Lo Sano Restaurant and Bar 678 Maple Ave
619 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
678 Maple Ave, Hartford, CT 06109
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
First & Last Tavern - Hartford - 939 Maple Ave
No Reviews
939 Maple Ave Hartford, CT 06114
View restaurant