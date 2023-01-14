Restaurant header imageView gallery

LOADaSPUD

review star

No reviews yet

329 W. Howard St.

Evanston, IL 60202

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

BACON BROCCOLI & CHEESE SPUD
SLOPPY JOE SPUD
PULLED PORK SPUD

TACO

LOADaTACO

$5.25

HARD SHELL OR SOFT SHELL

3 LOADaTACO

$11.00

HARD SHELL OR SOFT SHELL

SUPREME TACO

$5.50

TURKEY, BEEF, OR CHICKEN

SUPREME STEAK TACO

$6.00

STEAK

SUPREME SHRIMP TACO

$6.00

LETTUCE, TOMATO AND SAUCE

WALKIN TACO

$7.00

CHIPS OF YOUR CHOICE

NACHOS

NACHOS

$7.00

SALAD

LOADaSALAD

$11.25

CHEESE

CHESSE

$2.75

CHEDDAR, MOZZARELLA, COLBY JACK, FETA

CHIPS

CHIPS

$2.75

DRINKS

CAN DRINKS

$3.00

BOTTLE DRINKS

$4.00

SPUD

* CHICAGO SPECIAL SPUD *

$14.25

ITALIAN BEEF, GIARDINIERS PEPPERS ONIONS,GREEN PEPPERS, CHEESE

ALFREDO SPUD

$15.50

CHEESY ALFREDO SAUCE WITH YOUR CHOICE OF CHICKEN OR SHRIMP

BACON BROCCOLI & CHEESE SPUD

$14.00

CHOPPED BROCCOLI CHEESE AND BACON

BBQ CHICKEN SPUD

$14.25

WHITE MEAT CHICKEN PIECES SMOTHERED INTANGY BBQ SAUCE

BLT SPUD

$14.00

REAL BACON, LETTUCE, TOMATOES TOPPED WITH MAYO

BUFFALO SPUD

$14.00

WHITE MEAT CHICKEN PIECES TOSSED IN A TASTY HOT SAUCE TOPPED WITH RANCH

CHEESE & BROCCOLI SPUD

$14.00

MELTED CHICKEN CHEESE AND BROCCOLI PIECES

CHEESEBURGER SPUD

$14.00

SEASONED GROUND BEEF, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONIONS, CHEESE, KETCHUP, MUSTARD, MAYO PICKLES

CHICKEN 7 CHEESE SPUD

$14.00

WHITE MEAT CHICKEN PIECES WITH CHEESE

CHILLI POTATO SPUD

$14.00

ZESTY CHILI, CRACKERS AND CHEESE

GYRO SPUD

$14.25

GYRO STRIPS, FETA, OINIONS AND TOMATOES

JERK CHICKEN SPUD

$14.25

SEASONED JERK CHICKEN, CHEESE

MEAT LOVER'S SPUD

$16.25

CHICKEN, BACON, GROUND BEEF OR TURKEY, STEAK

PIZZA POTATO SPUD

$14.00

PIZZA SAUCE, MOZZARELLA CHEESE, PEPPERONI

PULLED PORK SPUD

$14.25

PULLED PORK WITH SMOTHERED TANGY BBQ SAUCE

SLOPPY JOE SPUD

$14.00

GROUND BEEF OR TURKEY, SLOPPY JOE SAUCE

STEAK & CHEESE SPUD

$14.25

SEASONED STEAK, CHEESE, TOPPED WITH A1 SAUCE

SURF & TURF SPUD

$14.25

SHRIMP AND STEAK OR CHICKEN WITH CHEESE

TACO SPUD

$14.00

SEASONED GROUND BEEF, LETTUCE, TOMATO,ONIONS AND TACO SAUCE

TURKEY SPUD

$14.25

SMOKED TURKEY, CHEESE

VEGGIE SPUD

$13.00

CHOICES OF ANY VEGGIE, BUTTER AND SOUR CREAM

All hours
Sunday1:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday1:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday1:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday1:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday1:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday1:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday1:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Take a unique concept, add delicious food and you end up with the Load-a-Spud's Potato Bar experience. We have made it our goal to offer the best tasting food around. To realize this, we use the highest quality ingredients, diverse toppings, and tastiest sauces.

Website

Location

329 W. Howard St., Evanston, IL 60202

Directions

