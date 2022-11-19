Lo Main 2315 E Main St

A map showing the location of Lo Main 2315 E Main StView gallery

Fast Ring

Old Style

$3.00

Outlaw

$3.50

Handshake Plus

$6.50

Bronson Plus

$6.50

Murder Burger

$8.00

Oi Vey!

$8.00

Long Drink

$7.00

Chicago Handshake

$6.00

Bronson

$6.00

Old Fashioned

$9.00

Mule

$7.00

Sweet Sweetback's Badass Thai Chili Dog (Beef)

$8.00

Sweet Sweetback's Badass Thai Chili Dog (Veggie)

$8.00

Beer

Old Style

$3.00

Bembel Gold

$7.00

Michelada

$7.00

Estrella Galecia

$6.00

Outlaw

$3.50

3F Gumballhead

$7.50

3F Zombie

$7.50

3F Barbarian

$8.00

Genesee N/A

$3.00

Dr. Robot

$7.00

Young's Choc Stout (Copy)

$7.00

CC Tropicalia IPA

$7.00

3F Lazersnake

$8.00

N/A Beverages

Topo Chico

$3.00

Bottled Water

$1.00

Juaritos

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Soda

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Agave

Rejon Blanco

$7.00+

Momento Verde

$5.00+

Ocho Plata

$15.00+

21 Seeds Jap Vodka Shot

$3.00+

Cocktails

Aviation

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Brooklyn

$8.00

Could You Be The One?

$9.00

Daiquiri

$9.00

Hot Toddy

$9.00

Icepick

$5.00

Manhattan

$10.00

Margarita

$8.00

Mimosa

$8.00

Mule

$7.00

Negroni

$8.00

Old Fashioned

$9.00

Rob Roy

$8.00

Sazerac

$10.00

Sidecar

$8.00

The Woodsman

$8.00

Tom Collins

$9.00

Vodka Collins

$9.00

Whiskey Sour

$9.00

Paul Collins

$9.00

Hot Toddy

$9.00

Cordials

Malort

$4.00+

Fernet Branca

$5.00+

Underberg

$3.50

Campari

$9.00

Kubler Absinthe

$22.00+

Barrel Aged Malort

$5.00+

Gin

PoMo Gineferous

$6.00+

Long Drink

$7.00

Astobiza

$7.50+

Castle & Key Spring Gin

$6.00+

Rum

Denizen

$6.00+

Diamond Dark

$8.00+

El Dorado 12yr

$10.00+

Neisson Blanc

$5.00+

Shot/Beer

Chicago Handshake

$6.00

Bronson

$6.00

Bronson Plus

$6.50

Handshake Plus

$6.50

Underdog

$6.00

Vodka

Moskovskaya

$6.00+

Whiskey

Bardstown Fusion

$20.00+

Beards Town Bourbon

$10.00+

David Nicholson

$10.00+

Dickel 8 yr Bourbon

$13.00+

Famous Grouse

$4.00+

Four Roses Small Batch Select

$7.50+

George Dickel 12

$6.00+

George Dickel Rye

$5.00+

Jeppson's Bourbon

$5.00+

New Riff BIB Bourbon

$14.00+

Silas Jones

$6.00+

Tullamore Dew

$5.00+

Jameson

$5.00+

Monkey Shoulder

$10.00+

Wine

Molino Vento Nero D'Avola Glass

$9.00

Molino Vento Nero D'Avola Bottle

$40.00

Halozan White

$9.00

Halozan BTL

$40.00

Lioco Rose

$8.00

Lioco BTL

$35.00

Leitz Eins Zero Glass

$10.00

Leitz Eins BTL

$45.00

Romio Prosecco

$9.00

Romio Prosecco BTL

$40.00

Toy Rose Btl

$7.50

Toy White Btl

$7.50

Griffin Btl

$6.00

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Pop in, see whats shakin'

Location

2315 E Main St, Chattanooga, TN 37404

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

