Lo. St Books 201 West Wall Street

review star

No reviews yet

201 West Wall Street

Midland, TX 79701

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

starters

charcuterie

$26.00

Chips and queso

$10.00

Fried Brussels

$9.00

Tex mex hummus

$12.00

Roasted carrots

$9.00

truffle fries

$10.00

Chips and queso with braised beef cheek

$18.00

beer

Beer Tap 1

$8.00

tap 2

$8.00

tap 3

$8.00

tap 4

$8.00

blush wine (bottle)

las jaras rosè

$72.00

las jaras rosato

$72.00

roseade 4 pack

$28.00

Angels and cowboys Rose

$36.00

blush wine (glass)

las jaras rosè (glass)

$18.00

roseade can

$9.00

Angels and cowboys rose (glass)

$9.00

bubbles (bottle)

angels and cowboys

$42.00

las jaras sparkling white

$62.00

Belstar prosecco

$36.00

oplo brut

$8.00+

yeti and the coconut white

$62.00

yeti and the coconut red

$62.00

Folize rosee

$10.00

cocktails (here)

load 19 frozen

$8.00

load 19 rocks

$8.00

poisoned waterhole

$11.00

kalimotex

$9.00

mimosa

$8.00

bottomless mimosa

$28.00

cocktails (to go)

load 19 rocks

$10.00

load 19 frozen

$10.00

kalimotex

$11.00

red wine (bottle)

los conejos malditos (bottle)

$36.00

las jaras slipper sippers (bottle)

$56.00

las jaras carignan (bottle)

$48.00

las jaras sweet berry wine (bottle)

$56.00

les hérétiques red blend (bottle)

$36.00

venge scouts honor (bottle)

$84.00

noisy water cabron viejo (bottle)

$40.00

tarot rosso (bottle)

$36.00

sketchbook (bottle)

$44.00

simply cab sauv (bottle)

$26.00

las jaras glou glou (bottle)

$56.00

parducci pinot noir (bottle)

$36.00

zinphomaniac (bottle)

$40.00

slices cab (bottle)

$40.00

lola pinot noir (bottle)

$40.00

FABLEiST cab sauv (bottle)

$40.00

red wine (glass)

los conejos malditos (glass)

$9.00

las jaras slipper sippers (glass)

$14.00

las jaras sweet berry wine (glass)

$18.00

les hérétiques (glass)

$9.00

noisy water cabron viejo (glass)

$10.00

scouts honor (glass)

$21.00

sketchbook (glass)

$11.00

tarot rosso (glass)

$9.00

las jaras glou glou (glass)

$14.00

parducci pinot noir (glass)

$9.00

zinphomaniac (glass)

$10.00

slices cab (glass)

$10.00

lola pinot noir

$10.00

FABLEiST cab sauv

$10.00

white wine (bottle)

ricca terra daisy chain (bottle)

$40.00

astrolabe sauv blanc (bottle)

$36.00

manic pixie chardonnay (bottle)

$48.00

los nopolas soleado (bottle)

$42.00

pavette sauv blanc (bottle)

$24.00

pavette chard (bottle)

$24.00

crossroads sauv blanc (bottle)

$64.00

DB chardonnay (bottle)

$40.00

twin vines vinho verde (bottle)

$28.00

underdog Chenin (bottle)

$48.00

klinker brick albarino (bottle)

$40.00

Field recordings (bottle)

$44.00

FABLEiST Chardonnay (bottle)

$40.00

white wine (glass)

daisy chain (glass)

$10.00

manic pixie chard (glass)

$12.00

astrolabe sauv blanc (glass)

$9.00

crossroads sauv blanc (glass)

$16.00

DB chardonnay (glass)

$10.00

twin vines vinho verde (glass)

$7.00

underdog Chenin (glass)

$12.00

clinker brick albarino

$10.00

FABLEiST Chardonnay (glass)

$10.00

Field recordings skins (glass)

$11.00

tea/other

mexican coke

$3.00

iced tea unsweet

$3.50

iced tea sweet

$3.50

juice

$2.00

porch tea

$4.50

tea thyme

$4.50

lemonade

$4.50

FLIGHT

FLIGHT

$32.00

Bar crawl

Ultra

$4.00

Sangria

$4.00

Bloody

$4.00

salads

Fennel and grape salad

$12.00

Fall fattoush salad

$12.00

entrees

Wall towers burger

$12.00

Chicken schnitzel

$19.00

Latin curry

$19.00

Italian focaccia club

$15.00

Smoked house brat

$18.00

Wild mushroom gnocchi

$17.00

Sticky ribs

$16.00

dessert

Sweet corn crème brûlée

$10.00

Butter pecan cheesecake

$10.00

cava float

$9.00

ice cream scoop

$6.00

drinks

beer

$5.00

les hérétiques

$5.00

osmosis

$5.00

happy sangria

$5.00

food

happy hummus

$5.00

happy board

$5.00

CHEF SPECIAL

Duck Raviolo

$21.00

Mushroom Ravioli

$18.00

Lobster Tortellini

$27.00

WINE PACK

YETTIE & THE KOKONUT 2 PACK

$100.00

LAS JARAS 2 PACK

$110.00

NAPA PAC 2 PACK

$120.00

BIG BOY 2 PACK

$200.00

FIELD RECORDINGS 2 PACK

$75.00

FIELD RECORDINGS 3 PACK

$100.00

LAS JARAS 3 PACK

$150.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

book store wine bar in the heart of downtown midland

Location

201 West Wall Street, Midland, TX 79701

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

