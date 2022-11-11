Restaurant header imageView gallery

Land & Lake Ravenswood Ravenswood

1970 West Montrose Avenue

Chicago, IL 60613

Burger*

Handhelds

Burger*

Burger*

$16.00

Two 4oz patties, american cheese, house made dill pickles, onions, house thousand island dressing. Served with fresh cut fries. *Consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase risk of food borne illness

Buffalo Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Grilled chicken breast, buffalo mayo, bleu cheese cabbage slaw, potato bun. Served with fresh cut fries.

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$16.00

Smoked cheddar, swiss, tomato, mayonnaise, house pickles, sourdough. Served with fresh cut fries.

Roasted Turkey Sandwich

$15.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Land & Lake Ravenswood serves a variety of approachable American classics using locally sourced ingredients.

1970 West Montrose Avenue, Chicago, IL 60613

