Food

Appetizers

Beef Queso Dip

$8.00

Spicy or regular. Comes with chips

Wings

$11.99

Buffalo, Garlic Parmesan, naked, Lokee's Comeback, Honey BBQ, Lokee's Blazin Dragon, Sweet Old-Bay, or Teriyaki

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.99

chicken queso dip

$8.00

Wing Special

$0.89

Paninis

Balsamic Glazed Caprese

$8.50

Fresh mozzarella, heirloom tomato, basil, and olive oil

Chorizo-Pear

$9.00

Spanish chorizo, manchego, pear, quince paste, and olive oil

Serrano-Fig

$9.00

Serrano ham, manchego, fig jam, and olive oil

Apple-Manchego

$9.00

Apple, manchego, quince paste or fig jam, and olive oil

Chicken Apple-Brie

$9.00

Oven-roasted chicken, sliced brie, apple, dijon mustard, and olive oil

Chicken Pesto

$10.99

Oven-roasted chicken, fresh mozzarella, heirloom tomato, and pesto

Cuban / Cubano

$9.00

Garlic, olive oil, mayonnaise, artisan bread, smoked turkey, ham, Swiss cheese, pickle, and spinach

Grilled Cheese

$8.50

Gruyere, aged Parmesan, sharp Cheddar, and olive oil on sourdough

Italian Melt

$10.50

Salami, capocollo, pepperoni, provolone, heirloom tomato, shallot, pepperoncini, and Italian dressing

Bun-Less Patty Melt

$6.50

Hamburger patty, onion, Monterey Jack cheese, and Whataburger secret sauce. Add bacon for $1.50 and extra patty for $2.00

Patty Melt

$8.50

Hamburger patty, onion, Swiss cheese, and rye or Italian bread. Add bacon for $1.50 and extra patty for $2.00

Ham Melt

$7.00

Turkey Melt

$7.00

Lokee Chicken Club

$7.00

Pasta

Greek Spaghetti

$10.00

Spaghetti, extra virgin olive oil, red wine vinegar, lemon juice, basil, fresh dill, dried oregano, sea salt, fresh pepper, salted butter, grape tomatoes, onions, spinach, and feta cheese

Spaghetti with Meat Sauce

$10.95

Spaghetti noodles and meat sauce

Fettuccine Alfredo

$11.99

Fettuccine noodles and Alfredo sauce

Salads

Classic Caprese

$8.00

Fresh mozzarella, heirloom tomato, basil, and olive oil

Caesar Salad

$11.99

Romaine lettuce, shredded Parmesan cheese, seasoned croutons, Caesar dressing. Add chicken $2.95

Apple Pecan

$9.00

Apple, pecan, dried cranberry, blue cheese, mixed greens, and apple vinaigrette

Pear and Walnut

$9.00

Pear, candied walnut, dried cranberry, aged Parmesan, mixed greens, and balsamic vinaigrette

Garden Salad

$7.99

Romaine lettuce, radishes, green onions, cucumber, and celery. Add shrimp $3.95

Cobb Salad

$12.95

Bacon, eggs, chicken, blue cheese, green onions, avocado, iceberg lettuce, and ranch dressing

Sides

Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Dipping Sauce

$1.00

French Fries

$4.99

Bacon

$1.50

Fruit Salad

$7.99

Oranges, peaches, mango, apples, bananas, and lemon orange syrup

chips

Sea Salted

$1.75

Mesquite BBQ

$1.75

Salt & Vinegar

$1.75

Drinks

Can of Soda

Sprite

$1.25

Pepsi

$1.25

Dr. Pepper

$1.25

Coca Cola

$1.25

Tea (Hot)

Gold Peak Bottle 16oz

$3.00

Variety Tea Packs

$1.50

Water

Bottle of Water 16oz

$2.25

Energy Drinks

Red Bull

$4.00

Mineral Water

cup of club soda

$0.50

cup of tonic water

$0.50

VIP

VIP Section

$150.00

Lokee Hookah's

Tangiers Shisha

Dark Cherry HS 15th Anniversary

$35.00

Cane Mint

$35.00

Watermelon

$35.00

Nahkla Shisha

Double Apple

$35.00

Watermelon

$35.00

Peppermint

$35.00

Starbuzz Shisha

Code 69

$35.00

Safari Melon Dew

$35.00

Blue Mist

$35.00

Coals Cube

Coal Refill

$5.00

Frozen Deezer Hose

Frozen Deezer Hose

$5.00

Tobacco Refill

Flavor Refill

$10.00

Tips

Flavored Tips

$2.00

Tips

$0.50

Al Fakher Shisha

Strawberry

$35.00

Mint

$35.00

Two-Apples

$35.00

Citrus Mint

$35.00

Grape

$35.00

Blueberry

$35.00

Magic Love

$35.00

Cherry

$35.00

Shisha Flavors