.99

Kalua Pork Breakfast

$9.99

N/A Beverages

Small Drink

$2.95

Medium Drink

$3.50

Large Drink

$3.99

Arizona Tea

$3.25

Aloha Tea

$2.59

Water Bottle

$2.59

Coffee

$2.99

Pupu Platter

PuPu Platter

$50.99+

Small Family Combo

$54.99

Medium Family Combo

$64.99

Party Trays Seafood

Fried fish(Swai) Party Trays

$39.99+

Fried Shrimp Party Trays

$39.99+

Party Trays Chicken

Chicken Katsu Party Trays

$37.99+

BBQ Chicken Party Trays

$37.99+

Party Trays Beef

Teriyaki Beef Party Trays

$37.99+

BBQ Short Ribs Party Trays

$54.99+

Party Trays Pork

Honey Glazed Pork Chop Party Trays

$40.99+

Kalua Pork w/ Cabbage Party Trays

$40.99+

Hawaiian Lau Lau Party Trays

$40.99+

Party Trays Musubi

Katsu Musubi Party Trays

$37.99+

Chicken Musubi Party Trays

$37.99+

Fish Musubi Party Trays

$37.99+

Spam Musubi Party Trays

$37.99+

Portuguese Sausage Musubi Party Trays

$37.99+

Party Trays Rice

Steamed Rice Party Trays

$22.99+

Party Trays Side Order

Veggie Egg Roll Party Trays

$24.99+

Pork Lumpia Party Trays

$29.99+

Party Trays Salad

Green Salad Party Trays

$28.99+

Macaroni Salad Party Trays

$28.99+
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 8:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 8:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 8:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 8:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 8:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 8:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 8:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

69-201 Waikoloa beach dr ste F3, Waikoloa, HI 96738

