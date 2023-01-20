  • Home
Loaded Daiquiri Togo 17175 Tomball Parkway Houston,Tx 77064 Suite 5C2

No reviews yet

17175 Tomball Parkway

5c2

Houston, TX 77064

FOOD

Hot Dogs

$4.00

Boudin

$5.00

Chips

$2.00

ALCOHOLIC DRINKS

Strawberry Margarita

$8.00+

Peach Rush

$8.00+

Loaded Mango

$8.00+

Texas Rita

$8.00+

Hurricane

$8.00+

Hipnotical

$8.00+

Long Island Ice Tea

$8.00+

Strawberry Passion

$8.00+

Blue Dragon

$8.00+

Peaches &' Creme

$8.00+

Triple X

$8.00+

Purple Stuff

$8.00+

Tranquilizer

$8.00+

Wild Thang

$8.00+

Hunch Punch

$8.00+

Screw it

$8.00+

Big Energy

$8.00+

Over Ice

$8.00+

Hurricane

$8.00+

Blue M'fer

$8.00+

Sunrise

$8.00+

purple rush

$8.00+

watermelon

$8.00+

SHOTS

Jello Shots

$1.00

Gummy Bear Shots

$1.50

Loaded Tubes

$2.00

Loaded Syringes

$2.00

Dessert Shot

$1.50

N/A DRINKS

Water

$1.00

Soda

$2.00
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

17175 Tomball Parkway, 5c2, Houston, TX 77064

