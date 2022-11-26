Main picView gallery

Lo Sano Restaurant and Bar 678 Maple Ave

619 Reviews

$$

678 Maple Ave

Hartford, CT 06109

Order Again

Salads

House Salad

$9.00

Appetizers

Beef Tacos

$11.00

Calamari

$8.00

Chicharron Tacos

$12.00

Chicken Tacos

$11.00

Chicken Wings

$10.00+

Chulitos de Yuca

$2.50

Empanadas

$2.50

Fish Tacos

$13.00

Kipes/Quipes

$2.50

Mofonguitos

$7.00+

Mozzarella Stick

$8.00

Plantain Balls

$8.00

Plantain Chips w/ Guac & Pico de Gallo

$11.00

Shrimp Cocktail Ceviche

$13.00

Shrimp Tacos

$13.00

Sorullos de Maiz

$2.50

Steak Tacos

$11.00

Entrees

Alfredo Pesto Pasta

$18.00

Carne Frita

$15.00

Chicken Tostonwich

$12.00

Churrasco Tostonwich

$14.00

Classic Cubano

$11.00

Fried Boneless Chicken

$15.00

Fried Fish

$18.00

Garlic Shrimp

$18.00

Grilled Chicken

$15.00

Grilled Salmon

$16.00

La Yola

$15.00

Mar&Tierra

$25.00

Pechuga Lo Sano

$15.00

Pollo Rostizado 1/2

$12.00Out of stock

Pollo Rostizado ENTERO

$15.00Out of stock

Pork Chops-Chuleta

$14.00

Pork Skin-Chic de Cerdo

$15.00

Saute Steak-Bistec

$15.00

Stewed Shrimp

$18.00

Vegetarian Dish

$14.00

Veggie Wrap

$12.00

Rabo

$14.00Out of stock

Picadera

1 Person

$10.00

2 People

$18.00

3 People

$25.00

4 People

$35.00

5 People

$45.00

6 People

$55.00

7 People

$65.00

8 People

$75.00

9 People

$85.00

10 People

$90.00

15 People

$110.00

20 People

$150.00

Side Orders

Avocado

$5.00

Beans Bowl

$2.00

Fried Plantains

$6.00

Regular Fries

$4.00

White Rice

$5.00

Yuca Fries

$6.00

Yellow Rice

$5.00

Maduros/Sweet Plantains

$7.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Mofongo

$8.00

Mayo Ketchup

$1.00

Carne Frita/Fried Pork

$8.00

Chicharron Cerdo/Fried Pork Skin

$9.00

Garlic/Stewed Shrimp

$10.00

Skirt Steak/Churrasco

$14.00

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Kids Chicken Quesadilla

$8.00

Kids Cheeseburger w/ Fries

$8.00

Chic de Pollo w/ Side

$8.00

Grilled Chicken w/Side

$8.00

Desserts

Caramel Apple Empanada

$6.00Out of stock

Tres Leche

$6.00

Flan de Coco

$6.00

Flan de Vanilla

$6.00

Beer

Corona

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Presidente

$5.00

Modelo

$5.00

Stella

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Medalla

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Two Roads

$5.00

Beer bucket

$25.00

Cocktails

Balbuena

$12.00

Corona Rita

$14.00

Daiquiri

$9.00

Dominican Love

$10.00

El Setenta

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00Out of stock

French 75

$12.00

Frozen Drink

$10.00

Hulk

$14.00

Lo Sano Cosmo

$10.00

Long Island

$9.00

Margarita

$9.00

Martini

$10.00

Mojito

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Old Fashion

$10.00

Pina Colada

$10.00

Rose All Day

$14.00

Rum Punch

$9.00

Sangria

$9.00

Sano Sour

$10.00

Sex on the Beach

$9.00

Tequila Sunrise

$9.00

Tropical Margarita

$14.00

BOTELLAS

1800

$150.00

Brugal Extra Viejo

$140.00

Buchanna 12

$160.00

Buchanna 18

$200.00

Buchanna Master

$180.00

Captain Morgan

$120.00

Casamigos

$200.00

Chivas 12

$170.00

Chivas 18

$190.00

Ciroc

$160.00

Clase Azul

$450.00

Crown Royal

$180.00

Don Julio

$180.00

Don Julio 1942

$450.00

Don Q

$160.00

Dusse

$200.00

Fireball

$140.00

Grey Goose

$180.00

Hennessy

$160.00

Hennessy VSOP

$185.00

Imperial

$150.00

Jack Daniels

$130.00

Jameson

$120.00

JW Black

$160.00

JW Blue

$450.00

JW Double Black

$180.00

JW Gold

$220.00

JW Gold 18

$250.00

La Layenda

$140.00

Malibu

$140.00

Moet

$180.00

Old Par

$160.00

Patron

$160.00

Remy 1738

$200.00

Remy VSOP

$160.00

Tequila Rose

$120.00

Titos

$160.00

Tres G

$180.00

Beverages

Bottled Water

$3.00

Canned Soda

$2.00

Clamato

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Passion Fruit Juice

$3.00

Perrier

$3.00

Red Bull

$3.00

Morir Sonado

$4.00

Juice Pitchers

$7.00

Agua de Coco

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00
