- LOADED at Lawrence Hall
LOADED at Lawrence Hall
4609 Butler Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
Featured Items
SPECIALS
Corndogs
- Bacon Ranch Dog
Crunchy panko coating, Ranch drizzle, bacon crumbles, Cool Ranch Dorito dust & scallions$8.00
- Thai Taki Dog
Crunchy panko coating, Spicy Mayo drizzle, Sweet Chili Sauce drizzle & Taki dust$8.00
- Ramen Dog
Crunchy Ramen noodle coating, Asian BBQ Aioli drizzle, sesame seeds & scallions$8.00
- Bang Bang Dog
Crunchy panko coating, Bang Bang Sauce drizzle, sesame seeds & scallions$8.00
- Sweet Garlic Teryaki
Crunchy panko coating, Sweet Garlic Teriyaki Sauce drizzle, sesame seeds & scallions$8.00
- Northern Lights Dog
An Icelandic specialty, brought to life by our friend and investor, Danielle Murr. Vrunchy panko coating, Dijonnaise, ketchup, diced onions & crispy onions. Your choice of filling.$8.00
Shareable Saucy Fries
- Buffalo Fries
Loaded with a Buffalo Sauce drizzle, Ranch drizzle, Taki dust & scallions$13.00
- Bacon Ranch Fries
Loaded with a Ranch drizzle, bacon crumbles & scallions$14.00
- Elote Fries
Loaded with a Spicy Mayo drizzle, fire-roasted corn, cotija cheese, elote seasoning & served with a lime wedge.$13.00
- Drunken Goat Fries
Loaded with a Whiskey Peach BBQ Sauce drizzle, goat cheese, pickled reds & scallions$13.00
- Cowboy Fries
Loaded with smoked brisket, BBQ Sauce drizzle, shoestring onion straws, bacon crumbles & scallions$16.00
- Kimchi Fries
Loaded with a Spicy Mayo drizzle, Gochujang Honey drizzle, kimchi, sesame seeds & scallions$13.00
- Nashville Hot Fries
Loaded with a Nashville Hot Sauce drizzle, diced pickles & Taki dust$13.00
- Tex Mex Fries
Loaded with Vegan Cajun Aioli, roasted Poblano peppers, fire-roasted corn & pickled reds$14.00
- Side Fries
Side of plain fries.$6.00
Fried Chicken Sandos
- BLT Bird
Buttermilk fried chicken loaded with bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo. Served with a side of plain fries.$14.00
- Hot Honey Bird
Buttermilk fried chicken loaded with purple slaw, Hot Honey & pickles. Served with a side of plain fries.$14.00
- Mexico City Bird
Buttermilk fried chicken loaded with purple slaw, Spicy Mayo, fire-roasted corn, cotija cheese, elote seasoning, scallions & lime. Served with a side of fries drizzled with Spicy Mayo.$16.00
- Bang Bang Bird
Buttermilk fried chicken loaded with purple slaw, Bang Bang Sauce, Cilantro Lime Aioli, Taki dust, pickled reds, scallions & sesame seeds. Served with a side of fries drizzled with Bang Bang Sauce.$16.00
- Alabama Bird
Buttermilk fried chicken loaded with purple slaw, pickles & Alabama White BBQ Sauce. Served with a side of fries drizzled with Alabama White BBQ Sauce.$15.00
- Korean Bird
Buttermilk fried chicken loaded with kimchi, Gochujang Honey & purple slaw. Served with a side of fries drizzled with Gochujang Honey.$16.00
- Buffalo Bird
Buttermilk fried chicken loaded with Buffalo Sauce drizzle, Ranch drizzle, pickled reds, Taki dust, lettuce & tomato. Served with a side of fries drizzled with Buffalo Sauce.$16.00
Double Smashburgers
- Simple Smashy
Two smashburger patties loaded with American cheese & mayo. Served with a side of plain fries.$14.00
- Classic American Smashy
Two smashburger patties loaded with bacon, American cheese, pickles, onions, lettuce, tomato & mayo. Served with a side of plain fries.$15.00
- Kentucky Bourbon Smashy
Two smashburger patties loaded with Blackberry Vanilla Bourbon Jam, goat cheese, aged white cheddar & jalapeño. Served with a side of fries drizzled with Bourbon Aioli.$16.00
- Jalapeno Lime Smashy
Two smashburger patties loaded with Aged White Cheddar, Jalapeño Lime Aioli, jalapeños, Taki dust, lettuce &served with a lime wedge. Served with a side of fries drizzled with Jalapeño Lime Aioli.$16.00
- Texan Smashy
Two smashburger patties loaded with American cheese, BBQ Sauce, shoestring onion straws & bacon. Served with a side of fries drizzled with BBQ Sauce.$16.00
- Tomato Bacon Jam Smashy
Two smashburger patties loaded with tomato bacon jam, aged white cheddar, Basil Aioli & lettuce. Served with a side of fries drizzled with Basil Aioli.$16.00
- Drunken Goat Smashy
Two smashburger patties loaded with Aged White Cheddar, Whiskey Peach BBQ Sauce, goat cheese, pickled reds &scallions. Served with a side of fries drizzled with Whiskey Peach BBQ Sauce.$16.00
- Acapulco Gold Smashy
Two smashburger patties loaded with American cheese, roasted Poblano peppers, pickled reds, fire-roasted corn, Cilantro Lime Aioli & Fritos. Served with a side of fries drizzled with Cilantro Lime Aioli.$17.00
- Sweet Thai Chili Burger (VEGAN)
Beyond Meat patty loaded with Sweet Thai Chili Sauce, pickled reds, vegan purple slaw, cilantro & sesame seeds. Served with a side of fries drizzled with Sweet Thai Chili Sauce.$17.00
- Backyard Smashy (VEGETARIAN)
Two Beyond Meat smashburger patties loaded with American cheese, pickles, onions, lettuce, tomato & mayo. Served with a side of plain fries. *Make it VEGAN by eliminating cheese &mayo.$17.00
- *SPECIAL* Black & Gold Smashy
*SPECIAL* Two beef smash burger patties, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Purple Slaw, Fries and Golden BBQ sauce. Served on a Black Sesame Bun with Fries drizzled with Golden BBQ and Sesame. Available while supplies last!$17.00
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:45 pm, 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
4609 Butler Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15201