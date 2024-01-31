Load it Your Way 826 Union Blvd
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
We are committed to offering delicious, organic, nutrient-dense food made from locally-sourced, chemical-free ingredients. Transforming so-called "junk food" into nutritious meals. Sourcing the meat within a 150-mile radius and obtaining fresh produce directly from local vendors, we also plan to be open late on Fridays and Saturdays to cater to the limited late-night healthy food options. Initially, we will operate from the commercial kitchen at Pilgrams Congressional Church in St. Louis, MO, with future plans for expansion and the establishment of our own brick-and-mortar location. The goal is to set a standard for healthy food and rapidly expand to reach as many people as possible. We are opening January 25th, 2024, we are excited to provide exceptional food and service to our customers. Additionally, we offer delivery services and are eager to serve you. Thank you for supporting small businesses.
826 Union Blvd, Saint Louis, MO 63108